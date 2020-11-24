Half off. I repeat, half off. They're practically giving the beauty products away
It’s not every day that you find 50% off some of your favourite products. Except for the next seven days that’s exactly what’s happening. Over on the Lookfantastic Black Friday sale there’s 50% and 30% off loads of incredible products.
Need more convincing? They stock brands like Armani, Babyliss, bareMinerals, Elemis, Estée Lauder, Foreo, L’Oréal Paris, Lancôme, YSL… Do we really need to continue? Didn’t think so, here are Black Friday beauty deals you need to take a look at now.
Lookfantastic Black Friday: QuickLinks
- Urban Decay On The Run Mini Palette –
usual price £24, now £15.60
- Clinique Fresh Faced Forward Set –
usual price £85, now £42
- Lookfantastic Black Friday Edit Beauty Box –
usual price over £150, now £35
- Elemis Japanese Camellia Body Oil Blend –
usual price £40, now £24
- Babyliss Straight & Curl Brilliance Rose-Gold Hair Straightener –
usual price £120, now £60
- Swiss Clinic Skin Roller –
usual price £79, now £52.93
- Sanctuary Spa 10-in-1 Super Secret Facial Oil –
usual price £20, now £10
- Eyeko Brow Gel –
usual price £18, now £12.60
- bareMinerals Warmth Eye and Cheek Palette –
usual price £32, now £20
What’s 50% off in the Lookfantastic Black Friday 2020 sale?
HoMedics Shiatsu Max 2.0 Back and Shoulder Massager –
usual price £299.99, now £150
Have you seen a product that is more 2020? Following on from almost six months of working from home from our makeshift desks, let’s all buy our backs a Xmas present.
Nip+Fab Retinol Fix Booster Extreme –
usual price £29.95, now £14.98
Wrinkle-busting skincare at half off? Oh so much cheaper than Botox.
Sol de Janerio SOL Lovers SPF Set –
usual price £45, now £22.50
We know that planning a holiday seems peculiar right now BUT that day will eventually come so better to be prepared no?
Jimmy Choo Flash EDP –
usual price £46, now £23
Perfumes at 50% are such a steal – you don’t even get these types of discounts on the aeroplane. Get one for everyone you know.
Real Techniques Everyday Essentials –
usual price £35, now £15.99
Everything you could possibly need to apply your daily make-up and at over 50% off. Sold.
There really are so many deals to be had around at the moment. Be sure to sort everyone’s Christmas presents out or just buy yourself a ‘Well done for getting through 2020’ gift.