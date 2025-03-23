I’m a British beauty editor who has spent the last year in Australia—here are the standout brands from down under

I've been a British beauty editor for a decade, and so, I feel like I have the "London approach" to beauty engrained in me. Having lived in the city for ten years, I quickly became accustomed to prioritising pollution protection, building an edgy, cool fragrance wardrobe and layering my skin with rich face creams to withstand the blistering winters. But while I love my native beauty industry, I may have been cheating this past year, with what I lovingly refer to as "A-beauty".

You see, last year I embarked on a big adventure... Travelling. Much of my time has been spent in Australia (more specifically, Melbourne), which has become a second home to me. And here, I've fallen in love with a different approach to beauty.

For example, I've worn far less makeup. This has happened naturally due to adopting more of an active lifestyle and spending lots of time at the country's beaches. I've opted instead for lash lifts and brow treatments, and let my highlights grow out to embrace a "natural" feel; all of this feels in line with Aus' minimalistic approach to skincare, makeup and hair.

Australian beauty also prioritises suncare in a big way—for obvious reasons. It's always warm, even in winter, and the UV levels are usually high. Australian beauty enthusiasts are also big on sustainability and honouring ingredients and products that come from the earth, meaning I've become more aware of how environmentally friendly my consumer habits are.

During my time here, I've discovered some great new brands and products. As mentioned, homegrown beauty is huge, and there are so many amazing options for keeping it "local". I've also fallen back in love with IRL beauty shopping, in large part due to the country's biggest beauty retailer: MECCA.

While I've been experiencing it firsthand, I've had my suspicions that 'A-beauty' is gaining traction globally—perhaps most notably back home in the UK. "Australian consumers have become more aware of their environment, lifestyle factors and the interplay with beauty. They are discerning, they are knowledgeable, and they have shown great interest in pursuing the best formulations to suit them," says general manager Alexandra Bokeyar.

Unsurprisingly, one space that Australian beauty brands have easily commandeered is suncare. Look to Ultra Violette, Naked Sundays and Bondi Sands, they're arguably doing it better than we've been for years.

"Since we launched our MECCA COSMETICA capsule in the UK, we have seen a spike in interest for Australian SPF," confirms Bokeyar. "No one knows sun protection like Australians." SPF here goes through rigorous testing and there is a deep level of trust in sun protection that delivers—and as we in the UK are developing our relationship with year-round SPF application, our interest in Aussie formulas is rising.

Until then, you can buy the brand online—along with the nine others listed below, which in my opinion, represent the best of Aussie beauty.

1. Go-to

This was one of my first Australian loves when I touched down last year. I was reeled in by the packaging, further intrigued by the story, and remained a fan thanks to the formulations. Created by Zoë Foster Blake, an Australian author who spent a decade as a beauty editor, Go-To is centred around simplicity and ease in an attempt to show consumers that skincare doesn't need to be complicated to work. I have trialled several products from the line, with the Very Luxe Face Cream making it to the top of my list. This is a brilliantly rich, nourishing cream that still manages to feel lightweight, and it smells amazing. The brand isn't currently stocked at a UK retailer, but you can order directly from its site, which offers delivery to us Brits.

2. Aesop

This one needs no introduction: we all know the magical lore of Aesop. So much more than a "fancy hand soap brand" these days, this Australian brand is known for its stylish body, ingredient-led skincare and exciting fragrance innovations—and it's established itself as a firm British favourite. I won't brag and tell you that it's cheaper here to buy Aesop (sorry); instead, I'll just inform you that the Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser will change your life. It's luxurious, looks oh so chic in your shower, and smells incredible.

3. Bondi Sands

I've always known Bondi Sands as a tanning brand—and while it certainly excels in this area, it's also become my go-to for body SPF while in Aus. The sun creams have a great texture, smell divine and are (again, I'm sorry) pretty affordable over here. That said, I can't talk about the brand without properly referencing its impressive tanning line-up; these days, you can choose from waters, mousses, creams and gels, and they're all available from several retailers, including your local Boots. The brand's tanning mousses are—in my opinion—totally unrivalled.

4. Bread

I've always known Bread Beauty Supply was a standout new brand, but I had no idea that this haircare line hailed from Aus. With luxe-feeling formulations made with curly and coily hair in mind, this brand is all about elevated essentials that do the work while also looking and feeling stylish. Perhaps best known for its bestselling glossy hair oil—which is super lightweight and hydrating— the collection also features a hair wash and conditioner, as well as assorted styling products. You can buy it online at Cult Beauty and Space NK.

5. Naked Sundays

One of Australia's most beloved affordable SPF lines, Naked Sundays is committed to being a pioneer in the 'suncare-meets-skincare' space. So often, many of us may have found that SPF has broken us out or made our skin feel oily and greasy, but with the brand's ingredient-led formulations, you can feel safe in using them. I love the CabanaClear Water Gel Serum SPF50, which is an ultra-lightweight formula that goes on clear, making it perfect for all skin tones.

NAKED SUNDAYS CabanaClear Water Gel Serum SPF50 £25 at Sephora

6. ILIA

Onto makeup now, and there's only one Australian-born brand I feel really represents the country's approach to makeup: ILIA. Committed to creating natural, 'clean' formulations, ILIA counts several celebrities amongst its many fans. And my hot take? The mascaras are the true game-changers of the line. The Limitless Lash Mascara is clean in formulation, yet lengthens, holds curl and separates beautifully—I won't be without it.

7. Mecca Cosmetica

As mentioned, MECCA Cosmetica (the own-brand iteration of MECCA, the Australian beauty retailer) has become a real player in Australian SPF over in the UK—and that's no surprise to me. The To Save Face SPF50+ Superscreen is my personal favourite. It does what any great sunscreen should do: it's dewy, but not too illuminating, glides on beautifully, and sinks in like a dream—plus it's giving you all the good stuff to keep your face protected.

Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF50+ Superscreen £35 at Mecca Cosmetica

8. Tsu Lange Yor

I'll be the first to admit that the word "sceptical" comes to mind when I think of celebrity fragrance brands. But this quickly dissipated when I smelt several of the singer Troye Sivan's scents, created for the brand he owns with his brother, Tsu Lange Yor. Not only do these all smell beautiful, but the bottles are elegant and weighty—it's giving Melbourne "cool girl". We're still waiting on mass availability in the UK, but for now, several of the perfumes are stocked at smaller retailers like Earl of East.

10. Ultra Violette

Saving a real gem for last... I kid you not, this has been my go-to daily SPF brand for the past three years. I refuse to cheat on it and believe it's one of the absolute best out there. Ultra Violette features smart, sun-safe formulas in a number of textures and finishes (depending on your preference), with lip balms and face mists also available. It's on the pricier side, but it's absolutely worth every penny in my opinion. I use the Hydrating formula, which is silky, and lightweight, but packed with lots of skin-loving ingredients.