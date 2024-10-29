Bonfire blonde is proving the ultimate hair colour trend for autumn—and these looks have me sold

I'm a sucker for an autumn hair trend—right now is my favourite time of year. In fact, I think all the best things happen around this time—including, of course, great hair. I have been obsessed with all of the best autumn hair colours, autumn haircuts in recent weeks, and for me, as someone who is actively trying to go a little more natural with my blonde and steer clear of icy bleach, the latest colour trend has caught my eye for all the right reasons. Introducing, bonfire blonde.

It is more wearable and lower maintenance than the dream girl blonde of last season and offers a warmer tone for these chillier months. Beyond that, I've seen a ton of people opting for this currently under-the-radar trend of late. So what exactly is bonfire blonde hair, and how do you best wear it? Here's what to know.

What is bonfire blonde?

Simply put, bonfire blonde is that rich, slightly smoky hue of blonde that all the cool girls seem to be wearing right now. It's warm in tone and slightly darker, but still noticeably blonde rather than a biscuit brunette. It has a highlighted, balayage feel that adds depth to the look, rather than being one block colour. What makes it so appealing for this time of year is its earthy, natural vibe, which is much more suited to colder months than those hot summery ones.

Still need convincing? Everyone from Amelia Dimoldenberg to Phoebe Dynevor are rocking it right now...

Bonfire blonde inspiration

Phoebe Dynevor's hair straddles the realm between blonde and brunette, with that gorgeously luxe feel that epitomises bonfire blonde.

Paris Jackson's lengths have a beautiful amount of depth to them, with a rich shine.

Celeste Evans' curls look beautiful with this warm, rich shade of blonde.

If you're concerned you'll be losing a little brightness with a bonfire blonde look, simply ask for bright money pieces at the front.

Bonfire blonde can look incredibly luxe on long waves, as proven by Brie Larson here.

Tuck your hair behind your ears for a chic finish to any look.

Tell Me Lies' Grace Van Patten has absolutely nailed this deep autumnal blonde hue.

Proving the look works just as beautifully on bob styles, Cleo Wade's curls are the most gorgeous shade of bonfire blonde.

Hailey Bieber's colour is one of the deeper bonfire blonde looks I've seen, and is so sleek.

Lighter strokes of colour at the front can add a touch of brightness to frame your face.

Amelia Dimoldenberg always has the most perfect shade of bonfire blonde in pictures and videos.

How to achieve bonfire blonde at home

L’Oréal Paris Casting Natural Gloss Semi-Permanent Hair Dye in 823 Latte Light Blonde £10.99 at Boots Bleach London Super Cool Colour in Just Like Honey £6.50 at Cult Beauty

I'd always recommend seeing a stylist if you need a drastic colour change, but if you're already blonde, you could opt for a dye from home. Both L'Oréal Paris and Bleach London have great options.

Similarly, if you want to try out the look, you could use a hair gloss to amplify your bonfire blonde hue for a limited time. These are great for maintenance in-between salon appointments, too.