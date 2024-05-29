I keep these 9 perfumes on constant rotation—they smell like burying your nose into an expensive bouquet
Love it or hate it, tuberose always makes a statement
As a beauty editor of nearly a decade, I've gotten pretty picky when it comes to perfumes. As one of my favourite products in beauty, fragrance is special to me—in fact, as someone with synesthesia, I often experience it more deeply than others around me. But throughout the years, I've always been a fan tuberose perfumes.
I think tuberose can unfortunately get a bad rap. It's a potent white floral that can often overpower other notes within a scent, so used incorrectly, it can definitely feel a little 'much'. But, included in the correct concentration and paired with complementary notes, tuberose can shine without being overbearing. Tuberose is also often seen as being overly sweet, but again, when extracted and used in the right way, it can be creamy, spicy, and even a little woody.
Many fragrance brands have their very own tuberose scent, where the note takes centre stage and isn't shy about it. In addition, there are several special perfumes where tuberose takes more of a back seat but still helps a fragrance to reach its full potential.
I've selected the very best that I personally love, and I think there's something in here for everyone—whether you want to invest in a bottle that's more extravagant, stick to a budget, wear a proudly tuberose scent, or try one a touch more understated to begin with.
1. Jo Malone London Tuberose Angelica Cologne Intense
Jo Malone London Tuberose Angelica Cologne Intense
Specifications
Jo Malone London's Tuberose Angelica Cologne Intense was one of my OG tuberose favourites, and still to this day is at the top of my list. It manages to so cleverly utilise tuberose without being ultra-sweet or unbearably overpowering. It smells creamy and vanilla-y, while also celebrating the pretty floral nature of the plant. As one of the brand's Cologne Intense bottles, it also has a rich, decadent edge, and lasts on the skin for absolutely ages. If you really like tuberose, you absolutely cannot beat Jo Malone London's take on the flower.
2. Chloé Atelier Des Fleurs Tuberosa 1974
Chloe Atelier Des Fleurs Tuberosa 1974
Specifications
I'll be honest: I'm not usually a fan of fashion house perfumes, but I've always really loved Chloe's, and its tuberose iteration is another favourite of mine. As well as being bottled in chic glass packaging, it also somehow smells... stylish? Combining spices and floral notes, Tuberosa 1974 is complex with a little spice, meaning you won't feel overly floral or too 'pretty' while wearing it. This is an investment, but one that's certainly worth making, IMO.
3. Creed Fleurissimo
Creed Fleurissimo
Specifications
For luxury perfume, you absolutely cannot beat a Creed number. And this one, which combines sparkling tuberose with pretty rose, ylang ylang, jasmine and neroli, is a true floral. Chosen as Grace Kelly's wedding day fragrance, it's a classic that still feels just as relevant and modern today. Seriously, if it's good enough for Grace Kelly...
4. Diptyque Do Son
Diptyque Do Son
Specifications
Launched way back in 2005, this is a classic Diptyque bestseller for a reason, and if you ask me, it's the ultimate summer tuberose scent. Lightweight and fresh, this has a citrusy tinge, with African orange flower, as well as slight spice thanks to the pink pepper. I really find that most Diptyque scents last amazingly well on the skin, too, so if you want to invest in a tuberose perfume with longevity, this might just be the one.
5. Gucci Bloom
Gucci Bloom
Specifications
For a pretty spritz that features tuberose at its core, Gucci Bloom is a great mid-price option. What I love about this is that as well as being distinctly floral, it's also noticeably green, with a nod to foliage and plants as well as flowers. With this in mind, it's the perfect floral fragrance for those who hate the thought of being powdery or ultra-sweet.
6. Maison Crivelli Tubereuse Astrale
Maison Crivelli Tubereuse Astrale
Specifications
Addressing the notion that tuberose is only for fans of ultra-sweet florals, Maison Crivelli's newly-launched fragrance is the ultimate 'anti-tuberose tuberose'. The tuberose is of course there, but it's cleverly contrasted with a velvety leather base, along with notes of vanilla and musk. The result is a subtle floral that will likely be universally worn and loved. And that bottle? Just imagining it sitting on my perfume dressing table is giving ultra-chic vibes.
7. Chanel Gabrielle Essence
Chanel Gabrielle Essence
Specifications
Inspired by Gabrielle Chanel herself, Gabrielle Essence spotlights tuberose, as well as three other floral notes: jasmine, ylang ylang and orange blossom. The deep and rich scent celebrates tuberose in all its sparkling glory, always making me feel confident, powerful and sexy whenever I spritz it on. Housed in beautiful fine glass, Gabrielle is also a must for Chanel collectors who enjoy the aesthetics of the fashion house.
8. Matiere Premiere French Flower
Matiere Premiere French Flower
Specifications
Proving that tuberose can have a slightly spicy, green edge, Matiere Premiere's French Flower combines the note with ginger and green tea leaf. The unisex scent is said to be inspired by ‘the intoxicating smell of a tuberose field at night', adding a sense of mystery and nature. This beautiful scent may be pricey, but it's certainly worth spending some extra cash for the unique olfactory experience.
9. Zara Tuberose
Zara Tuberose
Specifications
Zara continues to up its game with its scented selection, and the brand's Tuberose offerings are always on point. This affordable buy not only smells delightful, but also leaves a shimmering, glittery sheen on the skin, making it the ideal Tuberose scent for an evening out. And at just £15.99, you can't really go wrong!
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
-
