The guests at the Met Gala have spoken: blush is back - dig out your corals, your pinks and your peaches
Forget the frocks, its all about the flush
The Met Gala 2024 red carpet has just closed with the guests heading into the main event, and as ever we are inspired by the incredible outfits. From Sarah Jessica Parker's nude embellished Richard Quinn dress to Rebecca Ferguson's Thom Brown evening gown (complete with an exciting reveal), this year's stars are certainly delivering.
Fashion's biggest night of the year, which always takes place on the first Monday in May, is in celebration of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fashion exhibition. This year's theme: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and the event's dress code titled: "The Garden of Time" (inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story) were both up for interpretation and this is where the celebrities can have fun with their outfits.
Whilst we've spotted a lot of corsetry, cleavage, and sheer fabric from the fashion side of things, there is one beauty trend that is standing out from the beautifully dressed crowd and that's blush.
From diffused washes of pale pink that give an almost ethereal look to the skin to punchy pops of fuschia, blusher is the working overtime this year.
Let's take a peek at some of the Met Gala's most beautiful blushing looks...
Gigi Hadid
Cynthia Erivo
Greta Lee
Rebecca Hall
Alexandra Daddario
Phoebe Dynevor
Elle Fanning
Sarah Paulson
Camila Morrone
Alison Williams
Jessica Biel
Eiza Gonzalez Rivera
