I've been a beauty editor for a decade; these are the best 15 products under £15 I still use to this day

As a beauty editor of over a decade, I've been lucky enough to have access to some of the best and most brilliant products in the industry. From expensive rich creams to iconic lipsticks, I do love a good luxury product. However, I truly believe that these days, affordable beauty shopping is better than ever. With advanced skincare formulations, supercharged hair masks and make-up that rivals the pricey stuff, you don't have to spend loads to look and feel good.

In fact, there are some products under £15 you'll never find me without - ones that I prefer to use over some of the more expensive ones at my disposal. Whether it's a CeraVe cleanser you can pick up at Boots or a body lotion from & other stories, if you know what to shop for, you can achieve the best results for less money. Think smarter not harder.

I've created the following list from looking at my own collection. These 15 things are products I genuinely always have in my bathroom or make-up bag, and I love to talk about how great they are.

1. E.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter

(Image credit: E.l.f)

Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter is one product I absolutely have to have in my make-up collection at all times. However, it's a little pricey, and the rumours are true about this affordable e.l.f. alternative: it's really rather similar. I use it under my foundation in the evenings as an illuminating primer or on paired-back days I'll use it to give my skin a luminous boost. The ultimate priming glowy formula.

2. & other stories Perle de Coco Glow Body Lotion

(Image credit: & other stories)

& other stories Perle de Coco Glow Body Lotion Today's Best Deals £14 at & other stories

I rate the & other stories entire beauty collection really highly; I think they do some of the very best affordable bits on the high street. My favourite is this body lotion, which smells just like summer holidays and leaves limbs shimmering. Perfect all year round.

3. Weleda Skin Food

(Image credit: Weleda)

A favourite of make-up artists and A-listers, you can't beat Weleda's Skin Food. I always have one in my collection for times I need a rich, occlusive hit of hydration. If you're dry and love a dewy finish, this works so well as a make-up primer, too. It's a multi-use products that works on elbows and cuticles too.

4. L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Panorama Mascara

(Image credit: L'Oreal Paris)

L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Panorama Mascara Today's Best Deals £12.99 at Lookfantastic

Admission: I've actually always been a bit of a mascara snob. But in recent years, drugstore brands have been absolutely smashing it with their formulas, and this L'Oréal Paris one that launched early 2024 is by far my favourite - it's hands down one of the best mascaras you will use. Lifting, lengthening and defining, it works better than most of the expensive mascaras I used to use.

5. La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5 Multi-Purpose Repairing Balm

(Image credit: La Roche-Posay)

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5 Multi-Purpose Repairing Balm Today's Best Deals £10.90 at Cult Beauty

It's always good to have a tube of La Roche-Posay's Cicaplast in your stash for dryness, sensitivity or irritation. During a recent retinol purge, I slathered this all over my face and reaped its soothing benefits. It can be used by the entire family - even babies. Not only does it heal irritated skin, but it's also antibacterial.

6. Hershesons Almost Everything Cream

(Image credit: Hershesons)

Hershesons Almost Everything Cream Today's Best Deals £14 at Hershesons

I honestly can't get over how much I love this does-it-all cream, and have been using it for years. The brand says that it "tames strays, conditions, defines curls, smooths frizz, primes your hair for styling, adds texture, boosts shine and makes a brilliant mask" I can confirm that it does all of the above - affordably. I'm always so surprised by how affordable it is every time I run out and have to buy another; a tub of this will set you back just £14. Suitable for all hair types, an excellent addition to any haircare routine.

7. The Body Shop Camomile Sumptuous Makeup Cleansing Butter

(Image credit: The Body Shop)

The Body Shop Camomile Sumptuous Makeup Cleansing Butter Today's Best Deals £12 at The Body Shop

A fuss-free, effective cleansing balm that won't break the bank, this is a The Body Shop bestseller for a reason. It's well tolerated by all skin types and makes light work of make-up. Watch out for seasonal iterations with different scents, too.

8. CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser

(Image credit: CeraVe)

My favourite wash-off cleanser on the high street, I can't imagine anyone not liking CeraVe's hydrating formula - it's one of the brand's best and most popular products. You should never over-spend on cleansers in my opinion; it's a product that's going to wash off down into your drain, and you can get some really amazing drugstore options now, like this one which is best suited to drier and sensitive skins. There's a brilliant option for those with oily and blemish-prone skin too.

9. BYOMA Hydrating Recovery Oil

(Image credit: Byoma)

BYOMA Hydrating Recovery Oil Today's Best Deals £13.99 at Cult Beauty

When my skin is feeling particularly dehydrated, I always drop a little oil into my night cream to take effect overnight. I've found that you really don't need an expensive formula; this one is lovely and soothing, and contains some great hydrating ingredients.

10. NYX Professional Makeup Fat Oil Lip Drip

(Image credit: NYX)

NYX Professional Makeup Fat Oil Lip Drip Today's Best Deals £7.99 at Cult Beauty

As someone who love a glossy lip but can't stand sticky formulas (and has chronically dry lips), lip oils are my saviour. This NYX one comes in some gorgeous colours and feels lovely and hydrating on lips.

11. The INKEY List Hyaluronic Acid Serum

(Image credit: The Inkey List)

My ride-or-die affordable skincare buy, you'll never find me without a bottle of The Inkey LIst's Hyaluronic Acid Serum. It's the best one under £15 you'll ever find if you ask me; it does what it says on the tin and never feels sticky, which many do. Buy one, and you'll end up buying hundreds in the future.

12. Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Banana 3-in-1 Dry Hair Mask Treatment

(Image credit: Garnier)

Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Banana 3-in-1 Dry Hair Mask Treatment Today's Best Deals £4.50 at Amazon

As someone with dry, damaged hair, I rely heavily on hair masks to try to revive it as much as possible. In salon, I love to reap the benefits of the more luxury masks, but at home this one from Garnier does the job just as well. And I'm not the only one who loves it - I've only ever heard amazing reviews. Not only does it smell amazing, it leaves hair soft, shiny and nourished. Score.

13. SUNDAE Coconut Cream Whipped Shower Foam

(Image credit: Sundae)

SUNDAE Coconut Cream Whipped Shower Foam Today's Best Deals £12.99 at Cult Beauty

I love that Sundae makes shower products that bridge the gap between super purse-friendly and outlandishly expensive. They are still affordable and yet have that slightly luxurious feel, both in packaging and product. There's a huge range of scents - each one smells amazing, but coconut is my favourite. Plus the foamy texture is just so fun.

14. Maybelline Lifter Gloss Hydrating Lip Gloss

(Image credit: Maybelline)

Maybelline Lifter Gloss Hydrating Lip Gloss Today's Best Deals £8.99 at Lookfantastic

A non-sticky lip gloss for under £10 you say? I am SOLD. This is my go-to high street formula, and I adore the shade Stone.

15. The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser

(Image credit: The Ordinary)

Another lovely cleanser that proves you don't have to break the bank to get results, The Ordinary's formula is packed full of hydrating squalane and feels divine on the skin.