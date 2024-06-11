Trust us, peach blusher is the must-have summer product for a warm natural-looking flush - these 7 add a flattering pop of colour to every skin tone

Plus expert tips on how to choose the one for you

Best peach blusher
(Image credit: Getty Images / Edward Berthelot / Contributor)
Mica Ricketts
By
published

I’m a huge fan of the best blusher for the way that it can transform a tired-looking complexion to something a whole lot more lively with just a flick of a make-up brush. And while I’m not fussy when it comes to the type of formula—creams, liquids and powder blush all have a place in my make-up bag—I have spent years trying to work out what colour blush is most flattering. From -vibrant pinks to dusky berries, I’ve tried and tested every shade under the sun and have settled pretty unanimously on one: peach blusher. If you haven’t tried one yet then make-up artists also agree that peach blush is the fastest shortcut to fresh, healthy-looking skin.

“Peach and coral blusher help to give a sun-kissed look to skin by enhancing the natural warmth in your skin tone, or adding warmth if your skin naturally has cooler undertones,” explains Simone Otis, Make-up Artist for 19/99 Beauty. “It’s a pivot from the pop of pink or the natural look of brown-toned blush that many people opt for and it’s so pretty.”

Simone urges the importance of experimenting with different peach blushers to find the best one for you and stresses that “there really are no rules” when it comes to colour and make-up. However, if you feel unsure of where to start then Simone suggests that deeper or warmer skin tones look for more coral-toned blushes, which tend to lean more towards the orange side of the colour spectrum, while paler or cooler skin tones try a more classic peach shade with more of a pink undertone.

Ahead are my pick of the very best peach blushers for a healthy-looking flush of colour.

1. Vieve Sunset Blush in Pesca

Mica wearing Vieve Sunset Blush in Pesca

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

Vieve Sunset Blush in Pesca

(Image credit: Vieve)

Vieve Sunset Blush in Pesca

Best overall peach blusher

Specifications

Size: 5g

Reasons to buy

+
Freshy and glowy
+
Ultra-fine powder formula that blends easily

Reasons to avoid

-
The packaging can get a little dusty (I'm reaching here!)

I can attribute my conversion from pink blushers to peach ones to this very product which is basically summer skin in blush form. A beautiful, universally-flattering, orange-toned peach, it delivers a seamless wash of colour on cheeks. And if you’re not typically a fan of powder blushes then trust me on this one—it adds an almost light-catching sheen to skin, rather than flattening or mattifying the complexion. I’m quite pale so the lightest dusting of this instantly enlivens, but the powerful pigment means that it works just as well layered onto deeper skin tones too.

2. E.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush in Coral Crush

E.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush in Coral Crush

(Image credit: E.l.f. Cosmetics)

E.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush in Coral Crush

Best affordable peach blusher

Specifications

Size: 4ml

Reasons to buy

+
Fun, vibrant shade
+
Impressive longevity

Reasons to avoid

-
So pigmented—you need to apply this carefully

Liquid blush is always a great shout if you want a product that’s going to last all day, and this one from e.l.f. really does stick around. Thankfully, though, there’s no chance of it drying skin out as this lightweight formulation is brimming with hyaluronic acid and rose flower water for a hydrating and dewy finish—particularly impressive considering the low price point. This shade in particular is a vivacious orange-toned coral that would look particularly good on dark skin, but paler skin tones can definitely work with it if you apply with caution—just the smallest dot on the cheeks to start with then build it up if you want more colour.

3. Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick in Knickers

Mica wearing Victoria Beckham Blush in Knickers

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick in Knickers

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham Beauty)

Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick in Knickers

Best peach blusher for paler skin tones

Specifications

Size: 5g

Reasons to buy

+
Luxurious cream texture
+
Easy to blend with fingertips

Reasons to avoid

-
It's very expensive

Described as a “light peachy melon” shade, this cream blush from Victoria Beckham Beauty is so beautiful on pale skin and can be applied somewhat haphazardly without the risk of looking OTT afterwards. The texture of this product is undeniably luxurious—it simply glides on and melts into skin to deliver a really natural-looking, dewy pop of colour. And despite its moisturising feel it lasts really well too. I do think that deeper skin tones that like a natural look could layer this up for a subtle peachy wash, but think it works best for paler complexions like my own for a subtle, everyday blush shade.

4. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Joy

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Joy

(Image credit: Rare Beauty)

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Joy

Best peach blusher for deeper skin tones

Specifications

Size: 7.5ml

Reasons to buy

+
Naturally dewy finish
+
Layers well over other products

Reasons to avoid

-
A little goes a long way so can be easy to overdo

If you’re on TikTok then you’ve probably seen these liquid blushers from Selena Gomez’s beauty line in many a ‘get ready with me’ video. They are one of the best Rare Beauty products and have gained cult status thanks to their impressive pigment and longevity, and Joy in particular—a soft, muted peach—looks absolutely beautiful on darker skin tones. More of an orange-toned blush, it has a fiery depth to it that delivers a warm flush and a sun-kissed holiday feel to skin. You truly do only need to apply the smallest dot of this product to see the effects though, so start small and build it up if you want a bolder look.

5. Jones Road Miracle Balm in Miami Beach

Jones Road Miracle Balm in Miami Beach

(Image credit: Jones Road)

Jones Road Miracle Balm in Miami Beach

Best peach blusher for mature skin

Specifications

Size: 50g

Reasons to buy

+
Deeply hydrating
+
Gives a natural flush of colour

Reasons to avoid

-
Very oily skin types may want to avoid

Strictly speaking, this is a tinted balm rather than a classic blusher, but the beauty of this product lies in its versatility—you can apply it to lips, eyes, cheeks, or anywhere you want a glow. I think this works particularly well on more mature skin thanks to how incredibly moisturising it is. Created with a blend of jojoba seed, ginger root, argan and rosemary leaf oils, it has a really slippy, balmy texture that nourishes skin and leaves it looking fresh and glowy. And this shade in particular, Miami Beach, also adds a soft veil of peachy dewiness at the same time.

6. 19/99 Beauty Precision Colour Pencil in Fiore

19/99 Beauty Precision Colour Pencil in Fiore

(Image credit: 19/99 Beauty)

19/99 Beauty Precision Colour Pencil in Fiore

Best peach blusher for oily skin

Specifications

Size: 1g

Reasons to buy

+
So easy to apply—just scribble and blend
+
A creamy matte finish

Reasons to avoid

-
Drier skin types may struggle to use this as. a blush

I’m always dubious about make-up products that claim that they can do it all, but so far I’ve yet to be disappointed by 19/99 Beauty’s Precision Colour Pencils. While at first I wrote them off as an eyeliner, the formula is creamy enough to be scrawled onto cheeks as a blush, scribbled onto eyelids as an eyeshadow or applied all over lips as lipstick. Of course, the shape of the tip means it works well as both an eyeliner and a lip liner too, but I’ve been enjoying using this holiday-bright coral shade on my cheeks lately as recommended by make-up artist Simone. If you have oily or combination skin then the matte, long-wear finish is truly impressive.

7. BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Blonzer in Kiss of Copper

Mica wearing BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Blonzer in Kiss of Copper

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Blonzer in Kiss of Copper

(Image credit: BareMinerals)

BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Blonzer in Kiss of Copper

Best peach blusher for a sun-kissed glow

Specifications

Size: 15ml

Reasons to buy

+
A unique blush-bronzer hybrid
+
Gel-cream formula feels great on the skin

Reasons to avoid

-
Not the longest wearing formula

I am obsessed with this new launch from BareMinerals, which aims to replace your blush and bronzer in just one product, and delivers on that claim. Kiss of Copper is a coral-toned bronze that is super flattering and delivers a natural-looking sun-kissed glow to cheeks. Infused with hyaluronic acid and squalane, it’s incredibly hydrating too and somehow manages to make skin look plump and dewy at the same time as delivering peachy holiday skin. For me, the hydrating nature of the product means that it isn’t the longest-lasting product that I’ve ever tried—but the finish is so beautiful that it’s worth touching up for.

Mica Ricketts
Mica Ricketts

Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29 and Who What Wear UK, and also works with beauty brands on content messaging and marketing copy. She was previously Who What Wear UK's beauty editor. As someone that has tried basically every acne product on the market, she has a particular passion for debunking skincare myths and finding products that work. Plus, with two small children at home she is all about time-saving beauty routines that boost glow and disguise dark circles.

Latest