Lipstick shades come and go but we'll always be loyal to the classics. Ruby Woo and Pillow Talk remain in lipstick rotation despite how many new and exciting newbies land on my desk. We can always count on the most iconic lipstick shades (whether it be pink lipsticks or nude lipticks) to help us feel confident and pulled together (or just inject a little colour into our lives!) when we need it most.

With so many lipsticks out there to choose from, if you're on the hunt for your next classic, I've got everything you need to know about the very best. In the list, you'll find old favourites as well as newer, more lowkey formulas that've already earned iconic status. In fact, as a result of increasing no make-up, make-up looks on social media, "there's been a resurgence in the natural and nude lip where customers are opting for subtle shades," explains Angharad Bate, senior buyer at LookFantastic.

Read on to shop new-to-you classics, or remember what's likely lurking in the bottom of your make-up bag.

1. MAC MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo

MAC Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo View at Amazon View at Boots.com View at Beauty Bay Released in 1999 as part of a Retro collection (though this is the only original shade still standing from that drop), Ruby Woo maintains a cult product in many people's make-up collections today. Well-loved for being a universally flattering; it's a true red with a slight blue undertone, meaning it works for everyone. The brand has recently reformulated the classic lip shades with its MACXIMAL collection to be even better than before. They're far creamier, making them much more comfortable on the lips and even more pigmentated.

2. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk £27 at Cult Beauty Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk is the newer girl when it comes to iconic lip shades but it's certainly made its mark now being one of the most famous of them all. Launched in 2013 as a neutral-pink lip liner for all skin tones, later becoming a Matte Revolution Lipstick in 2017, it wasn't long before Pillow Talk became the signature shade for celebrities and beauty experts everywhere. It's such a popular shade that 1 sells every 10 seconds globally. The formula is really wearable, which is part of the reason its so successful. Comfortable, moisturising and easy to top up on-the-go without a mirror—a totally reliable yet beautiful daily lipstick. In 2022, the brand launched two darker shades: Pillow Talk Medium and Pillow Talk Intense to solidify the collection's lipstick as being everyone's go-to.

3. Chanel Rouge Coco Flash in 54 Boy

Chanel Rouge Coco Flash in 54 Boy £37 at Sephora Chanel knows how to make classic beauty products (like its beloved bronzer) and so many of those are lipsticks - they're all icons in their own right. There's something about 54 Boy that always catches my attention; it's great for a no make-up, make-up look when you still want to appear completely pulled together but still yourself. The formula is creamy, comfortable and slightly balm-like (thanks to the inclusion of ingredients like squalane), which is what gives it that transparent appearance when applied. Although I can't be sure, it's likely named after Arthur Edward Capel (known as Boy Capel) whom Coco had a close relationship with. It feels kind of fitting to me if this lipstick was inspired by their relationship (as many of Chanel's classics are) because it feels quite romantic. We typically see reds get the spotlight when it comes to romance but this feels special in its lowkey, classic nature. Elevating any look without trying too hard. Want something a little more pinky? Try 928 Pink Delight, which Sofia Richie wore on her wedding day.

4. Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey View at John Lewis View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK View at Amazon Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey has had a revival and we're so here for it. First launched in 1971 and just as loved today. This unique shade is a hybrid between a lipstick and gloss, giving a beautifully sheer yet pigmented finish. The shade Black Honey works for so many skin tones and gives a red, just-bitten finish. It works well on its own but also pairs with other red-toned lipsticks and liners if you want to make your own combo. Its sheer texture makes it really comfortable, so works well if you're more of a lip balm person.

5. Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Fire & Ice

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Fire & Ice £7.99 at Amazon Revlon made history with its Fire & Ice shade launched in 1952, which introduced the concept of women wearing make-up for themselves, not for men. It launched as an icon and has stayed that way ever since. The shade became a favourite among women and more than just a lipstick, but a statement. The shade itself is a true red, reading just that on darker skin tones, however definitely reads a little orangey on lighter complexions. It is a beautiful shade for everyone and can be toned up or down using various lip liner shades. The formula is really wearable and, well, lustrous as the name suggests. It's not the most long-wearing but with the tissue and powder trick, it lasts well with few touch-ups needed. It's a bold, iconic shade that reminds us of the power of make-up. This is one to keep in your bag so that you can whip it out when you need a confidence boost.

6. MAC MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy

MAC MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy £25 at Lookfantastic Velvet Teddy is another mainstay in people's make-up routines and for great reason: it's a reliable, fantastic shade. It's formula has also just been updated (find out how it compared to the old Velvet Teddy formula here) and it's better than ever. As a fan of the old Velvet Teddy, I'll admit, I was a little worried at first that our favourite wasn't going to be for the better, but it's MAC, so of course it's an upgrade. The pigment is dialled-up, giving great colour pay-off in a single swipe, the formula is the creamiest, most comfortable matte lipstick I've tried (and I've tried a lot of lipsticks in my time) and the wear time is even better. The deep-toned beige first launched in 2004 and became a go-to for various skin tones, working as a deeper nude on some and a truer neutral to others. The best part about it is that it's so easy to custom-make various lip combos using darker lip liners and glosses over the top. You can really make Velvet Teddy your own.

7. Dior Rouge Dior in 999

Dior Rouge Dior in 999 View at Amazon This one takes us back to the 1950s ('53 to be exact) when Christian Dior created the shade nine and later 99 for his runway models (nine was his lucky number) The modern 999 shade is an ode to that and now hailed as being the "perfect" red for everyone, it's a pretty bold statement and honestly? The brand is onto something. Now, I'm not going to claim it's the perfect red for everyone because I know how loyal people are to their favourites, but this one comes close to being a fantastic option that suits so many skin tones. The great thing about this shade is that it comes in various formulas: liquid, velvet and satin finishes. This means the shade can work no matter how you prefer your lipstick to look and feel, whether that's a long-wearing matte or a casual satin. It's Dior's best-selling shade and one to consider if you're looking for a new signature red. And and you can get the matching nail polish, too.

8. Nars Lipstick in Schiap