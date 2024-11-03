I don't care what anyone says, a grey bob is the chicest hairstyle for every age—and these looks prove it

Whether your hair is naturally grey or you have dyed your hair at the salon, there are so many gorgeous ways to style this colour. But my personal favourite? It has to be the cut of the moment: in a bob. And when it comes to wearing yours, there are plenty of options here, too.

From grey curly bobs with fringes to short, straight bobs with blunt ends, there isn't a wrong way to wear your grey bob. However, to help you find the perfect cut, I have collated the ultimate guide to grey bobs, including the best inspiration—you're welcome.

How to style a grey bob

Before we get there, let me remind you that maintenance for any hair colour is essential. Luckily, there are plenty of choices for at-home products to amplify your grey hair, no matter where you're starting from.

Need to dye your hair grey? If it's a big switch-up, we'd always recommend visiting a pro to get you there initially. But if you're just touching up or have bleached hair already, one of these at-home kits from Bleach London or Shrine will help to boost your grey.

Invest in a silver shampoo and conditioner, as well as a toning mask like Maria Nila's, to keep grey hair looking shiny and fresh.

The best grey bob inspiration

1. The long grey bob

A post shared by Diane Keaton (@diane_keaton) A photo posted by on

Diane Keaton's naturally grey hair always looks so incredibly chic. This grown-out style is the perfect mid-length bob.

2. Bob with grey money pieces

A post shared by Sable Yong (@sabletoothtigre) A photo posted by on

Don't want to commit to all-over grey yet? Add some highlights or 'money pieces' first.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Straight grey bob with bangs

A post shared by James Earnshaw Hair (@jhair_stylist) A photo posted by on

A fringe adds a soft touch to this already-pretty hue. Use a blow-dry brush to achieve this gorgeous volume.

4. The wavy grey bob

A post shared by Jane Fonda (@janefonda) A photo posted by on

Beachy waves look so natural with grey bob-length hair, as proven here by Jane Fonda.

5. Curly grey bob

A post shared by Sau (@silverhair.sau) A photo posted by on

Voluminous curls work beautifully with grey; whether you choose to embrace the colour all over or just highlight the front sections.

6. Sleek & short grey bob

A post shared by @lindafargo A photo posted by on

A short French bob is the epitome of chic, so pairs brilliantly with shiny silvery-grey hues.

7. A grey highlighted bob-pixie

A post shared by Ariana DeBose (@arianadebose) A photo posted by on

For a touch of silver, add some grey-blonde highlights to your fringe, like Ariana DeBose.

8. Curly grey bob with a fringe

A post shared by Princess Cherry 👑 (@cherrychy_) A photo posted by on

Curls and grey hair go together beautifully, particularly when you add in a soft fringe.

9. Grey-toned bleach bob

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

If you're already bleach blonde, a little silver toner will give you that all-over grey effect to trial first.

10. Grey bob with blunt ends

A post shared by BLEACH (@bleachlondon) A photo posted by on

Keep your bob blunt with sharp ends that allow the style to sit perfectly above the shoulder.