All my favourite cleansers come from this brand—and they're all under £15

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If there's one high street skincare brand I go wild for, it's CeraVe—and CeraVe cleansers are the stuff of legend (for good reason). I'm often asked for the best cleanser recommendations that don't cost the earth, and truthfully, it's CeraVe I always turn to.

The brand now has an extensive range of cleansing options (as well as other brilliant buys); all of which contain barrier-boosting ceramides for healthy, resilient skin, along with other key ingredients. There's something in there for every skin type and cleansing request, from make-up removal to on-the-go washing. And the best bit? You can buy each and every one for under £15—which in these expensive times, is the ultimate flex.

Dr Alexis Granite, CeraVe's Consultant Dermatologist (and my chosen derm, too), knows just how beloved these cleansers are within the beauty industry (skin experts love them) and wider community: “They’re fragrance-free, and super-gentle but incredibly hard-working. Every formula is developed with dermatologists from around the world who share their advice and knowledge regarding skin science and ingredients, and the patented MVE technology ensures gradual release of active ingredients to ensure consistent moisture levels are maintained throughout the day.”

But because of the brand's now wide-reaching range, the only problem can be knowing which one to choose. DW, I've got you. Here, I go through the full guide to CeraVe cleansers, complete with recommendations for each skin type and need.

Best all-rounder

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser View at Amazon View at Beauty Expert UK View at Cult Beauty Global Perhaps the most popular with beauty editors and derms alike, you just can't beat the Hydrating Cleanser. Most skin types (even those that are on the oily side or are acne-prone) can benefit from more hydration, meaning it's a universal formula. As well as CeraVe's essential ceramides, this contains hyaluronic acid for an extra hit of hydration. It's gentle, can be used morning and night, and works as both a primary and/or secondary cleanse. For Excellent for dry or dehydrated skin

Gentle on skin

Can be used morning or night Against Might not be hardworking enough for oily skin

Best for acne-prone skin

CeraVe Blemish Control Cleanser

CeraVe Blemish Control Cleanser View at Amazon View at Cult Beauty Global View at ASOS (UK) Dr Alexis describes this as “a fantastic, non-drying option for those with blemish-prone skin". The formula uses the power of spot-fighting salicylic acid to fight congestion and remove excess oil. However, the soothing niacinamide and barrier-boosting ceramides balance it out meaning no dryness or sensitivity. I'd recommend this for secondary cleansing in the evening (acids can increase sun sensitivity during the day). For Targets spots

Unclogs pores

Non-drying Against Not needed for skin that doesn't suffer regular breakouts

Best for travel

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser Bar

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser Bar £9.50 at Boots This soap-free bar features 5% CeraVe Moisturising Cream, and therefore is anything but stripping (as bars are often rumoured to be). It's like a solid version of the brand's classic Hydrating formula, making it great for on-the-go travel. There's also less plastic packaging, making it a more eco-friendly choice. For Portable & lightweight

Hydrating for dry skin Against Can be a bit 'messier' to use

Best for face *and* body

CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser

CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser View at Amazon View at ASOS (UK) View at Cult Beauty Global While CeraVe's Blemish Control range is ideal for those already fighting spots, this formula is a brilliant 'maintenance' buy to ward off future breakouts. Alongside ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, it contains salicylic acid to help keep skin inflammation-free. Dr Alexis recommends using this "every other day to start, while your skin builds up a tolerance to the ingredients". For Gently exfoliates

Targets blemishes

Can be used on body, too Against Best as a secondary cleanser rather than make-up remover

Best for eye make-up removal

CeraVe Micellar Cleansing Water

CeraVe Micellar Cleansing Water £12.50 at Lookfantastic For those who don't want a balm or oil for their primary cleanser, a micellar water such as this one is a mainstay for make-up removal—particularly on the eyes. It's ultra-gentle and works to maintain hydration and a healthy skin barrier, while also wiping away make-up with ease. Use a wash-off cleanser afterwards. For Great for removing make-up

Makes a stellar first cleansing step Against Needs a wash-off cleanser to follow

Slightly more expensive for a micellar water

Best for combination skin

CeraVe Foaming Cleanser

CeraVe Foaming Cleanser £9.50 at Cult Beauty Not quite sure if you're oily or normal, skin-type wise? The brand's Foaming Cleanser is about to become your new BFF. It "easily cuts through excess oil and dirt and removes makeup but never leaves the skin feeling tight or dry", according to Dr Alexis. And, of course, it features the same ingredient triple-threat: ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. For Removes excess oil without drying

Ideal for oily/combination skin Against Not the one for dry skin

Best for dry skin

CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser

CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser View at Amazon View at Cult Beauty Global View at Beauty Expert UK This option has to be the most soothing and comforting, making it lovely for dry skin types, or a winter switch-up where you fancy something a little richer. It's super gentle and calming, and really focuses on pumping moisture back into the skin. This works well as a primary or secondary cleanser. For Hydrating and comforting

Perfect for dry skin Against May be a little heavy for oily skin

Best for general make-up removal

CeraVe Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser