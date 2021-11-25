Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There's something for everyone...

November is a very important month for two reasons – savings to be made on Black Friday and choosing your advent calendar ahead of December 1st. Put those two together and you get some serious discounts on beauty advent calendars.

With less than a week to go before the start of the festive period, you really need to buy your calendar now to avoid any disappointment. They are selling out. And fast.

Luckily, there are lots in the Black Friday sales. But don’t wait around, go go go.

Black Friday Beauty Advent Calendar Deals: Quicklinks

If jewellery is more your thing, then have you seen the Jewellery Advent Calendars? A piece of bling every morning? Why the heck not?!

Don’t forget these deals aren’t exclusively for beauty buys, shop our best designer deals from the sales here.

Are you getting any beauty advent calendars this year? Let us know which one’s your favourite.