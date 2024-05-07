The Met Gala 2024 red carpet has just closed with the guests heading into the main event, and as ever we are inspired by the incredible outfits. From Sarah Jessica Parker's nude embellished Richard Quinn dress to Rebecca Ferguson's Thom Brown evening gown (complete with an exciting reveal), this year's stars are certainly delivering.

Fashion's biggest night of the year, which always takes place on the first Monday in May, is in celebration of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fashion exhibition. This year's theme: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and the event's dress code titled: "The Garden of Time" (inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story) were both up for interpretation and this is where the celebrities can have fun with their outfits.

Whilst we've spotted a lot of corsetry, cleavage, and sheer fabric from the fashion side of things, there is one beauty trend that is standing out from the beautifully dressed crowd and that's blush.

From diffused washes of pale pink that give an almost ethereal look to the skin to punchy pops of fuschia, blusher is the working overtime this year.

Let's take a peek at some of the Met Gala's most beautiful blushing looks...

Gigi Hadid

The ultimate classic beauty look (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo

Is it blush is it eyeshadow? Who knows, but it is fuschia? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Greta Lee

A whisper of pink around the eyes and on the apples of the cheeks (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rebecca Hall

Pinched pink (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexandra Daddario

Woodland nymph vibes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Phoebe Dynevor

A lesson is monochrome (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning

Flush of pink (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson

A natural-looking flush (Image credit: Getty Images)

Camila Morrone

Pretty in pink (cheeks) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alison Williams

Rosy cheeks to match a rose-adorned dress (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Biel

Pink on pink on pink on pink (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eiza Gonzalez Rivera

Pastel pink on the upper cheekbone for a fresh look (Image credit: Getty Images)