I'm in the middle of growing out my blunt fringe and these are the 7 products helping me through it

It’s been over twenty years since my I allowed my sister to hastily cut in a fringe to my hair while we were getting ready for a night out. It was a moment of madness - but I never looked back. I loved the look. From then on my bangs got heavier, fuller and blunter over time, and my fringe and I lived happily ever after for over two decades.

That was until this summer, during a particularly hot and humid heatwave - I don’t do well in the heat. While reaching for my hair straighteners to style my fringe into position over my clammy forehead, I suddenly realised that it was all becoming a bit of an effort and that it was time for a change.

Fringe upkeep is not low maintenance - my naturally wavy hair always needed a quick once over with my favourite GHD straighteners, I had to do a DIY trim at least once a week, and there was never an option to skip a hair wash as a full, blunt fringe hides no secrets.

I'm sure my desire to grow it out also had something to do with the lust-worthy celebrity fringes that have been everywhere this year. Daisy Edgar Jones and Sabrina Carpenter were both up there as major style crushes for me and their fluffy and effortlessly-chic, flicked out fringes have fast become my end goal.

I’m now four months into my grow-out and it has been tricky to deal with at times. A few weeks back I officially reached the point where it couldn’t be worn down as a fringe anymore and I felt a little bit lost with how to deal with it each morning. I was very tempted to pick up my scissors and trim it back in but I stayed strong and instead invested in some hero products and styling tricks to make the growing-out process all the more bearable. From the best dry shampoo and heated brushes to clips and hairbands, I’ve found my daily beauty arsenal that has helped keep bad hair days at bay.

Im a few months into my hair growth and i'm learning how to blend it with the rest of my hair. (Image credit: Future)

The best products to use when growing out a fringe

1. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser

(Image credit: Revlon at Boots)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser Best hot brush for styling a grown out fringe Today's Best Deals £49.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great for creating lift and bounce + Adjustable heat settings + Dries damp hair quickly Reasons to avoid - The stronger heat setting can create flyaways - The barrel is quite large and too big for shorter hair lengths

I have loved this Revlon heated brush for a while now and have found it’s been particularly useful for creating plenty of lift and movement to my longer fringe. It has adjustable settings and gently blasts damp hair with heat to create plenty of fullness and swish. It's really handy to curl and blend the the longer edges of my fringe with the rest of my hair, and it dries and styles much quicker than if I was to use my usual hairdryer and curling tong.

2. Batiste 24H Fresh Dry Shampoo

(Image credit: Batiste at Boots)

Batiste 24H Fresh Dry Shampoo Best dry shampoo for growing out a fringe Today's Best Deals £3.67 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Quickly absorbs oil + Doesn't leave any powdery residue + Adds lift and hold Reasons to avoid - The floral scent might be a little strong for some

A lank and greasy fringe is never a good look, so I always make sure I’m stocked up with dry shampoo. After trying plenty over the years, I always go back to this classic root-refresher. While in between washes, just a quick blast can see to excess oils and add lift to lacklustre strands, without any stickiness or chalky mess and it keeps working throughout the day. I love the petal-powered smell too.

3. Moroccanoil Ceramic Barrel Brush in Size 35

(Image credit: Moroccanoil at Sephora)

Moroccanoil Ceramic Barrel Brush in Size 35 Best barrel brush for styling a grown out fringe Today's Best Deals £16.85 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Lightweight and easy to hold + Good grip on hair without pulling + A nice size for longer fringes + Helps to dry hair Reasons to avoid - Might be too big for shorter length fringes - Bristles are a little spiky

I’ve always straightened my fringe in the past, so I’m a bit of a novice when it comes to using a barrel brush for styling or creating a blow-out at home. Rather than plastic, this one is ceramic which retains heat to help with the drying process while keeping static to a minimum. This one is a great size for wrapping around my longer bangs while I blow dry. It really helps to create the Sabrina Carpenter style flicks and adds smoothness to hair.

4. Kitsch Essential Bobby Pins

(Image credit: Kitsch at Lookfantastic)

Kitsch Essential Bobby Pins Best pins for styling a grown out fringe Today's Best Deals £4 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Gentle on strands + Easily blendable into hair + Available in a range of different colours Reasons to avoid - None - do what they promise, well

Pins, slides, grips. Whatever you call them, you’ll want plenty at home and in your handbag if you’re considering growing out your fringe. I use them to neaten up and create a smooth finish to a parted ‘do or to keep rogue strands from falling down when I’ve pulled my hair up into a messy bun on top of my head. These ones slide into hair easily and don’t snag or pull when I take them out later.

5. L’Oreal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Leave In Serum

(Image credit: L'Oreal Paris at Lookfantastic)

L’Oreal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Leave In Serum Best smoothing serum for a grown out fringe Today's Best Deals £15.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Non-sticky + Boosts shine + A little goes a long way Reasons to avoid - The lighter texture may not be as effective on thicker hair types

I've been using this lightweight serum on my hair since the range launched in early 2024 and I love how smooth and shiny it leaves my strands. I rub a pea sized amount between my palms and then pat it over damp hair before blow-drying, and then again as a light touch-up post-styling. It is infused with glycolic acid which works to seal and smooth the surface of your strands. I've found that it makes a huge difference to how glossy my hair looks, and it works well to flatten any rogue flyaways. I'm still using my first bottle, as a little goes a really long way.

6. John Lewis Hair Cutting Scissors

(Image credit: John Lewis)

John Lewis Hair Cutting Scissors Best scissors for trimming a grown out fringe Today's Best Deals £27 at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Very thin tip is handy for precise trims + Stay sharp for a long time Reasons to avoid - Not the most comfortable on hands

While the experts will always tell you to avoid cutting your own hair, if you have a heavy fringe like I did, you'll know how often it needs a trim and that a trip to a salon on a weekly basis isn't exactly feasible. I've become a bit of a pro at trimming my fringe over the years, and I've found that while growing it out, that snipping the very middle bit of hair between my eyebrows just a little, has softened the shape and made it look a little more cared for. This simple pair of scissors does the job perfectly - they are sharp, precise and easy to use for a quick touch up.

7. Ariel Padded Animal Print Hairband

(Image credit: Oliver Bonas)

Oliver Bonas Ariel Padded Animal Print Hairband Best hairband for hiding a grown out fringe Today's Best Deals £19.50 at Oliver Bonas Reasons to buy + Timeless animal print + Quickly swipes hair back and keeps it there + Comfortable to wear Reasons to avoid - The bold pattern may be too much of a statement for some

Some days, my fringe just doesn't want to play ball or I don't have the patience or time to faff about with styling, so a hairband has become my quick fix hero. I brush my hair back first and then pop the band over the top, and it instantly lifts my fringe away from my face and keep its that way. I'm a die hard leopard print fan, and I've found that this one adds a little oomph to even the simplest of outfits, but for a more subtle approach a plain black one would look great too.

How to style a fringe once it starts covering the eyes

I’ve been winging it a little bit over the last few weeks and learning how to deal with my longer strands along the way. There’s definitely been a lot of trial and error. How you style your hair is obviously all down to your own personal style and your hair type, but I spoke to Sam Burnett , founder of Hare & Bone Salon, who gave me his top tips on styling bangs as they start to cover your eyes. He explains: “When your fringe starts getting a bit too long, try a sweeping side-part to redirect it away from your eyes. Add more volume with a round brush or even pop in a roller as this will lift your hair out of your eyes adding movement and transforming your look. A touch of mousse or a light-hold hairspray can help keep it in place without making it too rigid. Another simple fix is to use a slim scarf or headband to push it back just slightly. It’s stylish and practical for the in-between stages.”

How to blend the longer fringe in with the rest of your hair

I have found the hardest part of growing my fringe out so far is making it sit well with the rest of my hair and not look so obviously outgrown. I visited my local salon and had it feathered a little which really helped with the shape and the way it sat with the rest of my strands. Burnett agrees that getting some professional input can really help and told me: “A light feathering will definitely soften the edges, easing the growing-out process. Ask your stylist to shorten and gently layer the central part of your fringe whilst allowing the edges to grow out, this concave shape will open up your eyes and frame your cheek bones, visually connecting your fringe to the rest of your style.”