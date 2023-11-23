Having tried hundreds of moisturisers, I think Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream is worth the money—and it's currently 25% off

Over my many years as a beauty editor, I've tried tonnes of moisturisers in my on-going pursuit for super-hydrated, bouncy and radiant skin. And while many pricier options can easily be duped by more affordable skincare brands, there are some that stand the test of time and I'd argue are worth saving up for.

One such cream? Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream, developed by a German Professor of the same name. As an expert in stem cell biology and regenerative medicine, Professor Bader put his hand to skincare several years ago and now has legions of celebrity fans, from Victoria Beckham to Hailey Bieber.

The best bit? If you have had your eye on this cult skincare product for a little while and are yet to invest, you'll be pleased to know it's currently available for 25% off in some impressive Black Friday beauty sales.

But just what's so special about this luxurious cream?

Why is Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream so popular?

If you're into skincare, you'll likely have seen these blue bottles with their iconic golden lids floating around in the past few years. In fact, Augustinus Bader creams have become so popular, they're a must-have for some of the biggest celebrity names in the business.

Hailey Bieber: let's start there. The beauty trendsetter of the moment is said to love the brand's The Rich Cream after she had a facial with celebrity skin expert, Melanie Grant. And she's certainly not the only one; model Lily Aldridge once shared her love for the product on social media, along with Sandra Oh, Naomi Campbell and Demi Moore.

And let's not forget Victoria Beckham, who even partnered with the brand on her very first venture into skincare. VB was introduced to The Rich Cream by facialist Melanie Grant, and now even uses it on her models before runway shows.

So, just why is it so popular? Well, along with hero ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, squalane and shea butter, Augustinus Bader is perhaps best known for its unique TFC-8 technology, which is made up of ceramides, peptides, amino acids, vitamins C and E and cholesterol, and promises to send stem cells into repair mode for plumper, more youthful skin that glows.

As its name suggests, The Rich Cream has a thicker, more luxurious texture compared to The Cream or The Light Cream, making it brilliant for dry or dehydrated skin types, or for using at winter or overnight.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream: A beauty editor's review

I was initially a fan of The Cream, which has a slightly lighter texture. I thought this would be the better choice for me as someone with skin on the combination-oily side, but honestly, The Rich Cream has become an instant favourite thanks to its super-luxurious feel. I prefer it at night time as it's a little heavy for daytime when you experience excess oil, and I love waking up to ultra-soft, hydrated skin, even if I've not had the best sleep.

The Rich Cream is lovely to use, which is an important factor to me; I love the ritual of applying skincare and have to enjoy the process otherwise I won't continue to reach for a product. Its pump makes for ease of use, while the cream itself glides on and sinks into skin like a dream. I am a big fan of dewy, radiant finishes as glow is my M.O, and this really provides the goods; as well as feeling better, you get instant gratification with the moisturiser, as well as longer-term benefits such as increased hydration, fresher-looking skin and a clearer, healthier complexion.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Where to buy Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream this Black Friday

The Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream obviously isn't the most accessible buy; at £71 for 15ml, £140 for 30ml and £225 for 50ml, it's a real splurge. But I'd recommend this for a skincare treat you can use sparingly (at nighttime only) and a little does go a long way. If you're wondering if it's worth saving up for, I'd recommend going for it if you feel able—particularly now that retailers are offering a substantial discount for Black Friday.

You can buy The Rich Cream at a number of retailers for 25% off, such as Cult Beauty, Lookfantastic, and 20% off at John Lewis.