How I Healed My Chronically Chapped Lips (After Trying Everything)

I have a confession. I'm a lip chewer. My own lips, I mean, just to clarify. It starts as a bit of idle nibbling while reading emails or watching something stressful (which, these days, is everything). And before I know it, I'm peeling entire layers off with my front teeth like I'm stripping them for a full redecoration. The result? Permanently chapped lips. Which turns into a bit of a vicious cycle. The more chapped they are, the more chewable they are. And so on.

As a beauty editor, this feels problematic. I'm meant to be the person who knows better. Who knows how to avoid every beauty-related ailment. Who has achieved a permanent state of glass skin, glossy hair and perfectly plump, ultra-hydrated lips.

However, my beauty vice has, in fact, given me an advantage. I have tried every single lip balm, oil, gloss and mask in an attempt to expedite the recovery of my sad, shredded lips. I know which products go above and beyond the call of hydration, and actually promote healing and provide lasting nourishment to lips. Consider me your sacrificial lip-testing lamb.

With that in mind, here are the best products for chapped lips, whether self-inflicted or not.

The best cures for chapped lips