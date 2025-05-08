Sponsored by e.l.f. Cosmetics
Effortless elegance, no splurge required—e.l.f.’s Holy Grail products deliver luxe results for less
The results speak for themselves
Now, it’s no secret that I am a real sucker for luxury beauty. However, I often attribute that love affair to my belief as a teenager that the more money I spent on makeup, the better I would look. After several years working in the beauty industry and hundreds (if not thousands) of hours trying out more brands than I can count, I’ve learnt just how wrong I was—and this revelation came to me after getting my hands on e.l.f. Cosmetics’ hero products.
You’d be forgiven for assuming that the budget beauty options available couldn’t possibly rival high-end purchases. If they could, why would anyone be spending £40+ on a concealer? Well, I’m very pleased to report that it is possible with the right brand, especially when said brand has a whole cohesive beauty routine up for grabs.
The beauty industry is definitely guilty of being pretty inaccessible at times, proven by the number of outrageously pricey skincare and makeup products on the market that the average consumer just cannot afford. But that shouldn’t mean that these shoppers should be forgotten altogether, and that’s exactly where e.l.f. has come in time and time again—with hard-working products starting at just £3.
My favourite e.l.f. products
The first time I did a full face of e.l.f. products, I was genuinely amazed at how good my skin looked. It makes sense that all the products work harmoniously together, but I wasn’t expecting such a seamless finish considering the price point of each item. I have comparable products I have spent far more money on, which these could easily be mistaken for.
You’ve no doubt heard about the brand’s Camo Concealer, Power Grip Primer, and liquid blushers by now, and e.l.f.’s products haven’t gone viral online for no reason. All three of the aforementioned products are mainstays in my everyday makeup routine, with the concealer in particular being one I recommend to friends incessantly thanks to its creamy formula and high coverage. And I’m confident that few products make my skin look as good as the Soft Glam satin foundation—it’s easily one of the best I have tried for hydrating, medium coverage that leaves my skin beautifully dewey and not at all weighed down.
I also have to spend some time raving about e.l.f.’s two newest products: the Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm & Invisi Stick SPF, which are pretty much all I need in my holiday makeup bag. As someone with chronically dry lips, I have a balm on me at all times. However, I hate when I have to compromise on lip colour as a result. E.l.f.’s assortment of six lightly pigmented (and gorgeously scented) lip balms have made this a thing of the past, for just £6. Likewise, I no longer have to contend with liquid sunscreens that irritate my eyes and make my hands greasy upon application—the Invisi Stick glides onto the face and neck with no oily finish or texture, boasting SPF 50 and water resistance.
The brand’s hero products range from just £3 up to £12, so even the ‘pricier’ products are incredibly reasonable. Plus, the vegan and cruelty free formulas mean I can shop with total confidence. Gone are the days of believing that you have to spend a fortune to get a beauty routine with flawless results—look no further for a gorgeous spring/summer makeup look that’s truly accessible to any budget.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Shop e.l.f.’s Holy Grail products
This is one of e.l.f.’s most viral products, and trust me when I say it will make your makeup stick all day long—even through sweaty summers.
I love the extra fine mist this setting spray has, and it’s the ideal size for keeping in my makeup bag for a refreshing spritz when I need it. It also dries down beautifully and locks my foundation in place without the need for excessive setting powder.
The same incredible grippy formula, just with 4% Niacinamide to help even out skin tone and brighten whilst you wear it.
To me, this formula sits halfway between a foundation and a skin tint, meaning it has ample coverage whilst being lightweight and very easy to blend. It doesn’t move around throughout the day and it does a brilliant job at covering my redness and left over acne marks, which is why it has become my everyday pick.
I have always had a love-hate relationship with cream blush—it’s always either too pigmented or not pigmented enough for me. But I’ve finally met my match with this one, which provides a gorgeous flush of natural colour that’s easy to build up without going anywhere near clown red cheeks. Plus, the formula is so easy to blend just with my fingers, and it has a hydrating feel that I love for the warmer months.
I’m ashamed to say I have only joined the liquid bronzer club this year, but this product has made me a total convert. Delivering a sunkissed glow that, much like the blush, can be easily adjusted to get the perfect amount of colour for you, it will never leave my summer makeup bag. I can’t get enough of the subtle shimmery look that makes me nicely dewey too.
I’ve already raved enough about the Camo Concealer, but trust me when I say it is one of the (if not the) best drugstore concealers out there.
The perfect little size for keeping in my handbag, the Squeeze Me lip balm is my go-to on minimal makeup days when I need hydration and shine.
I’m not one for extravagant eyeshadow looks, so e.l.f.’s Bite Size palettes deliver my perfect eye look in four versatile shades. I love the Truffles palette for an everyday brown smokey eye that also looks gorgeous for nights out. The pigmented shades blend like a dream and look their best worn together.
Creamy and comfortable on the lips, this liner is the ideal base for any lip product—particularly the brand’s balms and oils.
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.
-
Always Overpacking? The Handbag Trend Set to Change Everything
Time to double up
-
As her second book, Live To Eat, hits shelves: Em The Nutritionist shares the 7 life lessons she swears by
Bookmark these for later.
-
I Have Acne-prone Skin, So Struggle With The “Clean Girl” Make-up Look—I Asked A Professional For Help
Here are there 5 simple steps
-
I always admired my Mum's effortless approach to beauty—6 simple yet effective tips beauty editors learnt from theirs
From timeless perfume advice to non-negotiable haircare tips
-
This no-rinse face tan provides instant bronzing—I look like I've just stepped off the plane
I've never had so many compliments on my skin
-
Blurred, back-lit skin will replace our obsession with glow—here are the best products for a velvety complexion
Soft, radiant skin will be everywhere this spring
-
I used to dread applying SPF, but this innovative and illuminating formula is so good that I now skip foundation
Protection and glow in one
-
This smudge-proof budget mascara has convinced me to ditch my beloved designer favourite
And it's currently less than £11
-
As we head full throttle into bridal season, I asked a makeup artist how to choose the best lipstick for a wedding
These 6 are in the running for my own big day
-
Here are 12 bronzers that boost glow without leaving you looking orange—as tested by beauty editors with pale skin
The best buys to add flattering warmth
-
Move aside chocolate—these are the 5 best beauty Easter eggs to shop instead
You'll make a huge saving on these buys