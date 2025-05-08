Effortless elegance, no splurge required—e.l.f.’s Holy Grail products deliver luxe results for less

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with e.l.f. Cosmetics. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

Now, it’s no secret that I am a real sucker for luxury beauty. However, I often attribute that love affair to my belief as a teenager that the more money I spent on makeup, the better I would look. After several years working in the beauty industry and hundreds (if not thousands) of hours trying out more brands than I can count, I’ve learnt just how wrong I was—and this revelation came to me after getting my hands on e.l.f. Cosmetics’ hero products.

You’d be forgiven for assuming that the budget beauty options available couldn’t possibly rival high-end purchases. If they could, why would anyone be spending £40+ on a concealer? Well, I’m very pleased to report that it is possible with the right brand, especially when said brand has a whole cohesive beauty routine up for grabs.

The beauty industry is definitely guilty of being pretty inaccessible at times, proven by the number of outrageously pricey skincare and makeup products on the market that the average consumer just cannot afford. But that shouldn’t mean that these shoppers should be forgotten altogether, and that’s exactly where e.l.f. has come in time and time again—with hard-working products starting at just £3.

My favourite e.l.f. products

The first time I did a full face of e.l.f. products, I was genuinely amazed at how good my skin looked. It makes sense that all the products work harmoniously together, but I wasn’t expecting such a seamless finish considering the price point of each item. I have comparable products I have spent far more money on, which these could easily be mistaken for.

You’ve no doubt heard about the brand’s Camo Concealer, Power Grip Primer, and liquid blushers by now, and e.l.f.’s products haven’t gone viral online for no reason. All three of the aforementioned products are mainstays in my everyday makeup routine, with the concealer in particular being one I recommend to friends incessantly thanks to its creamy formula and high coverage. And I’m confident that few products make my skin look as good as the Soft Glam satin foundation—it’s easily one of the best I have tried for hydrating, medium coverage that leaves my skin beautifully dewey and not at all weighed down.

I also have to spend some time raving about e.l.f.’s two newest products: the Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm & Invisi Stick SPF, which are pretty much all I need in my holiday makeup bag. As someone with chronically dry lips, I have a balm on me at all times. However, I hate when I have to compromise on lip colour as a result. E.l.f.’s assortment of six lightly pigmented (and gorgeously scented) lip balms have made this a thing of the past, for just £6. Likewise, I no longer have to contend with liquid sunscreens that irritate my eyes and make my hands greasy upon application—the Invisi Stick glides onto the face and neck with no oily finish or texture, boasting SPF 50 and water resistance.

The brand’s hero products range from just £3 up to £12, so even the ‘pricier’ products are incredibly reasonable. Plus, the vegan and cruelty free formulas mean I can shop with total confidence. Gone are the days of believing that you have to spend a fortune to get a beauty routine with flawless results—look no further for a gorgeous spring/summer makeup look that’s truly accessible to any budget.

Shop e.l.f.’s Holy Grail products

e.l.f. Cosmetics Power Grip Primer £10 at e.l.f. cosmetics UK This is one of e.l.f.’s most viral products, and trust me when I say it will make your makeup stick all day long—even through sweaty summers.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Power Grip Dewy Setting Spray £10 at e.l.f. cosmetics UK I love the extra fine mist this setting spray has, and it’s the ideal size for keeping in my makeup bag for a refreshing spritz when I need it. It also dries down beautifully and locks my foundation in place without the need for excessive setting powder.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Power Grip Primer + 4% Niacinamide £10 at e.l.f. cosmetics UK The same incredible grippy formula, just with 4% Niacinamide to help even out skin tone and brighten whilst you wear it.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Foundation £8 at e.l.f. cosmetics UK To me, this formula sits halfway between a foundation and a skin tint, meaning it has ample coverage whilst being lightweight and very easy to blend. It doesn’t move around throughout the day and it does a brilliant job at covering my redness and left over acne marks, which is why it has become my everyday pick.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo Liquid Blush £7 at e.l.f. cosmetics UK I have always had a love-hate relationship with cream blush—it’s always either too pigmented or not pigmented enough for me. But I’ve finally met my match with this one, which provides a gorgeous flush of natural colour that’s easy to build up without going anywhere near clown red cheeks. Plus, the formula is so easy to blend just with my fingers, and it has a hydrating feel that I love for the warmer months.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo Liquid Bronzer & Contour £7 at e.l.f. cosmetics UK I’m ashamed to say I have only joined the liquid bronzer club this year, but this product has made me a total convert. Delivering a sunkissed glow that, much like the blush, can be easily adjusted to get the perfect amount of colour for you, it will never leave my summer makeup bag. I can’t get enough of the subtle shimmery look that makes me nicely dewey too.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Hydrating Camo Concealer £7 at e.l.f. cosmetics UK I’ve already raved enough about the Camo Concealer, but trust me when I say it is one of the (if not the) best drugstore concealers out there.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Squeeze Me Lip Balm £4 at e.l.f. cosmetics UK The perfect little size for keeping in my handbag, the Squeeze Me lip balm is my go-to on minimal makeup days when I need hydration and shine.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Bite-Size Eyeshadow £4 at e.l.f. cosmetics UK I’m not one for extravagant eyeshadow looks, so e.l.f.’s Bite Size palettes deliver my perfect eye look in four versatile shades. I love the Truffles palette for an everyday brown smokey eye that also looks gorgeous for nights out. The pigmented shades blend like a dream and look their best worn together.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Cream Glide Lip Liner £3 at e.l.f. cosmetics UK Creamy and comfortable on the lips, this liner is the ideal base for any lip product—particularly the brand’s balms and oils.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Glow Reviver Lip Oil £8 at e.l.f. cosmetics UK I have been finishing off my recent looks with this lip oil, and it delivers serious glossiness whilst hydrating and adding some colour. It easily compares to pricier lip oils on the market, but at just £8.