My beauty editor friends and I all agree that this is one of the most exciting skincare brands of the last 12 months - and it's affordable
It’s rare that so many beauty editors are universally excited by the same new skincare brand. At the risk of sounding like a spoilt brat or out of touch, we see new products and brands launching on a near-daily basis and are constantly testing—so it does take something special to stand out. But the best Naturium products really do seem to have the industry hooked.
Launched in 2020, Naturium was founded by YouTuber and entrepreneur Susan Yara and, per the brand's manifesto, has an ethos of being effective, reasonably priced and as sustainable and responsible as possible. The packaging is chic and the mid-range prices, while not cheap, are more accessible than the luxury tier.
I count myself among the many, many Naturium enthusiasts and have tried quite a lot from the brand—there are more products available in the US, but slowly these are rolling out in the UK. In my opinion, these are the best Naturium products to shop now.
The best Naturium products reviewed by a beauty editor
1. Naturium Bio-Lipid Restoring Body Lotion
This is a super nourishing body cream with shea butter and omega fatty acids to support the skin barrier, as well as sodium PCA which draws moisture into the skin. It is thicker than you’d expect for one of the best body lotions, but sinks in well with a non-greasy and non-sticky texture.
2. Naturium Quadruple Hyaluronic Acid Serum 5%
Naturium has a brilliant range of targeted serums and this is one of my favourites. Known for being a great hydrating ingredient, this is a great hyaluronic acid serum that’s particularly ideal if your skin is particularly prone to dehydration. Along with glycerin, it contains four different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid to help hydrate different layers of the skin—plus, it layers well with other products in your skincare routine.
3. Naturium Multi-Peptide Moisturiser
I’d say it’s not often that I get excited by a moisturiser. There are some clever formulas out there whose technology impresses me, but formulas can be too heavy or thick on my combination skin. With different types of peptides for a multi-pronged approach to improving the look of skin, plus Vitamin C and panthenol, this strikes a great balance between being nourishing but non-sticky and lightweight.
4. Naturium The Smoother Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Wash
I’ve tried all of Naturium’s body washes and it is a bit difficult to choose a favourite (which is why you’ll find more than one of them in this guide). This one is a nice alternative to a physical scrub, making skin feel slightly smoother—though results may not be as noticeable after the first use as the KP Scrub and Mask (more on that below). As well as glycolic acid, there’s a cocktail of other AHAs which, with clever technology, continue to work on the skin once the formula has been washed off. It’s super popular and, often sells out, so if you're keen to try don't put off buying for too long.
5. Naturium BHA Liquid Exfoliant 2%
A great lightweight exfoliating toner containing bioactive fruit acids and BHA in the form of salicylic acid, which works to unclog pores and reduce blackheads and blemishes over time. At £19, it’s also a little cheaper than one of the most popular BHA toners on the market, so a nice alternative if your budget doesn’t quite stretch that far.
6. Naturium Marshmallow Root Barrier Balm
An occlusive formula that works to lock in moisture, this new balm is brilliant. The texture is like a slightly balmy rich cream, but it’s absolutely brilliant at softening and soothing the skin with soothing ingredients like arnica and centella asiatica. When I’ve tested it I’ve used it on my hands, which have been quite dry and rough lately because of the cold snap, and it gets to work impressively quickly. It is pretty thick, so definitely better on dry skin types and could be a bit thick for oily or blemish prone types, but it will seal in moisture and soften the skin brilliantly. If you're a keen skier, I would consider this as important as salopettes for soothing skin after a day in the cold wind.
7. Naturium KP Scrub and Mask
Combining the benefits of physical and chemical exfoliation, this 2-in-1 scrub and mask is a great way to achieve smooth skin as well as target bumpy skin conditions like keratosis pilaris. The particles are very fine, making for something that isn’t scratchy and achieves a nice smooth finish, plus there’s a combination of AHA, BHA and PHA to break down dead and dry skin. My one critique of it is that, due to its dense texture, it can be a little tricky to squeeze a lot of it out quickly, but when you do it’s a brilliant product .
8. Naturium The Brightener Vitamin C Body Wash
Another of the brilliant Naturium body washes, this one aims to brighten and soften the skin. As well as the vitamin C, it’s got hydrating ingredients in the form of glycerin, sodium PCA and sodium hyaluronate (a derivative of hyaluronic acid), making it very moisturising. As such, it leaves the skin feeling nice and soft—the brightening effect is perhaps not as noticeable after one wash, but I do think it’s there. It’s also got a very, very subtle orange scent, which is lovely.
Lucy is a freelance beauty editor and contributor at Marie Claire, and has written for titles including Glamour, Refinery29, Popsugar, woman&home and more. She was previously Marie Claire’s junior beauty editor. During her career, she’s covered everything from backstage beauty at fashion week to interviews with famous faces like Drag Race royalty and Little Mix. As for her beauty ethos, she’s a big advocate for not having to spend a fortune on beauty products to get good results, and when she’s not got beauty on the brain you’ll find her reading or hanging out with dogs.
