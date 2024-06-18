People call these perfumes 'basic' but I fundamentally disagree—in fact, these 9 smell really luxurious

I’m going to come right out and say it: when it comes to the best fragrances, people are unjustifiably snobby about fruity perfumes. Unlike deeper woody perfumes or divisive power fragrances , sweet scents in general tend to get written off as saccharine or only for teenagers. I, however, have a real soft spot for fruity fragrances—particularly during the summer months . And while the British summer might not be delivering when it comes to the sunshine right now, I’ve found that dousing myself in a fruit cocktail of a fragrance has done wonders for evoking a sunnier spirit internally at least.

Not convinced? I get it. If you tend to steer clear of gourmand fragrances like vanilla perfumes or honey scents then fruity perfumes might feel wildly out of your comfort zone, but the modern interpretations of these scents are a far cry from the sugary, synthetic perfumes that I remember loving in my youth. Instead, the best fruity perfumes are light, bright, and undeniably wearable—and this nine are particularly special.

1. Phlur Strawberry Letter Eau de Parfum

Phlur Strawberry Letter Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Cassis leaves, plum nectar, strawberry gariguette, wild lily, red poppy, apple blossom, earthy woods, tonka bean, sugared amber

If you’re looking for fruity fragrances with a twist, head straight to Phlur . They have so many scents that fit the bill, but it’s their newest launch that has really captured my imagination. No surprises that this a love letter to strawberry in all its ripe, juicy glory, but rather than a cutesy gourmand, this is delightfully grown-up. Alongside the star of the show, there’s a supporting bouquet of freshly-cut florals—lilies, poppies and apple blossoms—alongside deeper, warmer notes like amber and tonka bean. It’s incredibly mouthwatering and, dare I say it, pretty sexy too.

2. Jo Loves Pomelo A Fragrance Parfum

Jo Loves Pomelo A Fragrance Parfum Specifications Key notes: Vetiver, pomelo, patchouli, pomelo zest

This is a delightfully summery scent with the sharpness of freshly-squeezed pomelo, a zesty grapefruit-esque citrus fruit, at its heart. It’s effervescent and refreshing—like an ice-cold glass of sparkling water spiked with lemon zest—but there’s also the warmth of sandy beaches and musky patchouli which lends the perfume a comforting, cosy note. It basically smells like a luxurious tropical holiday, which is something that I could very much do with on a grey day at my desk.

3. Experimental Perfume Club Rose Rhubarb Eau de Parfum

Experimental Perfume Club Rose Rhubarb Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Rhubarb, blackcurrant leaves, rose absolute, peony, gardenia, white musks, ambrette seeds

I first discovered this scent when creating my own fragrance at EPC where I selected Rose Rhubarb as one of the middle notes for my fragrance. However, I soon realised that it was the star of the show and hastily bought a bottle of the standalone scent. I have received so many compliments on this perfume, such is its mouthwatering appeal: an unctuous, jammy blend of opulent Moroccan roses, which boast an almost Turkish delight sweetness, paired with the tang of rhubarb. Despite reading like a dessert though, this perfume manages to remain fresh and balanced thanks to an earthiness from blackcurrant leaves and country garden florals. A true delight.

4. Maison Crivelli Cuir Infrarouge Extrait de Parfum

Maison Crivelli Cuir Infrarouge Extrait de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, cinnamon, raspberry accord, cedarwood, orris, osmanthus, leather accord, oud accord, patchouli, vanilla

A decidedly grown-up take on fruity perfume, this delicious concoction was inspired by a raspberry cocktail that founder Thibaud Crivelli enjoyed at an underground music festival. As you’d expect then, this is a proper nighttime fragrance—as rich in warm leather and spicy cinnamon as it is enticing juicy raspberry. Like all of Maison Crivelli’s fragrances it smells incredibly expensive (naturally, it is) and has a rich opulence about it. But there’s lightness here too—a citrus twang of bergamot, sweetness from vanilla and an almost skin-like powderiness from orris. A complex, full-bodied and utterly sophisticated interpretation of a fruity fragrance.

5. Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Cologne

Not only is this my favourite Jo Malone scent of all time, but it’s one of those beautiful, easy-to-wear perfumes that I always recommend to people. The perfect gateway to fruity perfumes, it’s a lightweight blend of fruits and florals that feels airy and unassuming. While it’s a bit of a love letter to the King William pear—the most sweet and aromatic of this humble fruit—I wouldn’t describe this as an overtly juicy fragrance. Instead, it feels crisp and fresh with a subtle bouquet of freesias, rose and patchouli that linger on the skin. The kind of fragrance that you’d spritz on before wafting around an English country garden in a billowing floral dress.

6. Kayali Eden Juicy Apple 01 Eau de Parfum

Kayali Eden Juicy Apple 01 Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Red apple, blackcurrant, pink grapefruit, lychee, wild berries, raspberry blossom, jasmine, rose centifolia, vanilla flower, amber crystals, sugared moss, musk

If you’re a fan of gourmand scents and haven’t tried anything from Kayali yet then I urge you to as they create perfumes that smell almost good enough to eat. This one is a homage to red apples and really does deliver on the complexities of the fruit—the almost waxy warmth of the skin, the crisp sharpness of that first bite, and then the juicy sweetness at the heart. Interestingly, I didn’t think apple scents would be my bag these days after wearing a certain renowned apple perfume to death during my early 20s, but this one has a floral twist that really elevates things. Jasmine, rose and vanilla flower add a level of depth and sophistication, and the supporting cast of berries and citrus fruits add enough complexity to make this a rather addictive wear.

7. Malin & Goetz Strawberry Eau de Parfum

Malin & Goetz Strawberry Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Strawberry, pink pepper, jasmine, rose, moss, musk

8. Juliette Has a Gun Juliette Eau de Parfum

Juliette Has a Gun Juliette Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Dark cherry, pink berry, jasmine absolute, cashmeran, tonka bean

The power player of fruity perfumes, this is a fragrance that will turn heads. Maybe it’s the bottle, but this scent really does remind me of a red lipstick—it has that same bold confidence and timeless sophistication. At its heart, it’s a cherry scent, but this is a boozy, sour cherry rather than a cherry bakewell. Once that initial zing of the sharp fruit and pink pepper dries down, there is creaminess here though. Tonka bean and cashmeran deliver a smooth, velvety sweetness, while jasmine provides that musky, almost clean cologne note. It’s elegant, energising and a really self-assured take on fruity scents.

9. Fresh Sugar Lychee Eau de Parfum

Fresh Sugar Lychee Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Lychee, grapefruit, lemon, lime blossom, lotus, freesia, amber, tonka bean