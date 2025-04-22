I've been getting regular lash lifts for just over a year, and despite loving what it has done for my look and makeup routine (it literally *buys* me time), the regular appointments have taken their toll.

Going in to get the treatment around every six to eight weeks, I've definitely noticed a change in the condition of my lashes. Not only have they felt drier and brittle, but they've also begun to bend and lose shape. So when a friend of mine, who is a lash tech, said that she thought my lashes might be dehydrated, I set out on a mission to remedy it. Here's everything I learnt after speaking to experts about 'lash dehydration'.

Can lashes get dehydrated?

As I mentioned, I had no idea 'lash dehydration' was even a thing—turns out, I was wrong. "Much like the hair on your head, eyelashes are mostly made of protein and can get dehydrated due to various environmental and lifestyle factors," explains Nima Pourian, UKLASH founder and CEO.

"There are several factors that can lead to dehydrated, fragile lashes," he continues. "One of the most common is over-processing from frequent lash treatments like lifts, perms, or extensions. The chemicals used, particularly in adhesives and setting solutions, can strip away the lashes’ natural oils, leaving them dry and brittle. On top of that, the physical tension involved in these treatments, from curling or securing the lashes in place, can weaken the hair over time and lead to breakage."

As well as these treatments, Pourian notes that environmental factors can have an impact, including extreme temperatures. Poor makeup habits (such as harsh removal) can also exacerbate the issue.

How do you know if your lashes are dehydrated?

My main symptoms were lashes that felt dry and brittle; you could almost hear them when applying mascara. As well as this, certain lashes started to bend and generally 'misbehave,' which experts say is a common tell-tale sign. "You might notice they’ve lost their natural curl, appearing straighter or slightly droopy, which can make your eyes look less defined," notes Pourian, before adding that "another key symptom is increased shedding." He concludes: "If your lashes are falling out more than usual, dehydration could be the cause."

How to treat dehydrated lashes

So you've worked out your lashes are suffering from dehydration for whatever reason, but what now? The following four steps should get you back on track in no time.

1. Give your lashes a break

"Giving your lashes regular breaks from potentially over-processing treatments like extensions or lifts" is advisable, says Pourian. When you do get back to your appointments, consider spacing them out a little further to avoid future damage, too.

This is something I have been doing to allow my lashes time to recover, even if I hate missing my regular appointments. In the long run, however, I know this will be helpful for my lash health and appearance.

2. Treat lashes gently

"Treat your lashes with the same level of care you'd give your skin," says Pourian. This means gentle eye makeup removal (no tugging, pulling or harsh chemicals) – and perhaps even switching to a mascara better for sensitive eyes, too.

He also says that taking a holistic, inside-out approach can help, too. "Start from within by ensuring your diet is rich in lash-loving nutrients such as vitamins B, D, and E, as well as omega-3 fatty acids, all of which support hair growth and strength." Oh, and remember to drink enough water daily.

3. Invest in the right ingredients

Dehydrated lashes are usually crying out for nourishing, moisturising ingredients that will restore them to their former glory. Oils such as castor can be used directly on lashes with a brush, but make sure you are applying correctly and not more than once a day: "Castor oil can be hydrating for the lashes themselves, but it should only be applied to the tips," advises Pourian. "Applying it too close to the root can clog follicles and potentially do more harm than good."

Specially designed hair 'masks' for lashes could also come in handy, if you have a little more cash to spend. "For an instant dose of nutrient-dense ingredients, we have a nourishing and reparative masque that can be worn on the lashes twice weekly to bring them back to life," says Claire Larsen, RevitaLash® Cosmetics' Global Master Educator. "This contains a groundbreaking blend of hydrating and moisturising ingredients called Tri-Flora Complex."

4. Use a lash serum

Specially designed lash serums are great for everyday care and maintenance, and not only help to hydrate and condition lashes, but can also create optimal environments for growth. My lashes are longer than ever after investing in one.

"In terms of active care and restoration, a high-quality eyelash serum can make a real difference," agrees Pourian, who recommends the brand's Complex Peptide Eyelash Serum. "I formulated this to ensure that it is packed with hydrating and strengthening ingredients like hyaluronic acid, biotin, and multiple peptides, all known to support lash vitality and encourage growth. These work together to deeply hydrate, reduce brittleness, and create a healthy environment for stronger, fuller lashes."