This brand is behind one of the most coveted perfumes of all time—but these 9 also deserve your attention
A beauty-editor favourite
The art of perfume is a complex and fascinating thing. And while scent preference is incredibly subjective, Le Labo perfumes have captured the hearts of fragrance experts, beauty editors and influencers alike.
Starting out with a single lab in New York back in 2006, the brand has fast become one of the key players in luxury perfume. It’s even turned its hand to detergent should you wish to make doing laundry a luxurious experience. Yes, these scents are expensive perfumes, but people are prepared to invest in a scent they love.
Many of my fellow beauty editors would consider a Le Labo scent one of their signature perfumes and the brand counts several celebrities as part of its fanbase, too. Here are the nine best Le Labo perfumes that you should consider if you want to try out this brand or expand your fragrance wardrobe.
1. Another 13
Le Labo Another 13 Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Another 13 is my personal favourite Le Labo scent. Between the ambroxan, moss, ambrette seeds and hint of jasmine, there’s just something addictive about it. I’d probably wash my clothes in it if I could. Initially limited edition, the perfume has an interesting backstory as it was commissioned by the editor in chief of AnOther magazine, Jefferson Hack. I’m also hooked on the similar-smelling room spray, Ambroxyde 17.
2. Thé Noir 29
Le Labo Thé Noir 29 Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
As a woody perfume fan, coming in second place among my favourite Le Labo scents is Thé Noir 29. With fig, bay leaves, cedarwood, vetiver and musk, it manages to be clean, aromatic, perhaps slightly spicy and have the tiniest hint of sweetness all at once. It also wears very well and is still detectable on the skin hours later. I love it.
3. Santal 33
Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Arguably the most famous member of Le Labo's fragrance portfolio, Santal 33 is a real cult classic. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 might be the most famous signature scent today but, before that, the spotlight was on Santal 33. It’s smokey and unique—one of those scents you instantly recognise—and all cardamom, sandalwood and cedarwood. Choose it if you want something unique and attention-grabbing.
4. Baie 19
Le Labo Baie 19 Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Baie 19 is another well-loved Le Labo scent. It manages to be one of the best green perfumes while also smelling and taking inspiration from the rain with this kind of mouthwatering freshness. Despite its name coming from the French for berry, a nod to the notes of juniper berry, it’s not overly fruity, though it does have good staying power. It’s also a great one for layering.
5. Lavande 31
Le Labo Lavande 31 Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The newest addition to the Le Labo perfume range, this is not lavender as you perhaps know it; leave any notions of bath soaks and microwaveable wheat cushions at the door. It’s a bit soapy and clean but not too heavy on the lavender, pairing the floral note with bergamot, neroli and tonka. A great example of how wearable modern lavender perfumes can be.
6. Thé Matcha 26
Le Labo Thé Matcha 26 Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Another of Le Labo’s most popular fragrances, Thé Matcha is fresh, uplifting and a bit zingy. It’s quite citrusy, which as a general rule I’m not keen on myself (they always smell great on other people), but it’s nice and fresh on the skin, balancing matcha, bitter orange and vetiver with fig and cedar woods.
7. Lys 41
Le Labo Lys 41 Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Lys 41 is quite a classic, sweet floral that will appeal to those who love this olfactory family. Composed of jasmine, tuberose absolute and lily, noble woods and musk also add depth, while Madagascan vanilla boosts its sweetness. It feels elegant and traditional and is a great choice for everyday wear.