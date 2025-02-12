An expert colourist just confirmed that 'chestnut teddy bronde' is *the* colour change to make ahead of Spring

If hair colour trends have proven anything in the past several years, it's that the lines between blondes, brunettes and redheads have blurred more than ever. No longer are we seeking bold block colours without diffused, blended highlights or depth. In fact, hues closer to our natural colour are also the preference – at least, this has been the case for me.

As someone who's been bleach blonde for the majority of my life (I used to ask for 'Draco Malfoy' style blonde), I am now embracing my roots, golden tones and natural depth. This is why when I first read about the chestnut teddy bronde trend, I was immediately all in.

What is chestnut teddy bronde?

First introduced by Jennifer Aniston's hairstylist Chris McMillan as 'chestnut bronde,' the trend is defined by "a warm reddish brown colour with a darker root which is blended through the bottom of the hair into finer pieces," explains L’Oréal Professionnel UK Editorial Colour Ambassador, Zoe Irwin.

She explains that there are many variations and iterations of this look (see the 'teddy bronde' finish below), some leaning more into the bronde (brunette meets blonde) colour, others focusing on more of a red undertone. For all, however, "the main principle is that the colour has a natural edge - there are no clashing or sharply contrasting tones."

Irwin notes that this look is trending because of our recent love affair with red. "However, the chestnut offers a softer version of adding a red tone into the hair," she notes. "It’s a great option for anyone who wants a subtle change or pop of colour without committing to a dramatic new look."

Our love for tonal colours ("such as cocoa brown, ochre, olive green, sand, mustard and caramel," says Irwin) has also led to this beautiful A/W combination: "The subtle warmth of chestnut bronde complements the colours of the season."

Who does this shade suit?

I'd argue that this is a look perfect for anyone like myself who has gone for years dabbling in bleach or dark tones, and now wants to try something a little more blended, natural and in-between. And luckily, says Irwin, it suits many – it's just important to work with your stylist to achieve the best shade for you.

"The colour has a wide suitability because of the warmer tones and the blend of light pieces with a darker base," she explains. "The reddish brown tones at the root make eyes pop and stand out so it’s great for people with blue and green eyes for a flattering contrast shade. It also works great for lighter skin tones and looks wonderful on people with dark brown eyes and warm skin tones."

She continues: "Golden copper tones on darker skin tones and those that have a high yellow content have to be very carefully chosen and the consultation with the hair colourist is very, very important," and also notes that "the key is to create a colour that has the right amount of red/orange/cooler tones."

What should you ask for at the hairdressers?

Discussing the trend and bringing pictures to your hairdresser is always advised, but this specific look is created through a series of certain steps, says Irwin. "There is a light balayage and the blonder ends blend well with the softer, warmer chestnut tones as they have the same colour reflection. The lighter ends are glossed with a ‘pastelised’ version of the root shade to dilute the key tone in the hair."

For this reason, she suggests booking in for a balayage appointment, "but ask[ing] for a deeply rooted red-brown tone." The stylist then recommends booking in for a gloss treatment in-salon around six weeks after your initial appointment "to keep it beautiful."

Chestnut teddy bronde hair inspo

The subtle undertone of red in this look make it so pretty and very on-trend for Autumn/Winter 2025.

Olivia Palermo's darker hue proves this trend has really variation – and that it looks great on bob-length hair too.

Ariana Grande's pretty look is so Glinda-coded and is gorgeous when worn in a ponytail.

Hailey Bieber is one of the original bronde advocates!

If you need a little brightening around the face, ask for face-framing highlights to make your colour pop.

Another example of how money pieces can make all the difference, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's colour is flawless.

Zendaya's gorgeous golden bronde hue looks beautiful in a voluminous blow-out.

Add a fancy updo and you're good to go for special events, like JLo.