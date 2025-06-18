This Australian brand makes a £4 deodorant that smells EXACTLY like Le Labo Santal

One thing I've always struggled with finding is a deodorant that smells amazing and still actually works. 'Natural' formulations that come in beautiful scents just don't work for me (I admit: I'm a self-confessed sweaty girlie), and most of the usual line-up smell as you'd expect: pretty standard.

That was until last year, when I was living in Australia and on a whim, tried a Gem deodorant. I'm a sucker for anything that smells remotely like one of my favourite perfumes, and actually think finding a deo that matches up as closely as possible is one of the best ways to amplify your signature scent. So when I saw the brand's Santal offering, I threw it in my shopping basket immediately.

Luckily for me, a year on and now thoroughly obsessed, I was pretty excited to hear the line of deodorants had launched in the UK, where I'm now back to. Here's why I think they're worth the hype, and then some...

What is the Gem deodorant?

Gem's line of four scented deodorants (there are more coming including a 'Salted Caramel' one, FYI) claim to "blur the line between anti-perspirant, skincare and perfume," meaning their goal is to make you smell and feel good, as well as protect from odour and excess sweat. In this way, they aim to reinvent the way we view deodorant: instead of a necessity, it can feel like like a luxe product you actually want to use.

As well as being made with odour-fighting ingredients that promise to protect for up to 48 hours (I really do find them to be super efficacious, and that's from a super sweaty girlie), the sprays are made with skin-loving ingredients. There's vitamin E, shea butter and hyaluronic acid – all of which help skin to feel smooth, moisturised and nourished. Plus, they are free from alcohol and parabens. As for the scent, there are four options to choose from: Santal, Cool Fresh, Vanilla Macadamia, Coconut Vanilla.

Why has it gone viral?

Gem's deodorants have been an absolute hit, and according to reps for the brand here in the UK, the demand has been overwhelming. "They have honestly been so popular, we knew they would be but it’s on another level," one tells me.

On track to sell 100,000 units (across all four scents) in 390 stores during the first 90 days of sale, Boots is struggling to keep these in stock. Impressively, the brand is climbing to be the number two Aerosol Antiperspirant SKU in just four weeks on shelf.

So why have they garnered SO much attention?

As with many 'viral' products these days, the deodorants – particularly Santal – are being recognised for being amazingly affordable 'dupes' for some of today's most popular perfumes on social media. This is the reason I first became hooked; Santal really does smell like Le Labo Santal 33, and I get comments and questions about it all the time when I wear it. Telling people it's just a deodorant has attracted some pretty hilarious reactions.

The 'Coconut Vanilla' scent has also been tipped as the perfect way to try the gourmand trend affordably too, with fans on TikTok sharing their love for the product.

In short, these are just the most beautiful-smelling sprays that actually work as deodorants too. They merge the antiperspirant and scent categories, and for just £4 (although, they're on special at Boots right now for £2.67), they're pretty much the bargain of the century. You can shop all four in Boots stores and online now.