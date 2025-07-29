How I Healed My Chronically Chapped Lips (After Trying Everything)

For lips in full recovery mode.

I have a confession. I'm a lip chewer. My own lips, I mean, just to clarify. It starts as a bit of idle nibbling while reading emails or watching something stressful (which, these days, is everything). And before I know it, I'm peeling entire layers off with my front teeth like I'm stripping them for a full redecoration. The result? Permanently chapped lips. Which turns into a bit of a vicious cycle. The more chapped they are, the more chewable they are. And so on.

As a beauty editor, this feels problematic. I'm meant to be the person who knows better. Who knows how to avoid every beauty-related ailment. Who has achieved a permanent state of glass skin, glossy hair and perfectly plump, ultra-hydrated lips.

However, my beauty vice has, in fact, given me an advantage. I have tried every single lip balm, oil, gloss and mask in an attempt to expedite the recovery of my sad, shredded lips. I know which products go above and beyond the call of hydration, and actually promote healing and provide lasting nourishment to lips. Consider me your sacrificial lip-testing lamb.

With that in mind, here are the best products for chapped lips, whether self-inflicted or not.

The best cures for chapped lips

Peptide Lip Tint Lemontini — Default Title
rhode
Peptide Lip Tint in Lemontini

Yes, it’s Hailey’s balm. And yes, it’s actually brilliant. It's packed with peptides and shea butter for plumping, hydration and deep replenishment and comes in an array of subtle shades for a hint of colour. However, Lemontini, the newest iteration, has a shimmery, sheer, golden finish alongside a subtle lemon sherbet flavour. Yum.

Lip Balm
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Lip Balm

Think of this as the wellness retreat of lip balms. It's more expensive than others, but packed with plant oils and antioxidants and the kind of healing energy that makes your lips feel genuinely cared for. Great when your lips need a total reset and some serious TLC.

Balm Amour
Violette Fr
Balm Amour

Everything Violette Fr does is like French-girl chic in a single swipe. So imagine my delight when I discovered this buttery balm, which is rich in skincare-grade actives like phyto-collagen, natural peptides, and moisture-locking butters.

Clarins Hydra-Essentiel [ha+ Peptide] Moisture Replenishing Lip Balm
Clarins
Hydra-Essentiel Moisture Replenishing Lip Balm

This has been a staple in my lip care arsenal for years. It's the one I always come back to, and buy in bulk. The formula boasts nourishing hyaluronic acid pearls, hydrating cocoa extract and plumping peptides that cocoons lips and instantly soothes.

The Lip Balm
Augustinus Bader
The Lip Balm

Powered by the brand's hero Trigger Factor Complex TFC™ (proprietary blend of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins and peptides inspired by no less than 30 years of research), this lip balm is for the true lip-care maximalist: fragrance-free, full of skin-barrier-loving science, and designed to deliver actual results (100% of users agree lips feel replenished and deeply nourished).

Ultra Violette Sheen Screen Spf 50 Hydrating Lip Balm Bejewelled 15g
Ultra Violette
Sheen Screen SPF 50 Hydrating Lip Balm

ICYMI, your lips need SPF too, which is why I love Ultra Violette's formula with broad spectrum SPF 50. It's deeply hydrating thanks to lanolin and shea butter, and locks in moisture with cacao seed butter. Oh, and it tastes like peppermint.

