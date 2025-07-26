Perfume isn't just about smelling good—every note and carefully chosen accord tells the world a little bit about yourself. Whether you're quietly chaotic, never leaving the house without a claw clip and a spritz of Le Labo Another 13, or a type A maximalist who treats their Byredo bottle like a design piece, our choice in perfume reveals more about us than a star sign ever could.

And so, we've put together the ultimate guide that translates your vibe into the fragrances that capture it best. Forget woody vs florals, this is an scented exploration into your personality. Move over Myer Briggs.

Perfume Archetypes: The Curated Chaos Girl

(Image credit: Future)

You are the embodiment of curatorial entropy. Your tote bags are all screen-printed, your shoes are either Margiela Tabi loafers or Birkenstocks (depending on whether you're going to a warehouse gallery opening or Broadway Market), and your hair is always in a claw clip that costs more than your rent. You wear Vyrao Witchy Woo or Le Labo Another 13, because you want to smell like a haunted theory lecture at Central Saint Martins and like your perfume how you like your romantic prospects: niche, experimental and possibly (probably) cursed.

You love going out, but only to places without signage. You will queue for 45 minutes for anchovies on toast if it’s served by someone who used to DJ. You say things like “I just love natural wine” and mean it in both a gustatory and emotional sense. Everything you own is either handmade or algorithmically chosen. Your go-to coffee order is an iced Americano with oat milk and a shot of lavender syrup.

You are on Hinge, but all your photos are deliberately blurry. You read terms and conditions, not because you care, but because you’re curious how it’ll all end. You are slightly chaotic, extremely self-aware, and when you ghost people, it’s with a heavy heart and a full tarot spread.

Vyrao Witchy Woo Eau De Parfum £88 at Cult Beauty Vyrao's Witchy Woo is a deep, earthy fragrance, featuring Moroccan orris absolute, thorny rose, nutmeg, cinnamon and black pepper. Plus, it contains a supercharged Herkimer diamond crystal energised by the brand's healer, Louise Mita, to clear, amplify and raise energy. Le Labo Another 13 Eau De Parfum £170 at Cult Beauty Global Le Labo's Another 13 encapsulates the essence of daily life itself—and melding with the wearer's pheremones— it's warm, woody, slightly sweet and powdery. Later, it evolves into something cleaner, with pops of fresh, folded linen and pear and apple accords. Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 Eau De Toilette £115 at Harrods It's hard to name a perfume as disruptive as Escentric Molecules' Molecule 01. With 100 per cent of the synthetic "molecule" Iso E Super, it is designed to caramelise with your own smell to create a signature, personal scent. Oh, and it's said to cause animal magnetism.

Perfume Archetypes: Clean Girl with Depth

(Image credit: Future)

You love curation, crisp collars, and you believe in aesthetics the way other people believe in therapy. You're not minimal, you're controlled you love restraint as a personality trait. You discovered the clean girl aesthetic not through TikTok, but through your mother's collection of Diptyque Baies three-wicks and a lifetime of being praised for being 'polished'. Everything you touch smells faintly of Byredo Blanche, rosewater toner, and generational wealth.

Your vibe says "I woke up like this" but only because you set your alarm early to brush you hair (with a Mason Pearson, naturally) and apply tinted moisturiser in silence. You're emotionally intelligent, but any feelings are filed neatly away behind a meticulously colour-coded calendar and themed packing cubes. Your exes are all emotionally unavailable and very well dressed. You love espresso in a glass cup and mornings where the light is “just right.”

You are calm, curated and, some might say, a little cold. But that’s because you think boundaries are romantic. You leave parties early but with a perfect parting remark, and a thank you note to follow. You don’t want chaos. You want a Pinterest board with pulse.

Fendi Eaux D'artifice Eau De Parfum £300 at Fendi We may be speaking about West London, but Fendi's excellent new perfume was crafted to evoke Rome, the eternal city, after dark—as seen through the eyes of jeweller Delfina Delettrez Fendi. Inspired by the movement of water over a marble fountain—and the feel of jewels on the skin—this scent packs a heady punch of saline, aquatic minerality, which is enhanced by fresh juniper, and subtle metallic notes to signify lucky coins tossed into the fountain. Byredo Blanche Absolu De Parfum 50ml £190 at Selfridges Byredo's Blanche Absolu is the sophisticated girl, in my eyes—ringing true to the Scandi minimalism that Ben Gorham channelled when founding the brand back in 2006 in Stockholm. Blanche Absolu is so incredibly clean and evokes fresh, folded linen and soapy suds, thanks to a strong opening on aldehydes. It then evolves into something a little more floral, with rose centifolia, vibrant peony and violet, before soft musk, accented with earthy sandalwood, comes to the fore. Gabar No.ii Ground Eau De Parfum £120 at Liberty A scent for the world traveller: Gabar's No.II Ground celebrates the expansive, lush plains of Myanmar's ancient capital, Bagan. A veritable journey begins with earthy woodbark and creamy sandalwood, saffron and fig, and is later balanced by fresh saffron, pink pepper and vetiver. It's super punchy and present—not for the faint of heart.

Perfume Archetypes: The Soft Power Optimist

(Image credit: Future)

You love stability, oat milk, and you read group chats more than books (but when you do, it’s Sally Rooney). You are the person who knows everyone’s birthday, owns an Adanola ADA sweatshirt, and can make two slices of sourdough look like a work of art. You’re a textbook example of low-maintenance with high effort—fresh-faced, lip-masked, emotionally intelligent, and just neurotic enough to apologise for your own boundaries.

Your serotonin thrives on fresh sheets, Soulcycle and Matcha lattes. You practice self-care non-ironically and wear Glossier You or Diptyque Orphéon because you're trying to convince everyone—including yourself— that your skin actually smells that good naturally.

You’re loyal to your perma-clean New Balance 993s and your skincare routine is longer than your last relationship. You’re 10 minutes late to everything but somehow in control of the group holiday spreadsheet.

You’re soft, soothing, and slightly strategic. You’ve mastered the art of being comforting without being available.

Space NK Phlur Vanilla Smoke Body Mist £25 at Space NK If you thought a gourmand in the form of a mist couldn't be complex, well, you're very wrong. Phlur's Vanilla Smoke is a sexy confection that will have you going back for more, and more. It can be sprayed on both skin and hair, and features heady notes of incense and aromatic birch—behind which rests cacao blanc, smoky balsam and finally creamy, decadent, cashmere vanilla. It's seriously moreish. Diptyque Orpheon Eau De Parfum £160 at Space NK Rich in nostalgia-inducing notes, Diptyque's Orphéon is one of the best powdery scents out there. It's woody, sexy and skin-like and tells a different story on everyone who wears it. But for me, it evokes a Parisian bar at dusk, like that of the legendary jazz bar where the founders of Diptyque loved to meet up. There's the curl of tobacco smoke, powdery blush compacts, burnished wood, and vibrant juniper. Glossier Glossier Glossier You Doux - Eau De Parfum £70 at Sephora There was a point where any woman in a trendy area smelled like Glossier You, and for good reason: it's perfect. One of the brand's newer offshoots, You Deux, is also that girl. It's delicate and clean; a softer, more powdery version of its older sister. It features a seductive and alluring blend of palo santo, frankincense, myrrh, and a warm skin-like base of ambrox, which stays close to the skin.

Perfume Archetypes: The Editorial Romantic

(Image credit: Future)

You are a woman of restraint, but make it theatrical. You pretend to like brutalist architecture, but your flat is full of velvet, fluted glass, and shadowy corners. You love difficult women and you read Woolf not for the feminism but for the form. You wear Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady because it announces you’ve entered a room and also that you will not be participating in small talk. You talk about scent the way others talk about wine: reverently, and with a disdain for sweetness.

Your aesthetic is best described as quiet wealth with unresolved feelings. You own multiple perfumes that smell like expensive fabrics or unresolved affairs. You wear sunglasses indoors—not because you're famous, but because you're exhausted by mediocre eye contact.

You do not "go for coffee," you “sit with” a single macchiato, which you don’t finish. Your favourite book is The Waves, not because you like it, but because no one else really gets it. You do. Kind of.