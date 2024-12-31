What a year it's been for wellness, hey? For every fad diet and Ozempic headline, there's been a trailblazing female Olympian setting new records, campaigners fighting for fairer menopause legislation and personal trainers creating safe and welcoming gym spaces for all.

We've seen millions of women all around the globe making movement part of their every day this year - up 3% year on year, according to the PureGym annual report . Alongside the undeniable running boom, there's been a huge spike in interest in low-impact Pilates workouts; millions around the globe have signed up for hybrid fitness competition Hyrox; and more people have found the time to nurture their mental as well as physical wellbeing, too.

That said, if you're looking ahead to 2025 with the intention of building a healthier and happier day-to-day, you might be feeling a little overwhelmed right now. Each January, we're met with a barrage of "New Year, New Me" messaging telling us to change - well, basically everything - about ourselves in order to feel our best.

Let me stop you there, though - because you don't need to change anything about yourself if you currently feel well in both body and mind. You also don't need to set goals or resolutions, and ignoring the pressure can be as empowering as taking the time to reflect on what areas of your life you'd like to improve. That said, if you are keen to build healthier habits that stick this year, you don't need us to tell you that a total life overhaul, with the best will in the world, a. Won't be enjoyable and b. Definitely won't be attainable. Building a healthy lifestyle is about small, tangible tweaks that you can actually stick to, you see, finding a sport that you genuinely love and look forward to doing, and nurturing mental calm amongst the chaos.

Below, we've spoken to some of the very best wellness experts - aka, world-renowned pros who know a thing or two about what it means to be truly well. They've shared their one life lesson of the year in the hope it'll inspire you for the year ahead. Ready to feel inspired? Keep scrolling. And while we have you - Happy New Year, from all of us here at MC UK. Do read our wellness trend 2025 predictions and guides to goal setting and mental endurance, while you're here.

1. Steph Claire Smith and Laura Henshaw, co-founders of health app Kic

Life lesson of the year? “Saying no to someone else is saying yes to yourself,” says Laura. “For so long I felt guilty for turning down opportunities or requests, but I’ve realised that protecting my time, energy, and priorities isn’t selfish - it’s necessary. Every no creates space for the things that truly matter to me, and that’s how I can show up as my best self for my family, friends and our Kic community - and most importantly, me."

Steph adds: “Just because you ‘failed’ at something doesn’t make you a failure. This year I’ve learned that four in five of us have made resolutions to lose weight or change our bodies, yet 95% of us struggle to achieve them. But this doesn’t mean we’ve failed - it means society has set us up to fail. Social media and constant comparison fuel our unrealistic expectations, making it impossible to meet body image ideals. The key is to shift our focus from unattainable goals to small, sustainable changes that prioritise our well-being.”

2. Krissy Cela, global fitness entrepreneur and founder of women’s activewear brand Oner Active and fitness app EvolveYou

Life lesson of the year? "As women, we're frequently put in boxes - from 'mother', to 'wife', to 'boss', to 'girlfriend'. All too often, we're told that we can’t have it all - that to do any one of these things successfully, the others have to stop. This isn’t my view. My biggest life lesson is that a woman can wear many hats - it’s just a case of accepting and understanding that things will take greater precedence at different points in your life, as opposed to stopping altogether. You can be many things - it’s just about balancing what needs to be the priority right now and what can you take a step back from, and readjusting this as necessary throughout your various life stages.”

3. Adrienne Adhami, leading wellbeing expert, podcast host and author of Decisions That Matter

Life lesson of the year? "This year, I learned the value of seasonal living - that is, the practice of aligning your lifestyle, habits, and mindset with the natural rhythms of life. We move through seasons of change, challenge, and growth, and each one requires a different approach. Some seasons call for action, hard work, and pushing forward, while others demand slowing down, rest, and reflection. Recognising which season I’m in has helped me to be productive, show up fully, and maintain my energy without burning out."

4. Daryll Neita, 100 and 200m sprinter, Team GB athlete and three-time Olympic medallist

Life lesson of the year? “I’m a recognised name in the women’s sprint, and it comes with its own pressures,” she acknowledges. “Now, when I don’t perform, the harder it becomes. Learning how to pick myself back up again after those lows has been a journey for me. And that journey has taught me the power of reminding yourself that you are good enough. You are meant to be there, and there’s always going to be another opportunity, so just keep going and believe in yourself.”

5. Lottie Murphy, Pilates instructor and founder of LMP Pilates Virtual Studio and app

Life lesson of the year? “I’ve had this quote as my desktop screensaver and iPhone background and written it in my journals for most of this year: how you do one thing in life is how you do everything. What it's taught me is that it’s the little and perhaps mundane moments that actually make up 90% of our life - folding the laundry, chopping the veg, walking the dog, making a coffee, working on your glutes doing Pilates clams. Whatever you do, do it mindfully, find joy in it. For me, this is life transforming."

6. Emily English, nutritionist, best-selling author and founder of Epetome

Life lesson of the year? "The biggest lesson I've learned is that it doesn't have to be perfect to provide value. Sometimes in my career, I've become too focused on perfection, hyper-focusing then leading to lots of anxiety and disappointment if it doesn't quite go my way. Even if a recipe doesn’t hit or get as many views, it doesn't mean it's not benefiting someone. My job is not a vanity project; it's about helping others and that's what matters."

7. Dr Megan Rossi, gut health scientist, dietitian, nutritionist and best-selling author

Life lesson of the year? “One of the most important lessons I’ve learned this year is the significance of nurturing your vaginal microbiome. As a gut health specialist, this might come as a surprise, but the surge in research around the billions of microbes in this area is fascinating. Just like the gut, the vaginal microbiome can be supported through a healthy diet, particularly by increasing plant diversity, aiming for 30+ plant points each week. Alongside this, certain condition-specific probiotic formulations have been proven to lower the risk of conditions like thrush and bacterial vaginosis, which impact over 75% of women at some point in their lives. This helps to join the dots between gut health and female wellbeing.”

8. Stef Williams, personal trainer and founder of This Is Sefi and fitness app WeGlow

Life lesson of the year? "Consistency beats perfection every time, especially in lifestyle and fitness. Progress isn’t about drastic overnight transformations overnight but the small, intentional choices you make every day. Whether it’s choosing a healthy meal, squeezing in a quick workout, or simply taking a moment to breathe and reset, every choice adds up. There are days when motivation isn’t there but I realized that discipline and self-compassion are what carry you through. The journey isn’t linear, and setbacks are part of growth - sometimes, the bigger the setback, the more you learn and grow. Remember, the body and mind thrive on commitment, and by showing up for yourself each day, you'll become stronger, healthier, and more resilient than you ever thought possible."

9. Anya Culling, British runner and lululemon ambassador

Life lesson of the year? "In 2024, I’ve learned the importance of mindful running—it’s not just about speed or distance, but about being present and intentional. Making each workout count and not burning myself out, making sure there is a purpose to each run - whether it’s to push myself or just to get out of my head and into my body. This approach has been game-changing for my performance and overall well-being. I believe this mindset can help others find joy and balance in their running journey, making it a sustainable and enriching part of their lives."

10. Laviai Nielsen, 400m runner, Team GB athlete, and Olympic medallist

Life lesson of the year? “Sometimes as a sportsperson, it can be quite hard to show up online because you always worry that people will wonder if your focus is in the wrong place. The messages of support we get from fans are unbelievable, and I’m so glad I didn’t listen to the negative comments telling me to quit. Don’t put yourself in one box – be who you want to be.”

11. Ally Head, award-winning Health Editor and marathon runner

Life lesson of the year? "This year taught me that there's no such thing as perfection, and it's so important to celebrate the small wins and take every day as it comes. We're all trying our best - all uou can do is see each day as a new opportunity to move in a way that brings you joy, try a delicious new nutrient-dense recipe, and build the life you've dreamed of for yourself. The true secret to happiness is accepting that we're constantly evolving and growing and facing our challenges with courage and positivity."

