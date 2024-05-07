The guests at the Met Gala have spoken: blush is back - dig out your corals, your pinks and your peaches

The Met Gala 2024 red carpet has just closed with the guests heading into the main event, and as ever we are inspired by the incredible outfits. From Sarah Jessica Parker's nude embellished Richard Quinn dress to Rebecca Ferguson's Thom Brown evening gown (complete with an exciting reveal), this year's stars are certainly delivering.

Fashion's biggest night of the year, which always takes place on the first Monday in May, is in celebration of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fashion exhibition. This year's theme: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and the event's dress code titled: "The Garden of Time" (inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story) were both up for interpretation and this is where the celebrities can have fun with their outfits. 

Whilst we've spotted a lot of corsetry, cleavage, and sheer fabric from the fashion side of things, there is one beauty trend that is standing out from the beautifully dressed crowd and that's blush. 

From diffused washes of pale pink that give an almost ethereal look to the skin to punchy pops of fuschia, blusher is the working overtime this year. 

Let's take a peek at some of the Met Gala's most beautiful blushing looks...

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid wearing blusher at the met gala 2151785856 .jpg

The ultimate classic beauty look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo

cynthia erivo at the met gala wearing blusher 2151789621.jpg

Is it blush is it eyeshadow? Who knows, but it is fuschia?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Greta Lee

greta lee wearing blusher at the met gala2151786203.jpg

A whisper of pink around the eyes and on the apples of the cheeks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rebecca Hall

rebecca hall wearing blusher at the met ball 2151785491.jpg

Pinched pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexandra Daddario

alexandra daddario at the met gala wearing blusher 2151789441 .jpg

Woodland nymph vibes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Phoebe Dynevor

phoebe dynevor at the met gala wearing blusher 151791750.jpg

A lesson is monochrome

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning

elle fanning at the met gala wearing blusher 2151791724.jpg

Flush of pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson

sarah paulson wearing blusher at the met gala 2024 2151791769.jpg

A natural-looking flush

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Camila Morrone

Camila Morrone at the met gala wearing blusher 2151792487.jpg

Pretty in pink (cheeks)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alison Williams

Alison Williams at the met gala wearing blusher 2151793227.jpg

Rosy cheeks to match a rose-adorned dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel at the met gala wearing blusher 2151787619.jpg

Pink on pink on pink on pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eiza Gonzalez Rivera

Eiza Eiza González Rivera at the met gala wearing blusher 2151792798.jpg

Pastel pink on the upper cheekbone for a fresh look

(Image credit: Getty Images)
