Dry scalps can be itchy, uncomfortable and it's a total pain to know where to begin when it comes to products, especially shampoo for a dry scalp. But it's worth checking out the ingredients and formulas that work best for your hair type. With the right shampoos, you'll find itchiness soothed, sensitivity reduced and hair feeling fresh.

That’s why we’ve done the hard work in testing the best shampoos for dry scalps so that you don’t have to be confused in the haircare aisle.

We called in the help of GP with special interest in dermatologist, Dr Sonia Khorana, to break down everything you need to know about choosing a shampoo and scalp treatment, plus how to wash your hair if you suffer from a dry and itchiness.

What’s the difference between a dry scalp and dandruff?

Let’s first clear up the fact that dry scalp and dandruff are often incorrectly used interchangeably. “It’s important to note that a dry scalp is more of a description and symptom that can be triggered by things like excessive washing, harsh products, changes in the environment and even medical conditions like eczema and psoriasis,” explains Dr Khorana. “Dry scalp is more so the lack of sebum and natural oils and a dry scalp due to a medical condition may need prescription treatments” she adds.

Whereas dandruff (seborrheic dermatitis) “is a condition of the scalp linked to an overgrowth of yeast and is often associated with excess oil production,” Dr Khorana says. “A yeast called malassezia feeds on sebum and thrives in oily areas—this is why a lot of shampoos for dandruff contain antifungal ingredients.”

Ingredients to look out for in shampoo for a dry scalp

Just like you do if you have dry skin on your face and body, look for gentle products and soothing ingredients. “Think of your scalp as an extension to the skin on your face and look for ingredients that you would use on your body or face if you had dry skin.” Specific ingredients Dr Khorana says to prioritise are essential fatty acids like omega-3, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, colloidal oatmeal, panthenol (vitamin B5), glycerin and ceramides.

This is completely different to dandruff, which requires ingredients like selenium sulphide, sulphur, zinc, piroctone olamine and salicylic acid to treat.

Ingredients to avoid for dry scalps

There are also a few ingredients you should steer clear of while treating your dry scalp. “For many people sodium lauryl sulphate (SLS) can be irritating if you have a dry scalp,” says Dr Khorana. Similarly, drying alcohols can further irritate a dry scalp. “I'm also mindful of people using home remedies that can upset the pH balance of your scalp and can be irritating—try not to use your kitchen ingredients on your scalp,” she adds. Leave the mixing to those talented cosmetic chemists.

How often to wash hair if you have a dry scalp

When it comes to how often to wash your hair, it really depends on your hair type and the severity of your dry scalp. “If you find your scalp is getting extremely dry and you’re washing it daily or every other day, then try to minimise how often you wash as over washing can strip the scalp,” Dr Khorana advises.

“In addition to shampooing, using a weekly scalp mask or conditioning treatment can be very helpful,” she adds. Dr Khorana also warns that if you have a dry scalp you should be mindful of excessive sun exposure as this can cause sunburn, as well as exacerbate scalp issues — not ideal! Look for a scalp SPF to help.

Shop the best shampoos for dry scalps...

1. Aveeno Skin Relief Soothing Shampoo

(Image credit: Boots)

Aveeno Skin Relief Soothing Shampoo Best all-rounder Today's Best Deals £12.23 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Great for most hair types + Can buy it on the high street Reasons to avoid - Still contains some potential irritants

Aveeno is always going to be a reliable choice for fussy scalp and skin types. This shampoo is no different and does what it says on the bottle. It cleanses really well whilst providing instant relief to a dry and sensitised scalp. The brand has swapped out SLS for ALS (ammonium lauryl sulfate) meaning you still get a great lather without the potential irritants.

2. Kérastase Sensidote Dermo-Calm Bain Riche

(Image credit: Sephora UK)

Kérastase Sensidote Dermo-Calm Bain Riche Best luxury option Today's Best Deals £27.15 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Targets both scalp and strands + Beautiful, luxury product Reasons to avoid - On the expensive side

If you want your shampoo to feel ultra luxe whilst still giving your scalp that dose of special treatment it needs, turn to Kérastase and specifically the Sensidote Dermo-Calm Bain Riche shampoo. Not only is this formula designed to target and soothe a dry scalp, but it's also been developed to target strands over processed by chemical and thermal damage. In a nutshell: your hair is going to love it.

3. E45 Dry Scalp Shampoo for Dry and Itchy Scalp and Dandruff

(Image credit: Boots)

E45 Dry Scalp Shampoo Best affordable option Today's Best Deals £6.49 at Boots Reasons to buy + Affordable + Soap and fragrance-free Reasons to avoid - Not luxurious whatsoever

Look, we know it's not sexy but sometimes in beauty you just need something that's reliable and works—that's exactly what the E45 Dry Scalp Shampoo will do for you. With vitamin B5 as the star ingredient, you can expect a soothed and hydrated scalp and the ingredient also promotes healthy hair growth as an added bonus. It'll soothe itchy skin and leave hair feeling fresh and clean.

4. Klorane Soothing Shampoo

(Image credit: Look Fantastic)

Klorane Soothing Shampoo Best for sensitive scalp Today's Best Deals £11 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Pretty packaging + Fresh floral scent + Great for sensitive scalps Reasons to avoid - Not the first option for severely dry scalps

If your dry scalp is occasional or isn't something you feel is particularly severe but you still lean on the sensitive side, we love this formula. Not just because it's brimming with delightful peonies, but because it works brilliantly to clean the scalp, ridding excess product build-up without drying the scalp or ends. It also has a wonderful light, fresh floral scent.

5. Living Proof Scalp Care Dry Scalp Treatment

(Image credit: Space NK)

Living Proof Scalp Care Dry Scalp Treatment Best treatment option Today's Best Deals £32 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Nozzle makes application easy + Instantly soothing Reasons to avoid - Contains fragrance, which could cause irritation for some

Although this is a treatment, it's worth having in the list as it's something I like to use as a pre-shampoo treatment throughout the day, especially on the days where I'm just working from home so don't need my hair to be styled. The ingredients list ticks pretty much all the boxes when it comes to instant soothing with glycerin, urea, niacinamide and sodium hyaluronate (a form of hyaluronic acid). The only thing to be wary of is that this product does contain fragrance so if you're particularly sensitive to that, stick to unfragranced options.

6. By Beauty Bay Soothe and Calm Scalp Tonic

(Image credit: Beauty Bay)

By Beauty Bay Soothe and Calm Scalp Tonic Best instant soother Today's Best Deals £10 at Beauty Bay Reasons to buy + A little goes a long way + Super easy to apply + Instantly soothing Reasons to avoid - Won't cleanse the hair

Okay, okay—I know this isn't another shampoo but it's another treatment well worth adding to your stash, particularly if you want instant relief. It's great for both those with a dry scalp and those with dandruff. Containing prebiotics, glycerin and oat extract and ditching none of the potential irritants, you'll ditch the itch pretty much instantly after applying this.

I've never tried a scalp product that's easier to apply than this thanks to the precision nozzle that gives just the right amount of product to each area. The bottle lasts a surprisingly long time too, which is always a win in my books.