As a picky beauty editor, I truly believe cushion foundations are *the* base for summer—here’s 5 of the best

The noughties have had a massive influence on beauty trends over the last couple of seasons, and amongst all the frosted eye shadow, sparkly lip glosses and claw-clipped updos, another surprising cosmetic comeback is the cushion foundation.

The Korean-born product was originally designed to be a skincare-meets-make-up hybrid, thanks to its hydrating and soothing formula. When they first started trending several years ago, I was a quick adoptee—I liked how easy and speedy they were to apply, but there were definitely some downsides to the spongy tints. I found that the foundation would dry out quickly and needed to be replaced, and the applicator would get a little gross after a few uses. Plus, it would sometimes have a very sheer finish on skin that didn’t work particularly well during the winter months

I moved on to regular cream foundation, and it seemed like the rest of the world did too, as cushion formulas seemed to fall out of favour and disappear from the spotlight.

So, I hadn't thought of them in a while, but now, out of nowhere, they seem to be back and better than ever, with hundreds of TikTokers raving about them online. This time around, the coverage is still light and dewy, but they have much more staying power than their predecessors, and many contain added skin-loving ingredients, and in some cases, protective SPF. From an aesthetic standpoint, the compacts and applicators are sleeker, and some of the latest contain anti-bacterial properties to stop them from becoming icky, and potentially causing breakouts.

To reignite my love for the handy little compacts, I tried as many of the modern reboots as I could get my hands on. And I'm very happy to confirm that cushion foundations are far better than they used to be and will make a lovely light and breathable alternative to a heavier base for the warmer weather. Below, I review the best of the best.

Best Cushion Foundations

1. Pixi Glow Tint Cushion Foundation

Pixi Glow Tint Cushion Foundation
£18 at Pixi Beauty
Reasons to buy: Light and breathable, Easy to use, Blends well
Reasons to avoid: Only one shade available

This one was glorious to use. The silky texture swiped over my skin easily, and just one gentle press of the cushion was enough to load up the right amount of product to cover each cheek, leaving my complexion looking bright, even and dewy. I applied it in the morning and found it held up far better than similar products I’d used in the past—it kept my face in check all day without the need for a touch-up. It will make a lovely light and breathable cover-up for the coming summer months. There’s only one shade, but it colour-corrects and adapts to a wide range of paler skin tones for a fresh and natural-looking finish. It contains ceramides and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and nourish, too.

2. Georgio Armani My To Go Cushion Foundation

Georgio Armani My To Go Cushion Foundation
£49 at Sephora
Reasons to buy: Hydrating ingredients, Light coverage, Secure compact
Reasons to avoid: Limited shade range

A nourishing blend of lychee extract, glycerin and hyaluronic acid means this base will look after your skin while making it look seamless with a silky layer of colour. The smooth puff blends product easily, offering a light wash of colour that can be layered up for a fuller finish if needed. The handy compact comes with a firm magnetic closure too, to avoid any spills or mess in your handbag while on the go.

3. TirTir Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation

TIRTIR Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation
£12.30 at BeautyBay
Reasons to buy: Full coverage, A little goes a long way, Impressive shade range
Reasons to avoid: Texture is thicker than some other cushion products.

This cushion foundation from the Korean brand has been massively popular and quickly earned a cult status. It offers high coverage with a satin-y finish that leaves skin looking happy and healthy without feeling too thick or cakey. It contains hibiscus flower to hydrate and brighten, and there are an impressive 30 shades to choose from.

4. Dior Forever Couture Perfect Matte Cushion Foundation

Dior Forever Couture Perfect Matte Cushion Foundation
£50 at Selfridges
Reasons to buy: Shine-fighting, Long-lasting, Contains SPF35
Reasons to avoid: Lack of shades available for darker skin tones.

Unlike most cushion foundations, this one has a matte finish that offers a high level of coverage that will keep shine at bay. It's humidity and heat-proof, so you can apply it first thing without worrying about touching up later, and it contains SPF 35 to keep your skin safe in the sun. It's mattifying, but thanks to a formula that is 25 per cent water, it's non-drying and will keep your face feeling wonderfully soft. There are 10 shades to choose from.

5. La Mer Cushion Compact Foundation

La Mer Cushion Compact Foundation
£105 at Cult Beauty
Reasons to buy: Light and sheer coverage, Brightening, Long-lasting
Reasons to avoid: Expensive compared to other products

The luxury brand offers a cushion foundation that looks after skin brilliantly, as the ingredients include an impressive mix of vitamins and minerals designed to repair and protect the skin’s natural barrier. It works to plump and smooth skin while adding a sheer hint of perfecting colour that is feather-light to wear. It's sheer, but still enough to cover smaller blemishes, cancel redness and blur away tired skin to leave your face looking naturally glowy.

What makes cushion foundations different to cream and liquid formulas?

Unsure if cushion foundations are for you? I spoke to the Global Director of Artistry and Education at Pixi, Amanda Bell, about the rebooted beauty must-have.

"Cushion foundations tend to be lightweight and buildable, making them quick and easy to use with a skin-like finish, which is super flattering," she explains. "Some are bridging the gap between make-up and skincare too, ensuring that you get the best of both with one application. These types of formulations are sheer when it comes to the finish, but they are buildable, making them a very customisable base. You can also add a little touch of precision concealer on top of your cushion base for a very flawless finish.”

Are cushion foundation better for certain skin types?

Amanda goes on to say: “The formulation of cushion foundations tends to be lightweight and water-based, but with excellent moisturising properties, so they are suitable for all skin types. One of the ways that you can customise them further is by prepping with a primer or using extra finishing products. A setting spray or loose powder can make them last longer and create fuller coverage."