As a beauty editor who tests the best fragrances for a living, it takes a lot to impress me. I'm cynical by nature and something has to really perform me for to take notice and care about it enough to write about it—particularly when it comes to the best long-lasting perfumes. This is particularly true when it comes to viral products. In fact, a viral product has to work twice as hard to get my stamp of approval.

This was very much the case for the frenzy surrounding the fragrance brand, Phlur. I was sceptical about its popularity and, actually, wasn't sold the first time I tried the brand's scents. But since then I've come to really love the brand and its scents.

Having now tried the entire collection, these are the 6 Phlur fragrances I deem worthy of consideration into your perfume collection—from its iconic floral perfumes to the cult musk fragrance, Missing Person.

1. Phlur Missing Person

Phlur Missing Person Eau De Parfum Specifications Key notes : Bergamot nectar, orange, sandalwood, cyclamen, white musk Today's Best Deals £96 at Selfridges Reasons to buy + Very wearable + Great for layering Reasons to avoid - Won't last all day

Missing Person is what catapulted the brand online and, I'll be honest, I wasn't sold the first time I tried it. Not because the perfume wasn't lovely, but because it barely lasted on me—and at £96, I expected more. It wasn't until I continually reached for it and others complimented me for it (despite not being able to smell it on myself) that I thought it deserved a better welcome from me. And perhaps, the joy of it lies in its dainty sillage.

It's a super wearable skin scent thanks to the inclusion of skin musk, making it 'like you but better'. Other notes include bergamot nectar, cyclamen, orange, sandalwood and white musk for a delicate, clean, everyday scent.

This makes it great for layering with other fragrances and super easy to spritz on-the-go without worrying it'll interact with whatever perfume you popped on earlier. It's also a great subtle perfume if you're worried about wearing it in close quarters.

2. Phlur Father Figure

Phlur Father Figure Eau De Parfum Specifications Key notes : Waterlily, fig, orris root, vanilla, sandalwood Today's Best Deals £98 at Free People Reasons to buy + Great worn year-round + A complex but comforting scent Reasons to avoid - Again, not super long-lasting

Another fresh scent, but this one a little more comforting. Notes include waterlily, fig, orris root, vanilla, sandalwood and many more, making it a fragrance that develops as it dries down; opening with fig and drying down to a warm vanilla.

This is one I keep in my bag for out and about (can you tell from the dirty lid?), and I find that it's versatile, pairing well with other scents I've spritzed that morning and it works well in all seasons. It's such an easy fragrance to chuck on and lasts longer than Missing Person.

3. Phlur Solar Power

Phlur Solar Power Eau De Parfum Specifications Key notes: Mandarin, bergamot, jasmine, neroli, sea salt Today's Best Deals £96 at Selfriges Reasons to buy + A sunny scent + Incredibly joyful Reasons to avoid - You likely won't smell it on yourself

I'm not a jasmine perfume kind of gal but the citrusy burst of this perfume dominates, winning me over. It's the kind of citrus that transports me to summer months wearing a floaty dress and off to find an Aperol. It opens with a juicy citrus burst that dries down with a warming musk and a sunscreen-like note (yet far more elegant than others). It's totally joyful, friendly and full of life.

You'll find others complimenting this scent long after you can smell it on yourself, so if you want to enjoy its notes yourself all day then I'd recommend layering it with another citrus perfume.

4. Phlur Somebody Wood

Phlur Somebody Wood Eau De Parfum Specifications Key notes : Cyclamen, saffron, sandalwood, amber, moss, cedarwood Today's Best Deals View at Selfridges View at Selfridges Reasons to buy + Lasts much longer than other Phlur scents Reasons to avoid - Might find it a little too much if you prefer fresh, skin scents

I live my life wishing I wore more woody scents, but I generally find them all far too tobacco-y—this, however, strikes the perfect balance. The balance of the notes here makes for one sexy perfume. The saffron and amber give it the hint of spice without being overpowering, and the sandalwood is just enough without being BBQ-esque and dries down to a beautiful creamy fragrance.

It's definitely a scent more for the winter months but is beautiful as a nighttime date-night perfume in any season, too.

5. Phlur Apricot Privée

Phlur Apricot Privée Eau De Parfum Specifications Key notes: Apricot, plum, jasmine, peony, oud, labdanum, sandalwood Today's Best Deals £96 at Selfridges Reasons to buy + One of the longest-lasting in the list + Distinctive Reasons to avoid - Won't be for everyone, so try before you buy

Complex and interesting, it took me a while to figure out if I loved or loathed this one. The opener is overwhelmingly fruity, but the dry down is where the oud comes through. It has a sweetness that isn't overwhelming or cloying.

It fills the room and lasts a long time on my skin. If you're into layering your scents, bear in mind that this one is likely to overpower many others. Petition to make this into a candle please, Phlur.

6. Phlur Lost Cause

Phlur Lost Cause Eau De Parfum Specifications Key notes: Cassis, apple, rhubarb, maté absolute, orris concrete, lily of the valley, bergamot Today's Best Deals View at Selfridges View at Free People UK View at Selfridges Reasons to buy + Genderless + Expensive-smelling Reasons to avoid - Might not be complex enough for some

This scent opens really alcoholic for me, but not in a bad way, rather in a crisp gin and tonic kind of way. It's sharp and aquatic, which makes for a fantastic unisex fragrance. It's the most expensive-smelling scent in the line-up and is one I reach for if I want to feel like I've got my life together. It feels powerful without being overwhelming, which is no easy feat.

Interestingly, not everyone loves this but I absolutely do. For that reason though, I recommend giving it a spritz before committing to a whole bottle.