‘Lived-in blonde’ is the low-maintenance hair colour trend that’s going to be everywhere in 2025

When it comes to 2025 hair trends , this year is already serving us an abundance of covetable colours and cuts, but there’s one thing that unites them—a shift towards a more natural, low-maintenance aesthetic. From chestnut teddy bronde and bonfire blonde to heavy fringes and ghost waves, whatever hair update you’re planning for the year ahead, chances are it will be something that makes hair look natural and glossy rather than overly styled or painstakingly highlighted. And that’s exactly the same for the hair colour trend that’s about to take off next—lived-in blonde.

Taking inspiration from the ‘90s grunge era, as characterised by its sultry, darker roots and lighter ends, it has a little more edge than the understated eco-blonde trend but captures that same effortlessly cool spirit. Here’s everything you need to know about it…

What is the lived-in blonde hair trend?

Coined by colour specialist and co-founder of Haug London Haus salon, Siobhan Haug describes lived-in blonde as “a trend designed for those who crave a low-maintenance hair colour created with a beautifully blended foilyage that seamlessly transitions from darker roots to blonde ends”. Of course, this shift towards more grown-out roots and a more natural-looking colour is an undeniable trend emerging for 2025, but what sets ‘lived-in blonde’ apart from the pack? “It’s redefining what it means to be effortlessly cool,” explains Haug. “It fuses effortless hair with a nostalgic flair that captures the spirit of ‘90s grunge while making it look and feel so contemporary.” And it certainly is this nod to the ‘90s which lends it undeniable appeal.

Who is wearing the lived-in blonde trend well?

I spoke to a few colour experts for their steer on where to look for the best lived-in blonde inspiration right now and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sofia Richie Grainge, Gigi Hadid and Elsa Hosk were names that came up time and time again if you’re looking for current celebrity inspiration. As for throwback looks? “Think Kate Moss and Sienna Miller at Glastonbury in the early noughties,” says Issie Churcher , Creative Director at STIL. “Their looks could be reimagined today with more sophistication and luster to fit the modern lived-in blonde aesthetic.”

Siobhan also highlights Dove Cameron as having the “prettiest lived-in blonde right now—the perfect blend between natural roots and elevated blonde ends that looks low-key yet quietly luxurious”.

Lived-in blonde hair inspiration:

Sophie Turner's smokey roots, bleached mid-lengths and warm amber ends is a really playful take on the lived-in blonde trend.

Subtle but classic, I love the contrast between Elle Fanning's smudged-out roots and her bright blonde lengths.

Ciara adds some more structured, face-framing blonde highlights at the front of her super-length style, but the cool-girl aesthetic remains at the roots.

The epitome of lived-in blonde, Saoirse Ronan's effortlessly tousled style is chic and wearable.

Angeline Jolie's dark blonde style has been done so well that you wouldn't doubt it's grown out naturally like this.

Michelle Yeoh's platinum blonde bob and deep, dark roots are glam yet capture that rebellious grunge streak that this '90s style really embodies.

How do you achieve lived-in blonde hair?

Issie points out that lived-in blonde really is a low-maintenance dream as the key to achieving the look in salon is “to leave enough natural hair, either at the roots or underneath, so that soft lumière lights can be painted around the face and parting for a boho-inspired look”.

Siobhan recommends using a foilayage technique combined with a root melt toner. “The foilayage creates seamless highlights that appear closer to the surface while the root melt toner then softens the transition between the natural hair colour and the highlighted blonde,” she explains.

How do you maintain lived-in blonde hair?

The key to this look is achieving a well-conditioned, healthy-looking blonde with that beautiful contrast between natural roots and brighter ends, and that means using a salon professional purple shampoo. Siobhan advises just once a week and no more. “You have to be quite disciplined with how you use it as overuse makes the ends look dull, which then requires removal at the next appointment. However, not using it allows the pale golden undercoat to start to shine through, she explains. “Once a week, start with a nourishing shampoo and follow with a purple shampoo for up to five minutes before drenching the hair in a hydrating mask for best results.”

And as for salon visits? “This look is fairly low maintenance, requiring a salon visit every 10–12 weeks to prevent roots from looking too dark or grown out and to refresh the blonde for lasting brightness,” advises Issie.