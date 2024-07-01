We are two beauty editors who felt starved of exciting new launches this month - but these 9 products saved the day and seriously impressed us

We're going to be completely honest with you - this has been an awfully quiet month for new beauty launches. But what has dropped has been excellent. After sifting our way through the countless number of sun creams, SPF moisturisers and fake tans that have made an appearance in the Marie Claire beauty cupboard (you can tell that the warmer weather has finally arrived) we found some truly outstanding products that will gear you up perfectly as we head into the new season.

From a lipstick that we feel could top any best lipstick list and a blusher that is surely the make-up product of the summer, to two fragrances that have stopped us in our tracks. One, for its happy-making notes, and the other for its considered approach to the market.

We're thrilled to introduce you to the best new beauty products from June 2024.

1. Slip Zodiac Eyemask

(Image credit: Slip)

Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask Zodiac Sagittarius Best new sleep mask Specifications : Today's Best Deals £60 at Cult Beauty

"I sleep with an eye mask every single night. If I can't find one before bed, I start to panic. Why? Because I sleep better with one on. Yes, it blocks out the light, but it's also the enveloping feeling it gives me. A bit like how a weighted blanket can calm the nervous system, I feel like an eye mask does the same. So over the years, I've built up quite the collection and none can compete with the Slip silk eye masks and the brand's newest Zodiac collection might just be its most beautiful yet. Made from 100% Mulberry Silk, it's beautiful and soft and glides over my eyes. What an addition to the collection." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

2. Akro Smile EDP

(Image credit: Akro)

Akro Smile Eau de Parfum Best new perfume Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, raspberry, musk

"There is a lot of talk around wellness perfumes right now and scents that lift your spirits. I would argue that this is potentially one of the most effective happiness-inducing perfumes ever made. True to its name, a single spritz plasters a huge smile over my face. It is fruity, juicy and tort, like the first zingy bite into a raspberry, but the inclusion of musk gives it a creamy element that has it melting into the skin and becoming one with the wearer. It is set to become one of my most worn summer perfumes." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

3. BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Blonzer

(Image credit: BareMinerals)

BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Blonzer Best new blusher Specifications Shades : 5 Today's Best Deals £25.50 at Lookfantastic

"There's no denying it - blusher is having quite the moment right now. Since it made an attention-seeking comeback on the Met Gala red carpet, Boyfriend Blush has blown up on TikTok and the underblush technique is the trend of the season. Traditionally in the summer, it's your bronzer that puts in the overtime, but not in 2024. This year, it's all about using blush to warm the skin. We've seen a spike in peach blusher searches and now BareMinerals has dropped its Blonzer. This is one of the most beautiful products I've tried this year. Part of the brand's Complexion Rescue range, the skincare make-up hybrid boosts hydration giving my skin an almost glossy finish. The gel-cream mimics the look of skin and makes it look healthy not 'done'. This part blush/part bronzer comes in five shades - my favourite is Kiss of Pink, which has single-handedly brought life to my skin this month." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

4. Byredo Lipstick Satin

(Image credit: Byredo)

Byredo Lipstick Satin Best new lipstick Today's Best Deals £50 at Byredo

"I know what you're thinking, £50 for a lipstick?! But just know that this is potentially one of the most sublime lipsticks I have ever encountered. It's no secret that I like the finer products when it comes to what I keep in my make-up bag, so the weighty, almost impossibly chic refillable cases for these lipsticks please me immensely. However, the luxury of the Byredo Lipstick Satin transcends far beyond just the packaging. The shades are wearable and carefully curated for optimum versatility, and as for the formula? Well, it's perfect. It glides onto the lips with the slip of a super-hydrating lip oil but the pigment of a sharpie. It takes a little while to set, but once it does the staying power is second-to-none." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

5. Clinique High Impact Mascara in Black Honey

(Image credit: Clinique)

Clinique High Impact Mascara in Black Honey Best new mascara Specifications : Today's Best Deals £25.50 at Lookfantastic

"I shouldn't like this this - it goes against everything I've ever believed. For starters, I prefer my mascara brushes to be plastic and comb-like, because I find they coat my fair lashes better and give me the fluttery effect I'm after. This is a bristle brush. I am loyal to a black formula, I don't even dabble with brown mascara. This is burgundy - or more specifically the iconic Black Honey lipstick shade. So, as you can see, I shouldn't like this mascara, instead I absolutely love it. The small densely packed bristles work wonders at giving my lashes length, plus there are fibres in the formula that add volume - an added bonus. Then there's the berry hue that makes my blue eye pop. It may not have replaced my everyday mascara, but on days when I want, no need, to look more alive I'll be turning to this brilliant coloured mascara." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

6. Caudalie VinoHydra Collection

(Image credit: Caudalie)

Caudalie VinoHydra Gel Moisturiser Best new face cream Today's Best Deals £20 at Lookfantastic

"I am a huge fan of Caudalie's skincare—it's fuss-free, hardworking and looks great on the shelf. When I saw that the brand was launching a new trio of moisturisers called the VinoHydra Collection, I was chomping at the bit to give them a go—and they didn't disappoint. There's a richer cream for dry skin types, a 'sorbet' cream for those who are prone to tightness and irritation, and finally, my favourite, this lightweight gel cream for those who have slightly oilier skin that doesn't require intense daily hydration. They all contain a plumping, hydrating blend of hyaluronic acid and grape water for that healthy-looking, dewy finish, but also contain other ingredients to deliver slightly different intensities of hydration for each skin type. I can't get enough." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

7. Joonbyrd Moon Swim Body Wash

(Image credit: Joonbyrd)

Joonbyrd Moon Swim Body Wash Best new body wash Specifications : Today's Best Deals £48 at Space NK

"Dermatologist-owned brands are nothing new - the market is awash with them. What's different about Dr Alexis Granite's Joonbyrd is that it's a skincare line for the body, rather than the face. We've seen active body care everywhere over the past 12 months - retinol body lotions are the latest fixture in my routine - but very few of them have been scented nicely, if at all. Joonbyrd's fragrances are all designed to boost mood and spark joy. As you'd expect from a doctor brand, the products are effective - they do what they promise. But it's the combination of the science and the scent that makes this brand special. For example. Moon Swim Body Wash smells like rich caramel and leaves the skin soft and supple." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

8. Moroccanoil Purple Treatment

(Image credit: Moroccanoil)

Moroccanoil Purple Treatment Best new hair product Today's Best Deals £15.40 at Lookfantastic

"My bleached hair is looking a bit worse for wear right now. Multiple trips abroad this summer have left my bleach looking dull and my strands dry, brittle and split—things are really quite dire. Or should I say they were quite dire until this purple-tinted oil came into my life. The mini bottle is perfect for throwing in my handbag and running through my lengths throughout the day. With Moroccanoil's iconic nourishing formula, it detangles, smooths and adds shine in seconds, while strengthening and protecting strands as it works. Beyond that, this new version also has a purple pigment to make blonde and grey tones more vibrant, eliminating any brassiness in its tracks. I'm a big fan—huge." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

9. Ffern Summer 24

(Image credit: Ffern)

Ffern Summer 24 Best new sustainable beauty product Specifications : Today's Best Deals from £89 at Ffern

"I have long-admired Ffern, the Somerset-based fragrance brand, from afar. I'm not entirely sure why it's taken me so long to engage, but I am so glad that I am now in the Ffern fan club - of which there are many members. If you're not familiar, the concept is completely brilliant. The brand creates four fragrances each year - one for each season - in small batches for its ledger of clients. If you're one of the lucky ones on the list, each scent is sent to you in recyclable, recycled, plastic-free packaging with a sample so that if you're not keen on it, you can send it back. How does one get on the ledger? Well, you sign up to a waiting list, when a space becomes available, you'll be offered the spot and you'll be sent the perfumes each season. I've just got my hands on Summer '24 and it's stunning. Inspired by the Tuscan hills - it's lush, heady and herby. At first, I smell the freshly squeezed blood orange, then the spicy fennel seed and pink peppercorn, before the creamy honey note which remains on the skin. That's the red champaca, which is from the magnolia family. There's no chance I'm sending this one back." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor