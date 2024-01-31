It’s rare that so many beauty editors are universally excited by the same new skincare brand. At the risk of sounding like a spoilt brat or out of touch, we see new products and brands launching on a near-daily basis and are constantly testing—so it does take something special to stand out. But the best Naturium products really do seem to have the industry hooked.

Launched in 2020, Naturium was founded by YouTuber and entrepreneur Susan Yara and, per the brand's manifesto, has an ethos of being effective, reasonably priced and as sustainable and responsible as possible. The packaging is chic and the mid-range prices, while not cheap, are more accessible than the luxury tier.

I count myself among the many, many Naturium enthusiasts and have tried quite a lot from the brand—there are more products available in the US, but slowly these are rolling out in the UK. In my opinion, these are the best Naturium products to shop now.

The best Naturium products reviewed by a beauty editor

1. Naturium Bio-Lipid Restoring Body Lotion

(Image credit: Naturium)

Naturium Bio-Lipid Restoring Body Lotion Specifications Key ingredients: Shea butter, B vitamins, sodium PCA, omega fatty acids Today's Best Deals £16.50 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Very nourishing + Sinks in well without a greasy feel Reasons to avoid - Consistency is quite thick for a lotion

This is a super nourishing body cream with shea butter and omega fatty acids to support the skin barrier, as well as sodium PCA which draws moisture into the skin. It is thicker than you’d expect for one of the best body lotions, but sinks in well with a non-greasy and non-sticky texture.

2. Naturium Quadruple Hyaluronic Acid Serum 5%

(Image credit: Naturium)

Naturium Quadruple Hyaluronic Acid Serum 5% Specifications Key ingredients: Glycerin, hyaluronic acid Today's Best Deals £18 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Contains four different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid + Sinks in well Reasons to avoid - Most people will feel the need to apply another separate serum with different actives

Naturium has a brilliant range of targeted serums and this is one of my favourites. Known for being a great hydrating ingredient, this is a great hyaluronic acid serum that’s particularly ideal if your skin is particularly prone to dehydration. Along with glycerin, it contains four different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid to help hydrate different layers of the skin—plus, it layers well with other products in your skincare routine.

3. Naturium Multi-Peptide Moisturiser

(Image credit: Naturium)

Naturium Multi-Peptide Moisturiser Specifications Key ingredients: Multi-peptide blend, squalane, vitamins C & E, panthenol Today's Best Deals £21 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Strikes that balance between nourishing but not greasy or too heavy Reasons to avoid - Very dry skin might prefer something richer

I’d say it’s not often that I get excited by a moisturiser. There are some clever formulas out there whose technology impresses me, but formulas can be too heavy or thick on my combination skin. With different types of peptides for a multi-pronged approach to improving the look of skin, plus Vitamin C and panthenol, this strikes a great balance between being nourishing but non-sticky and lightweight.

4. Naturium The Smoother Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Wash

(Image credit: Naturium )

Naturium The Smoother Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Wash Specifications Key ingredients: Glycolic, pyruvic, lactic and tartaric acid blend, red algae Today's Best Deals £18 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Contains a cocktail of AHAs, including glycolic, to exfoliate the skin + Nice creamy texture Reasons to avoid - Treatment rather than general, everyday body wash

I’ve tried all of Naturium’s body washes and it is a bit difficult to choose a favourite (which is why you’ll find more than one of them in this guide). This one is a nice alternative to a physical scrub, making skin feel slightly smoother—though results may not be as noticeable after the first use as the KP Scrub and Mask (more on that below). As well as glycolic acid, there’s a cocktail of other AHAs which, with clever technology, continue to work on the skin once the formula has been washed off. It’s super popular and, often sells out, so if you're keen to try don't put off buying for too long.

5. Naturium BHA Liquid Exfoliant 2%

(Image credit: Naturium )

Naturium BHA Liquid Exfoliant 2% Specifications Key ingredients: Salicylic acid, bioactive fruit acid Today's Best Deals £19 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Good for blackhead and blemish-prone skin + Very lightweight and non-greasy Reasons to avoid - Hard to fault

A great lightweight exfoliating toner containing bioactive fruit acids and BHA in the form of salicylic acid, which works to unclog pores and reduce blackheads and blemishes over time. At £19, it’s also a little cheaper than one of the most popular BHA toners on the market, so a nice alternative if your budget doesn’t quite stretch that far.

6. Naturium Marshmallow Root Barrier Balm

(Image credit: Naturium)

Naturium Marshmallow Root Barrier Balm Specifications Key ingredients: Marshmallow root extract, centella asiatica, colloidal oatmeal, arnica, milk thistle Today's Best Deals £27 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Brilliant on any sore patches of dry skin + Ultra gentle and soothing formula + Locks in moisture Reasons to avoid - Rich texture that could be too rich on oily skin

An occlusive formula that works to lock in moisture, this new balm is brilliant. The texture is like a slightly balmy rich cream, but it’s absolutely brilliant at softening and soothing the skin with soothing ingredients like arnica and centella asiatica. When I’ve tested it I’ve used it on my hands, which have been quite dry and rough lately because of the cold snap, and it gets to work impressively quickly. It is pretty thick, so definitely better on dry skin types and could be a bit thick for oily or blemish prone types, but it will seal in moisture and soften the skin brilliantly. If you're a keen skier, I would consider this as important as salopettes for soothing skin after a day in the cold wind.

7. Naturium KP Scrub and Mask

(Image credit: Naturium)

Naturium KP Scrub and Mask Specifications Key ingredients: Jojoba esters, AHA, PHA, BHA and pumice Today's Best Deals £20 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Three different types of exfoliating acid + Very fine particles + Helps with bumpy skin like keratosis pilaris Reasons to avoid - Can be a little difficult to get out of the tube

Combining the benefits of physical and chemical exfoliation, this 2-in-1 scrub and mask is a great way to achieve smooth skin as well as target bumpy skin conditions like keratosis pilaris. The particles are very fine, making for something that isn’t scratchy and achieves a nice smooth finish, plus there’s a combination of AHA, BHA and PHA to break down dead and dry skin. My one critique of it is that, due to its dense texture, it can be a little tricky to squeeze a lot of it out quickly, but when you do it’s a brilliant product .

8. Naturium The Brightener Vitamin C Body Wash

(Image credit: Naturium)

Naturium The Brightener Vitamin C Body Wash Specifications Key ingredients: Ascorbyl glucoside (vitamin C derivative), sodium PCA, glycerin, sodium hyaluronate Today's Best Deals £18 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Subtle orange scent + Hydrating and brightening formula + Really nice to use Reasons to avoid - Quite pricey for a body wash

Another of the brilliant Naturium body washes, this one aims to brighten and soften the skin. As well as the vitamin C, it’s got hydrating ingredients in the form of glycerin, sodium PCA and sodium hyaluronate (a derivative of hyaluronic acid), making it very moisturising. As such, it leaves the skin feeling nice and soft—the brightening effect is perhaps not as noticeable after one wash, but I do think it’s there. It’s also got a very, very subtle orange scent, which is lovely.