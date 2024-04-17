True hero ingredients that really make a visible and long-lasting impact on your skin are few and far between, but retinol is undeniably one of them. Whether you’re looking to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, resurface areas with texture and scarring, or minimise hyperpigmentation, retinol is renowned for its ability to tackle them all. And thanks to how successful it is at treating so many different skin concerns, retinol tends to be an ingredient that we see used in serums or moisturisers, or eye creams . However, lately I’ve noticed a slow but steady increase in the number of body lotions and serums landing on my desk which have been formulated with retinol.

Promising the same firming, elasticity-boosting, and skin tone evening benefits as it does within facial skincare, I’ve been keen to find out more about exactly how effective these products are and whether they’re worth using. After all, retinol is renowned for its potency—it’s a pure form of vitamin A and the concentration and strength that you use often has to be built up slowly and steadily when using it on your face to prevent irritation.

“Many of the patients I see in-clinic are facing much of the same skin issues on their bodies that we typically associate with our faces—acne, sun damage, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and uneven skin texture," explains Kelly Saynor, aesthetic nurse, NIP, and Clinical Director and Founder of Medica Forte. "Using a retinol body lotion will help assist with these common issues, just as it would on the face,”

What are the benefits using a retinol body lotion?

Retinol is an incredibly versatile skincare ingredient and, unsurprisingly, this means that adding it to your bodycare routine can be something of a game changer if you’re looking to really target specific skin concerns on certain areas. “Retinol repairs damage to the deeper layers of the skin, restores elasticity, enhances the production of collagen and elastin, and renews healthy skin tone and texture,” says Kelly. This makes it a great choice if you’re in your 30s and above, where skin naturally starts to lose its elasticity and firmness.

“Using a retinol body lotion is an easy way to tighten and brighten skin and will be especially effective for those who are wishing to improve loose or crepey skin, particularly around the stomach and décolletage.” points out Kelly.

As it’s so effective at smoothing the skin too, Kelly also points out that retinol body lotions would be be a great option for anyone wanting to tackle bumpy or uneven skin caused by keratosis pilaris or acne.

Are there any risks when using a retinol body lotion?

Much like using a retinol on your face, there can be something of an adjustment period while your skin learns to tolerate this powerful active. The body follows the same guidelines as the face— start slow and let the skin acclimatise to using the retinol," explains Dr. Charlene DeHaven. M.D., Clinical Director at iS Clinical. "Start be using it every other day and build up to daily."

It is worth pointing out, also, that the concentration of retinol within many of the body lotions that I’ve seen is less potent than it is in many of the face products on the market, meaning there is less chance of irritation but it's still important to use sun protection as skin can be more sensitive.

To prevent a compromised skin barrier, Dr. DeHaven also advises avoiding body scrubs or exfoliators before using a retinol body lotion. "You want to avoid over-exfoliation and potential skin irritation," De. DeHaven explains. "Refrain from using [retinol body lotion] on broken skin, such as cuts and wounds too."

Shop the best retinol body lotions

1. Naturium Retinol Body Lotion

(Image credit: Naturium)

Naturium Retinol Body Lotion Best retinol body lotion for sensitive skin Today's Best Deals £27 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Fragrance-free + So lightweight and absorbs easily + Smooths uneven texture and bumps Reasons to avoid - Very dry skin types might prefer a richer texture

This was the product that first piqued my interest in the rise of retinol body lotions and, much like everything that Naturium turns their hand to, it’s an impressive formulation. It uses an encapsulated stabilised pure retinol complex to deliver all of those efficacious skincare benefits with very little risk of irritation or redness—making it a great option for sensitive skin types. It’s gentle enough to be used daily and delivers lightweight hydration for soft, supple skin, but also targets bumps and rough skins effortlessly. My skin looks so much brighter and feels more supple since I’ve been using it, and I can’t wait for bare leg season to arrive as mine have never looked so healthy. This is definitely my favourite Naturium product.

2. Paula’s Choice Skin Smoothing Retinol Body Treatment

(Image credit: Paula's Choice)

Paula’s Choice Skin Smoothing Retinol Body Treatment Best retinol body lotion for dry skin Today's Best Deals £33 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Feels luxurious + Contains moisturising shea butter and evening primrose oil + Really firms the skin Reasons to avoid - Would like more product in the bottle

Paula’s Choice are renowned for their efficacious skincare formulations, so it’s no surprise that their bodycare offering is just as hardworking. Aiming to help you achieve firmer, softer, more radiant skin, this retinol-infused body lotion feels like a real treat to use. It has a silky, sumptuous texture that dry skin will drink up and be left feeling like they’ve been cloaked in hydration. It’s not greasy at all and really does a brilliant job at brightening and boosting radiance on dry limbs. Plus, if you find that your skin isn’t feeling as firm as it once was then this lotion really does a great job of tightening too.

3. Versed Press Restart Gentle Retinol Body Lotion

(Image credit: Versed)

Versed Press Restart Gentle Retinol Body Lotion Best affordable retinol body lotion Today's Best Deals £16.50 at Boots Reasons to buy + Nourishing without being thick + Well-priced + Great entry point to retinol body lotions Reasons to avoid - Quite a basic moisturising experience

If you’re just dipping your toe into the world of retinol and you’re not sure where to start then this retinol body lotion from Versed makes a great entry point thanks to its price and its performance. Alongside the gold standard ingredient retinol, this ultra-hydrating lotion contains cocoa butter and squalane for a real injection of hydration for parched limbs. While it isn’t as potent as some of the pricer options on this list, it really does a decent job of smoothing rough patches (particularly elbows and knees) and generally leaving skin looking healthier than before.

4. iS Clinical Body Complex

(Image credit: iS Clinical)

iS Clinical Body Complex Best retinol body lotion for eczema or spot-prone skin Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Gently exfoliates + Soothes other skin conditions like psoriasis and dermatitis + Calms inflammation Reasons to avoid - It’s incredibly expensive

This is definitely an investment in your body care, but if you have sensitive skin with a compromised skin barrier, body acne, or other skin conditions like dermatitis, eczema and psoriasis then this retinol body lotion provides unparalleled relief. Alongside 0.5% retinyl palmitate (that’s the vitamin A) to resurface the skin, there are a whole host of brilliant ingredients in this light lotion. There’s hydrating hyaluronic acid, natural fruit acids to exfoliate and brighten, willow bark extract to unclog pores, and aloe leaf juice to repair sensitivity. It’s immediately soothing and healing and helps to calm, protect and soften even the most texture-prone skin.

5. Beauty Pie Youthbomb Body 360° Repair Concentrate

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie Youthbomb Body 360° Repair Concentrate Best retinol body lotion for mature skin Today's Best Deals £38 at Beauty Pie Reasons to buy + Thick, decadent consistency + Smells incredible + Improves uneven texture and firms skin Reasons to avoid - Possibly too potent for sensitive skin

This is a real powerhouse of a product, with 2% granactive retinoid as the star ingredient—a low-irritation vitamin A to resurface the skin. Alongside that there’s an exfoliating AHA (glycolic in this case), strengthening niacinamide to boost elasticity and reduce pigmentation and a moisturising blend of sweet almond oil and shea butter to really nourish dry skin. There are so many glowing reviews on the website for this product, and I can attest to the fact that used regularly it really does smooth, brighten and renew the skin. I’ll be using it religiously in the lead-up to summer for brighter, silky-smooth limbs.

6. The Perfect Peel The Perfect Body Lotion

(Image credit: The Perfect Peel)

The Perfect Peel The Perfect Body Lotion Best retinol body lotion for pigmentation and uneven texture Today's Best Deals £70 at The Perfect Peel Reasons to buy + A professional-grade skin treatment + Evens out skin tone and rough patches + Leaves skin glowing Reasons to avoid - It’s an investment

If you are dealing with pigmentation, scarring or texture, then this retinol body lotion is jam packed with some of the most effective skincare ingredients at smoothing and evening skin tone. Of course there’s retinol, which works to repair damage at the deeper levels of the skin and to encourage the production of collagen and elastin, but this lotion also contains glycolic and azelaic acids to reduce inflammation, gently exfoliate and boost radiance. There’s another powerful ingredient here too, in the form of glutathione which is a potent antioxidant that protect skills from free radical damage and really works to combat pigmentation so your skin will look almost airbrushed.