Experts swear by this easy mascara swap for achieving an effortless natural make-up look

I don't know if you've noticed, but brown is everywhere this season. From latte make-up to espresso nails, there’s a clear theme with several current trends and it’s the colour palette. So it’s not hugely surprising if you've found yourself drawn to the best brown mascaras recently.

Not only is this a particularly on-trend colour for AW23, but this colour of mascara can give your lashes a softer look, with more of a natural feel. Some make-up looks don't call drama-laden, pitch black formula. I've definitely noticed that more and more of my fellow beauty editors are talking about their newfound love for brown mascaras.

Now, I won’t lie to you, I personally am a black mascara person most of the time. That's not to say I don't think brown formulas aren't great–some of my top five best mascaras also come in this particular shade. Here are those that I deem worthy of your spends, with options from both affordable and luxury brands.

The best brown mascaras to shop now

1. Maybelline Sky High Mascara

(Image credit: Maybelline )

Maybelline Sky High Mascara Best brown mascara for fluttery eyelashes Today's Best Deals £7.99 at Amazon

Maybelline Sky High Mascara is hands down my favourite drugstore formula in existence and I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve repurchased it. I like mascaras to build more length than volume. The plastic brush is also tapered, making it much easier to reach the inner lashes and catch and lift all of the outer ones—and it comes in a flattering brown shade.

2. Sculpted by Aimee My Mascara

(Image credit: Sculpted by Aimee)

I’m yet to meet a creation of MUA Aimee Connolly’s that I don’t like, and her mascara is also up there with my all-time favourites. It’s got a curved plastic comb that fits nicely into the roots of the lashes to give them a little lift and combs the formula through with no clumping whatsoever, which is a must in my book. It’s both lengthening and volumising too, so a great all-rounder.

3. Glossier Lash Slick Mascara

(Image credit: Glossier)

Glossier Lash Slick Mascara Best natural-looking brown mascara Today's Best Deals £18 at Sephora

Lash Slick probably needs no introduction to Glossier fans, but for the uninitiated, this is the one you want if your goal is to enhance your lashes a little but with very natural finish. You won’t get “in your face” dramatic volume here; instead, it adds a good amount of length while keeping the overall look subtle. That subtlety is further enhanced with the newer, understated brown hue.

4. L'Oréal Lash Paradise Mascara

(Image credit: L'Oréal Paris)

L'Oréal Lash Paradise Mascara Best brown mascara for volume Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Amazon

A lash-conditioning hero that’s widely considered to be one of the best drugstore mascaras, L'Oréal Lash Paradise’s USP is that it packs castor oily for softer and gentler wear—you won’t ever feel like your lashes are drying out with this one. I find that it results in ultra-fluttery and fluffy-looking lashes.

5. e.l.f. Lash 'N Roll Mascara

(Image credit: e.l.f. Cosmetics )

5. e.l.f. Lash 'N Roll Mascara Best brown mascara for length and lift Today's Best Deals £6 at e.l.f. Cosmetics

I don’t think I know of a single make-up fan who doesn’t like affordable hero e.l.f. Cosmetics. Lash ‘N Roll, which was recently made available in brown, lengthens nicely, doesn’t flake or smudge and, because of its curved wand, also has a good lifting effect. The colour is also quite a deep shade of brown, so it’s great for definition.