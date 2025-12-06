Skin regeneration has been the predominant beauty trend for 2025, and there's no sign of it going anywhere anytime soon. Along with exosomes, polynucleotides, and PDRN serums, there's another ingredient that has captured the attention of skincare aficionados. Enter: colostrum.

While those of us who have already heard of colostrum will know it only in the context of breastfeeding, the trending ingredient has been co-opted by beauty pros for its barrier-boosting, hydrating benefits. It first shot to beauty fame with Purcell’s now-viral 24/7 Colostrum Ampoule Mist, a favourite in the K-beauty space, with stars like Blackpink's Rosé seen spritzing it for on-the-go refreshes. More recently, Kourtney Kardashian's Lemme supplements (namely, Lemme Colostrum) have also called upon the ingredient to support gut health and digestion.

But what exactly is this 'super-ingredient,' and how should you use it in your routine, if at all? I asked the experts all the questions you'd want to know.

What is colostrum?

The hype around colostrum—both in the K-beauty and aesthetic spaces—has prompted increased interest in this ingredient, but colostrum skincare is still arguably in its infancy.

Let's start with the basics: what exactly is colostrum, in its original state? Dr. Jessica Halliley, Aesthetics Doctor and Founder of Your Beauty Doctor, explains that "colostrum is the nutrient-dense first milk produced after childbirth—rich in growth factors, peptides, antibodies, and lipids." All mammals produce it (including humans), but when we talk about it in the context of skincare, we usually mean sheep- or bovine-derived colostrum.

It has been commonly found in supplements (particularly for the gut) in recent years, with topical products now joining the fold. "In skincare, it’s used for its ability to support healing, barrier repair, and regeneration," notes Dr Halliley.

How can colostrum benefit your skin?

"Think of it as a 'skin recovery complex': it helps soothe inflammation, enhance cell repair, improve hydration, and support a stronger, healthier barrier—all without being aggressive," says Dr Halliley.

In short, it's a pretty great all-rounder. When it comes to barrier repair, the lipids and peptides within colostrum work to strengthen a skin barrier that's been compromised, whilst "the immune-modulating proteins may help settle redness or irritation," says Dr Sonia Khorana, Cosmetic Doctor and Dermatology Expert. It can help with skin regeneration, too, she adds: "Growth factors in colostrum can signal skin cells to repair and renew themselves more efficiently."

Do consider, though, that there have only been several studies into this ingredient; therefore, more evidence is needed to prove its benefits.

How to use colostrum in your routine

For these reasons, those who experience dryness and who have sensitive, irritated, reactive or barrier-impaired skin would benefit from the ingredient. Dr Hailliley also explains that it can be helpful for rosacea-prone skin and post-procedure skin.

There are some who are better to steer clear, however, The list includes individuals with dairy allergies and certain dietaries like veganism. Both experts also encourage patch testing before use, particularly if you are undergoing medical treatment for any kind of skin condition.

As mentioned, colostrum products are still somewhat in their infancy, meaning there's not a huge range of choice currently. However, you will find them in certain serums or creams. You can use these once or twice daily after cleansing, and they layer well with most other ingredients as they are soothing and calming, rather than active.

Colostrum vs similar ingredients

Colostrum is often compared to other similar ingredients such as collagen and exosomes. In terms of the former, both colostrum and collagen support skin regeneration, but the ways in which they do this is different.

Similarly, exosomes also aid in skin regeneration, but again, the delivery is not the same. "Colostrum contains naturally occurring bioactive molecules, including growth factors. Exosomes are tiny extracellular vesicles that carry growth factors and signalling molecules between cells. Both aim to support regeneration, but colostrum is a whole, biologically complex substance, whereas exosomes are purified, highly targeted signalling packages. Think of colostrum as a nourishing broth, and exosomes as precision-delivered molecular messengers."