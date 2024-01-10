If there's one annoying thing about the latest hair trend of all things blonde, it's the root re-growth. Seriously, is there anything in beauty more tiresome than having to sit in that chair for hours on end to re-blondify the roots of your hair? I would argue no. And as someone who finds it hard to sit still for any given length of time, I find sitting in hair salons particularly frustrating (as much as I love a catch up with my stylist, that is!).

Luckily for me, over the years the impossible has finally become reality: roots are *in*. Whether it's grungy grown-out roots or subtly faded styles that blend into your balayage, they're no longer the taboo of the hair world.

And the newest way to wear your roots with pride this coming year? The root smudge. I spoke with my hairstylist about what we can expect from this look and found the ultimate inspo.

What is a root smudge?

Andrew Plester, Education Director at Arkive, reveals the root smudge is actually a clever extension of one of our favourite colour trends from the past decade.

"It's really an adaptation of balayage, using a demi permanent or permanent colour to stretch out a root in a blended way."

It's therefore much more subtle than blocky grown-out roots, and has to be done in a specific way by a stylist for the growth to look right.

What are the benefits of a root smudge?

If you have problems with commitment (and no, I don't mean if you have an avoidant attachment style), a root smudge will be right up your street.

"A root smudge can bring the commitment level of your classic highlights right down," says Andrew. "By matching a root smudge to your natural colour and stretching it down the hair to create a blend, we can limit your times back in the salon because this will avoid your natural colour growing out in a blocky line."

As well as being great for us lazy gals, I have to admit I love the way this looks, too. Like balayage, it results in hair looking expensive, luxurious and chic.

Can everyone get a root smudge?

While this look can be particularly handy for blondes as mentioned, it's not just for us.

"A root smudge is pretty versatile," notes Andrew. "It can work on darker hair by going slightly darker at the root, which makes ends look lighter and gives a natural sunkissed result."

"It is best suited to those with existing highlighted or balayage hair," he points out, however.

Root smudge hair inspiration

Want to give it a go? Many of your favourite celebrities and content creators are already proudly showing off their root smudges. Take a look at the following inspo and prepare to book in for your next appointment!

A post shared by Johnny Ramirez (@johnnyramirez) A photo posted by on

Warm blonde hues are complemented by a slightly darker blonde root, which makes regrowth look so effortless and chic.

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) A photo posted by on

Hailey Bieber's gorgeous long waves look beautiful with that extended root. Seriously, how expensive does her haircut look?!

A post shared by Sofia Richie Grainge (@sofiarichiegrainge) A photo posted by on

Sofia Richie's grown-out roots have carefully been blended with her chosen blonde dye, making them far more natural.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

As with most things in life, Taylor Swift has been the master of the root smudge for some time now.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) A photo posted by on

Ciara's slightly darker blended roots make her ends look even brighter.

A post shared by MATILDA DJERF (@matildadjerf) A photo posted by on

Matlida Djerf proves better than anyone that root shadows = expensive quiet luxury.

A post shared by ANDREA CHEONG (@andreacheong_) A photo posted by on

Proof you don't have to be a blonde to benefit from root smudges, Andrea Cheong's lightly tinted pink hair is effortlessly cool.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

Kim Kardashian's recent foray into warm honey tones included a subtle root smudge.

A post shared by Sable Yong (@sabletoothtigre) A photo posted by on

Sable Yong's '70s style proves root smudges look great with a light fringe, too.

A post shared by HERSHESONS (@hershesons) A photo posted by on

This look is so '70s and gorgeous, and is only elevated by the subtle root growth.