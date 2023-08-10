Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Finding the best drugstore mascara for you can be a game of trial and error that can take years. But it’s a hunt worth doing because once you’ve found the one, you’ll likely never stray too far from it again. The good news is, you don’t have to spend a ton of money these days to get quality formulas that add volume, length and last throughout busy days. In fact, some of the very best mascaras out there are drugstore formulas.

We admit it can be confusing finding the right formula with so many out there to choose from (it's not too dissimilar from shopping for the best drugstore foundation). That’s why we’ve rounded up a small list of the very best (and trust us, we’ve tried them all) that you can rely on — no matter what lashes you have or your preferences.

Take a closer look at our roundup of the very best drugstore mascaras (including waterproof mascaras); most of which you can pick up on your next trip to the high street, or even during your next trip to the supermarket.

1. Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

(Image credit: Look Fantastic)

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara Best smudge-proof formula Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at very.co.uk View at ASOS (UK) Reasons to buy + Dramatic finish + Doesn't flake or smudge Reasons to avoid - Flexible wand can be hard to use

You’d be hard pressed to find a mascara roundup that doesn’t include Maybelline’s Sky High formula and that’s all down to its ability to make lashes, well, sky high. It gives a dramatic effect, thanks to adding plenty of volume at the base of lashes, for those who like their eyes to have a big impact. Best of all, it doesn’t smudge or flake and doesn’t make lashes feel like they’re suffocating (you know what we mean!) The flexible wand will either be a pro or con depending on the user, I personally don’t love the bendy wand as I find it makes application slightly less precise.

2. e.l.f. Big Mood Mascara

(Image credit: Boots)

e.l.f. Big Mood Mascara Best for volume Today's Best Deals £7 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Delivers volume promise + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Brush makes precise application tricky

If volume is the result you’re after, it only takes one glance at the ginormous e.l.f. Big Mood Mascara brush to realise that it delivers on epic volume. Since the brush is so big, I do find you have to take some of the excess off to make sure it doesn't clump as you apply. It makes lashes thick and eyes look wide open. The only downside to the big brush is that it can make reaching those smaller lashes a little more difficult.

3. Revolution 5D Mascara

(Image credit: Look Fantastic )

Revolution 5D Mascara Best for length Today's Best Deals £8,99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Epic length + Great price Reasons to avoid - Doesn't give a ton of volume

Others claim to have incredible length but honestly, I’ve not found anything in the drugstore category that can lift like the Revolution 5D mascara can. It lasts well throughout the day, doesn’t feel clumpy whatsoever and removes absolutely fine with a swipe of micellar water. The wand has two brush sides with more spare and packed bristles to give slightly different finishes, but the difference is subtle so I don’t think it’s incredibly noteworthy. It’s a really great, reliable lengthening mascara.

4. Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Waterproof

(Image credit: Amazon)

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Waterproof Best waterproof formula Today's Best Deals £6.57 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Stay all day and night + Most affordable option Reasons to avoid - Can be clumpy if excess not wiped off - A little difficult to remove, but as expected with waterproof formula

Essense is known for making excellent mascaras at incredibly affordable price ranges, and the waterproof formula is no exception. It delivers incredible definition and length. Known for a little clumping if you want to build up those layers, but easily rectified if you wipe off a little excess. This is a great option if you want to make your eyes the standout part of any make-up look. The only downside, which is true for most waterproof mascaras, is that it’s difficult to remove. I suggest using micellar water to press and hold before wiping off, or working in a good, eye make-up friendly cleansing balm to break down the formula.

5. L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara

(Image credit: Amazon)

L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara Best for a fanned-out effect Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at very.co.uk View at Argos Reasons to buy + Great for sensitive eyes + Gives a fluffy finish Reasons to avoid - If you're looking for a dramatic finish, keep scrolling

One for those with sensitive eyes and skin, this mascara delivers natural-looking length and volume that lasts throughout the day and gives a beautiful fluttery, fanned-out finish—all without irritation. Given this natural finish, I wouldn‘t say it’s particularly buildable, but it doesn’t flake off or clump throughout the day due to not being overloaded with product.

6. Rimmel London Kind and Free Clean Volume Mascara

(Image credit: Boots)

Rimmel London Kind and Free Clean Volume Mascara Best natural finish Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Doesn't irritate sensitive eyes + Buildable formula Reasons to avoid - Won't give false lash effect

For me, this is one of the most underrated mascaras out there right now. If you’re after an ultra-natural finish and have fairly long lashes naturally, you’ll adore how this looks. The tapered brush makes it easy to catch every lash and build it up without any clumps. It doesn’t smudge or flake off but is a doddle to remove at the end of the day. This always has a place in my make-up bag.

7. Maybelline New York Falsies Surreal Mascara

(Image credit: Look Fantastic)

Maybelline New York Falsies Surreal Mascara Best for a false lash effect Today's Best Deals £11.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Gives impressive finish + Needs just a single coat Reasons to avoid - Takes a little effort to apply for a flawless, no-clump finish

Really living up to its name, we’re crowning Maybelline's Falsies the best for getting that false lash effect in just a single coat. It’s a formula for the days when you want people to notice and comment on how long and curled your lashes are. It’s a super buildable consistency but you may want to wipe off excess or use a separate spoolie to fan out the lashes in between coats to prevent clumping.