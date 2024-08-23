If there's one brand that I can always rely on for brilliant products at affordable prices it's this one - and these are the 7 that I buy on repeat

I'm not going to lie, in the past I've been guilty of being a bit of a make-up snob. In my job, where testing products is such a big significant part of it, it's easy to get wrapped up in the allure of expensive luxury brands. However, drugstore makeup is my first love, and one I will always turn to and rely on. In particular, I've always been a major L'Oréal Paris girlie. I truly believe the brand's formulations are comparable to its luxe competitors, and has incredibly well considered products across the board in skincare, makeup and haircare.

I've always used L'Oréal Paris products, so I thought it was only right I shared my absolute top seven buys. Trust me, picking just seven was a challenge, but you can have confidence that these really are the best L'Oréal Paris products on the market.

The best L'Oreal Paris products

1. L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipstick

L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipstick Best lipstick Today's Best Deals £8.99 at Superdrug Reasons to buy + Great colours + Nourishing and not drying Reasons to avoid - Not always long-lasting

If you love the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lipstick, but don't want to spend £28, allow me to introduce you to the L'Oreal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipstick in Beige a Nu. It went viral for being an affordable alternative to the iconic Tilbury favourite – and honestly, it's not the only shade in the line that has a Pillow Talk feel to it. The pretty neutrals not only look great on the lips but feel it too – they're nourishing and hydrating (never drying), making them one of my favourite drugstore lipstick options, hands down.

2. L'Oréal Paris Elvive Colour Protect Shampoo for Coloured or Highlighted Hair

L'Oréal Paris Elvive Colour Protect Shampoo for Coloured or Highlighted Hair Best shampoo for coloured hair Today's Best Deals £6 at Superdrug Reasons to buy + Cleanses hair well + Protects and hydrates coloured hair Reasons to avoid - May feel a little heavy for oily scalps

Colouring your hair is an expensive mission – and for many, a lifelong on - so finding a quality shampoo you can use that will protect your assets is, well, essential. Luckily, L'Oréal Paris' Elvive formula is a long-standing hero for highlighted hair across the globe. It keeps lengths hydrated, moisturised and, most importantly, protected, meaning colour fade is a thing of the past. Catch it on special and you'll could end up paying as little as £3.

3. L'Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara

L'Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara Best mascara Today's Best Deals £12.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Super volumising + Adds definition to lashes Reasons to avoid - Not everyone loves a comb wand

L'Oréal Paris is known for its brilliant drugstore mascaras and honestly you couldn't go wrong with any of them, but my favourite is the newest introduction: Panorama. With its flexible brush that reaches every lash (even the tiny ones) and super glossy, jet-black formula, this is a winning mascara in all the ways that matter. It offers volume, length and definition without any clumpy vibes, and is comparable to some of the best luxury products in the game.

4. L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion Best complexion enhancer Today's Best Deals £11.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Can be used on face and body + Can be mixed with moisturiser or base, or used alone Reasons to avoid - May feel greasy on oily skin

The greatest drugstore highlighter of all time, the L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion went viral on TikTok for its reflective shine and impressive glow. It's super versatile; you can mix it in with your moisturiser or base for an all-over radiance, or pop it onto the tops of cheekbones and brow-bone for more of a targeted glow. What's more, it works beautifully as a body highlighter, making it a must-have two-in-one. There are several shades to try, and I recommend snapping them all up.

5. L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler Line Plumping Water Cream

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler Line Plumping Water Cream Best moisturiser Today's Best Deals £29.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Lightweight feel + Ultra-hydrating Reasons to avoid - You can't tell when it's running low

Recommended to me by a friend, this gel-cream is one of the best on the high street. Its sophisticated ingredients list features everyone's favourite hydrator hyaluronic acid, but there's also a hefty dose of niacinamide and ceramides in there. It's nourishing and rich so leaves skin plump, dewy and moisturised, but lightweight enough to suit those with oily skin. Don't bother buying that expensive luxury moisturiser; this'll do the trick.

6. L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum Today's Best Deals £24.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + A great hyaluronic acid + Hydrating and lightweight Reasons to avoid - Can feel a tiny bit sticky

This leads me nicely on to the moisturiser's trusted counterpart: the hydrating serum. This is a quality, (somewhat) affordable hyaluronic acid serum that all skin types will get on with and benefit from in their routine. Pair with a more targeted active serum for happy, healthy skin.

7. L'Oréal Hairspray by Elnett for Normal Hold & Shine

L'Oréal Hairspray by Elnett for Normal Hold & Shine Best hairspray Today's Best Deals £10.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Holds styles effectively + Can be brushed out - lightweight Reasons to avoid - May not be strong enough for some up-dos

What can we say really about this iconic Elnett hairspray? A hero for a reason, the light mist keeps styles in place but is lightweight enough to be brushed out, and it smells just like nostalgia. A must-have for every hair collection.