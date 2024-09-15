Trust me, as a blonde beauty editor I've realised that purple hair masks are a step up from toning shampoos - the perfect post-summer chlorine fix

We all know about the power of a purple shampoo - it can banish brassy tones on blonde hair, revive dull locks and boost cooler, icier hues. There are some brilliant buys around (my favourite of all time is the one by Fudge), but sometimes, you need a little more. When my hair seems to have lost its sparkle, I incorporate purple toning masks into my routine.

I use it after my regular shampoo in place of conditioner. A mask – being left on for longer than your purple shampoo – has the power to tone more intensely, meaning if you've gone longer than usual between salon appointments or have a build-up of products and dirt in your hair, this is a god-send. Masks make for a good choice for those who find that purple shampoos can be a little drying. Conditioning treatments contain ingredients to nourish and soften hair as well as tone.

I reach for these toning masks at all times of the year, but never more so than after my summer holidays when my hair has been scorched by the sun and tinted by chlorine.

I must point out that care needs to be taken when using a purple toning mask. You should always follow the usage instructions on each individual product, especially where timings are concerned. You don't want to leave anything on for too long and over-tone your hair. Similarly, you should incorporate this into your routine occasionally rather than often. Once a fortnight should be enough. However, one a week should be OK too, as long as you're not using purple shampoos at the same time.

Here are some of my favourite options...

The best purple toning masks

1. Redken Color Extend Blondage Express Anti-Brass Mask

Redken Color Extend Blondage Express Anti-Brass Mask Best for those who like their blonde ashy Today's Best Deals £26.45 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Tube packaging easy to use Reasons to avoid - May be too intense if used often

All this ultra-intense mask needs is five minutes of your in-shower time to transform dull, brassy blondes. It contains Wheat Protein, Amino Acids and Glycerine to nourish and condition hair, and I appreciate that it comes packaged in an easy-to-use tube rather than a big tub (which can be a bit messy!). Redken is a brand that knows colour and its entire purple range is one that I have used regularly.

2. Kérastase Blond Absolu Masque Ultra Violet Treatment

Kérastase Blond Absolu Masque Ultra Violet Treatment Best for those with dry hair Today's Best Deals £42.30 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Tones and conditions beautifully Reasons to avoid - Tub packaging can be messy to use in shower

I know what I said about tubs, but this one is worth the extra hassle. I'm a big fan of Kérastase's purple shampoo, and its mask works overtime. As well as effectively brightening and adding shine to dulled blonde locks, it also works to smooth and soften with Hyaluronic Acid and Edelweiss Flower.

3. Fudge Clean Blonde Damage Rewind Treatment

Fudge Clean Blonde Damage Rewind Treatment Best affordable purple toning mask Today's Best Deals £14.94 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very effective toning Reasons to avoid - Too intense for weekly use

Just like Fudge's purple shampoo (which I will always rave about), the brand's mask is ultra-intense, meaning a fortnightly use should be more than enough. The lightweight formula removes any yellow tones from blonde hair, while also injecting it with a hit of hydration thanks to its special Opti-PLEX™ complex.

4. amika Bust Your BrassCool Blonde Intense Repair Hair Mask

amika Bust Your BrassCool Blonde Intense Repair Hair Mask Best all-rounder Today's Best Deals £35 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Works for all hair types Reasons to avoid - Comes in a tub, which can be messy to use

With ultra-violet pigments, Amika's mask is perfect for all hair types, and all kinds of hair colours too - from natural and dyed blondes, to silver and grey locks. A weekly use will result in healthier, brighter looking hair that feels just as good.

5. Maria Nila Colour Refresh Pearl Silver

Maria Nila Colour Refresh Pearl Silver Best for grey hair Today's Best Deals £24.50 at Amazon £24.50 at Liberty London Reasons to buy + Intense toning Reasons to avoid - Avoid if you don't like super icy tones

Maria Nila's colour masks are no joke; if you really want results, check out the brand's range no matter what shade your hair is (I've heard the copper one is incredible). The silvery pearl option is great for blondes who like it icy, but also for those who want their grey hair to pop. Silvery hues with zero brassy tones in sight.

6. Oribe Bright Blonde Radiance & Repair Treatment

Oribe Bright Blonde Radiance & Repair Treatment Best luxury buy Today's Best Deals £60 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Great applicator Reasons to avoid - Expensive compared to the others on the list

For a luxe treatment worth the investment, Oribe's blonde treatment mask works well used in tandem with the matching shampoo, which is one of my favourites. It gets rid of dullness and brassiness, and I really like the targeted applicator, which makes using it in the shower fuss-free.