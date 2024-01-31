It's not just French skincare that's great—in fact, French beauty brands are probably the best in the world. Whether it be the French bob, skincare minimalism or masterfully chic make-up, they've absolutely nailed it.

Rich in history, French beauty brands tend to hold efficacy, no-fuss packaging and sustainability at the core of their ethos—and it shows. Beauty trends come, and go but the best products transcend generations. As a beauty editor who tests products for a living, there are many, many French brands I could name as excellence in beauty, but these nine brands and 18 products truly standout as being the best of the best.

Best French Hair Brands

1. Klorane

Klorane was founded by young pharmacist, Pierre Fabre, in 1965, with a passion for plants and botanical ingredients. Since the first product, a shampoo formulated for blonde hair, the brand has made a habit of producing outstanding products. Firm favourites include the dry shampoo (which always wins top spot as the best dry shampoo among beauty editors) and the Peony Shampoo for sensitive scalps.

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk View at Escentual View at Amazon View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK The beauty-expert favourite dry shampoo in the UK and over in France, it seems that we just can't get enough of this stuff. Klorane Soothing Shampoo with Organic Peony for Sensitive Scalps £11 at Lookfantastic It does exactly what it says on the beautifully packaged bottle: cleanses the hair while being soothing enough for sensitive scalps.

2. Christophe Robin

World-leading colourist Christophe Robin launched his first consumer products in 1999, and they've been household favourites ever since. Most of us know and love Christophe Robin for its incredible scalp scrubs, but the brand also nailed the formulas for its deep conditioning masks and shade variation masks. The brand has mastered clever, unique textures, giving us innovative and efficacious products in our haircare routines.

Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub £42 at Lookfantastic Scrub away any dirt and leftover hair product from your scalp with this beautiful clarifying scrub. Containing big sea salt flakes, the scrub foams up impressively well and leaves the scalp feeling squeaky clean. Christophe Robin Regenerating Mask with Prickly Pear Oil £50 at Lookfantastic If your hair is dry, damaged and in need of some TLC, this mask does a fantastic job at bringing hair back to life, leaving strands feeling incredibly soft and smelling wonderful.

3. La Bonne Brosse

Of course a beautifully crafted hair brush from La Bonne Brosse is in my line-up. The brand champions the artisanal craftsmanship of the hair industry, and the results are stunning. Adding luxury to one of the mundane daily tasks of brushing your hair, you'll end up falling in love with the ritual.

N.04 The Almond Green Miracle Petite Brush £95 at La Bonne Brosse This brush doesn't just look beautiful, it's also brilliant for detangling without tugging at delicate strands thanks to its boar bristles. La Bonne Brosse N.04 The Creamy White Miracle Petite Brush £95 at La Bonne Brosse The Miracle Petite Brush was inspired by Japanese shiatsu brushes, with the soft nylon fibres feeling great on the scalp and detangling knots effortlessly.

Best French Skincare Brands

4. La Roche-Posay

If I could only use one skincare brand for the rest of my life, it would hands down be La Roche-Posay. The brand just knows how to create an epic, hard-working product at a reasonable price. It's no surprise that the brand has its formulations down to a fine art given that its beginnings can be traced all the way back to the 1400s. The brand as we know it today, however, was born in 1975. Formulas champion La Roche-Posay's thermal spring water while continuing to be science led in a way that sets the bar for the entire skincare industry.

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5+ £18 at Lookfantastic This is the product I recommend to everyone, and they are never disappointed after trying it. Cicaplast works as an ultra-soothing and repairing ointment that can soothe even the most dry and angry of skin. La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+ £20 at Boots This is the sunscreen that's responsible for many people finally making it a habit of wearing SPF daily. It's lightweight, invisible and a genuinely lovely product to use, which is no mean feat.

5. Caudalie

Caudalie products are such a delight to use; it's a brand that I love using and love gifting even more. The brand was born in Bordeaux in 1995, harnessing the power of grape seed polyphenols, and has grown ever since. Fast forward to now, Caudalie has mastered formulas for the face and body with sustainability at its forefront.

Caudalie Premier Cru The Cream View at allbeauty.com UK View at Amazon View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK It's one of the most expensive products from the brand but such a treat. Premier Cru The Cream is a thick, buttery cream that aims to help eight signs of ageing; and once you try it, you'll probably be hooked. It's a vegan formula and also comes in a handy refill jar. Caudalie Beauty Elixir Prep, Set, Glow Face Mist View at Amazon Here's one that has TikTok falling head over heals for the brand. This multi-tasker works to refresh and soothe the skin all while locking in make-up so that it lasts long days and late nights.

6. Nuxe

Nuxe started life as a small, Parisian brand back in 1990 and has gained huge success in a very short space of time. Known for its beautiful multi-purpose oil and stunning skincare products, it's become a firm favourite for so many and is even more loved thank to the brand's commitment to sustainability.

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Florale Multipurpose Dry Oil £20 at Lookfantastic The Huile Prodigieuse Florale takes everything we know about love about the original oil, adding a delicate floral scent. The oil contains seven botanical oils to add extra moisture to skin and hair. NUXE Rêve de Miel Honey Lip Balm £13 at Boots A favourite for me is the Honey Lip Balm. As it's incredibly thick, I like to use it as an overnight lip mask so that when I wake up my lips feel soft and comfortable. It's one of the few lip balms I can recommend with certainty that it'll help chapped lips; it's almost like magic.

Best French Make-up Brands

7. Chanel

Chanel needs no introduction, and it's obviously first on our list as a favourite French make-up brand (although, it's obviously so much more than that). The make-up collection first launched in 1924 and it remains a luxury favourite 100 years later. Today, we're big fans of Chanel's foundations, mascaras and complexion enhancers, which continue to impress us.

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream £46 at John Lewis One of the most stunning bronzers out there is Chanel's Les Beiges Bronzing Cream. It melts into the skin beautifully to create a natural, healthy-looking glow; like you've come back from a glorious week in the sunshine. Chanel Noir Allure Mascara View at Harvey Nichols View at Amazon As a huge mascara fan it takes a lot to impress me, so even I was surprised as to how much I loved the Chanel Noir Allure Mascara. It truly does as it promises in lengthening, curling and defining lashes.

8. Dior

Dior first launched make-up in 1953 with its lipstick, Rouge Dior. Since then, the brand has made some of our most-loved make-up products. Everything from its elegant mascara formulas, innovative complexion products and iconic lipsticks, it's always a good day while wearing Dior make-up.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil £27.20 at John Lewis Of course I had to add Dior's Lip Glow here. It's taken TikTok by storm and become the handbag must-have to keep lips looking glossy and feeling moisturised. Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation View at Selfridges View at John Lewis View at Amazon Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation is a gorgeous, lightweight base that adds a healthy, natural-looking glow to the skin, never looking cake-y or settling in fine lines.

9. Laura Mercier

Although she moved to New York in the 80s before launching her namesake brand stateside, it's important to note that Laura Mercier, the make-up artist, is French. She has always had a passion for painting, but chose to switch her canvas from paper to face when she swapped art school for make-up school. In 1996, she launched her brand starting with the Secret Camouflage concealer, which remains a favourite for many today. Since then, countless Laura Mercier products have become staples in the make-up bags of artists, editors and experts thanks to the natural-looking, glow-boosting formulas.