Hands Down, I’ve Never Tried a Better Hair Product—This Non-Greasy, No-Wash Overnight Creme is *Skincare for Split Ends*

I started colouring my hair for the first time last year, after my greys took hold. I'm all for embracing the silver, but I'd given it a good run since I spotted my first grey strand aged 17, and at 29, I just didn't feel ready to pull off a whole head of it. I've experimented with glosses, balayage, you name it, and my hair has taken a hit. I don't care what anyone says, if you're colouring your hair, you will notice a change—that can vary from some extra dryness, to all out damage. But luckily, I have experienced more of the latter.

I have very long, wavy hair, which is fine, but I have lots of it. As such, it tends to be unruly, and if I slip when it comes to maintenance—like oiling and masking—it will look rough. And look: this summer, I want to grow it out to my waist again. As such, I've tried the gamut of hydrating heroes on the market. Few have proved transformative, and I am on a deadline, after all; summer is here.

That's why I had incredibly high hopes when Oribe announced that they were releasing a non-greasy, non-wash, overnight treatment—the Gold Lust Restorative Night Crème for Hair—which promises to intensely repair your hair as you sleep, akin to a night cream.

Oribe Gold Lust Restorative Night Crème for Hair £65 at Oribe

It aims to restore and hydrate damaged hair, leaving it smooth, soft and shiny. It also claims to be light-weight, quick-drying, and even to help mend split ends over night. To do this, Oribe harnessed Biomimetic Repair Technology, which mimics the skin’s natural nighttime rejuvenation process to resurface the hair's cuticle and the (likely depleted) F-layer. Plus, it won’t stain your fancy bedding.

Now, the claims were big, but I am pleased—nay rather astounded—to report that this absolutely works. In all my years in the beauty industry, I have never found a product that has created such a difference in my hair texture and moisture levels—and overnight too; I saw a marked difference after just one use.

(Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

The texture of the product is a dream, it is akin to a medium-weight moisturiser, and when I first applied two pumps to my hair, I was worried it would leave it greasy; but there was no residue the next day, just seemingly healed hair. My lengths that were well overdue a cut no longer looked dry, damaged and straggly, and I could barely see any split ends.

This, folks, is truly a revelation. I've been using just under one pump on the mid-lengths to ends of my long hair for the last two weeks, and already, I know it's holy grail material. Do yourselves a favour, and buy it.