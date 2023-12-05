This high-street brand doesn't get enough credit for its perfumes—these 6 smell *way* more expensive than they actually are
It's the ultimate high-street destination for fragrance
While its chic fashion offering no doubt gets heaps of attention, I personally don't think & Other Stories perfumes get enough credit. Smelling *far* more expensive than they actually are, the brand's scents are innovative, creative and are actually some of the best perfumes around.
The best bit? They're genuinely affordable fragrances. If money is tight and you can no longer afford a super luxury scent but still want to smell fantastic, you really can't beat an & Other Stories fragrance.
Whether you like classic perfumes or fragrance oils, the high-street fashion brand has you covered. Here are my favourites if you're new to & Other Stories' very impressive beauty and fragrance offering...
1. & Other Stories Solar Essay Eau De Toilette
& Other Stories Solar Essay Eau De Toilette
This is the *ultimate* high-street summer fragrance, so by the time the warmer months come around each year, this will be ready to freshen things up for you. It smells sort of like Estée Lauder's original Bronze Goddess in that it's creamy, smooth and tropical. It'll go well with a golden glow and a piña colada, that's all I'm saying...
2. & Other Stories Déjà Vu Mood Eau de Toilette
& Other Stories Déjà Vu Mood Eau de Toilette
If you're a fan of Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540, you'll love this. It may not last as long and is slightly sweeter, but it's pretty damn close. Luckily if you get super addicted to it, you can also pick it up in a rollerball for those all-important on the go top-ups.
3. & Other Stories Havana Blues Eau de Toilette
& Other Stories Havana Blues Eau de Toilette
Another brilliant summer option, this is light and refreshing, smelling like a cool breeze on a summer's day. It's beautifully layered and complex however, meaning you can probably get away with this as a year-long scent.
4. & Other Stories Midnight Encore Eau de Toilette
& Other Stories Midnight Encore Eau de Toilette
This gorgeously rich, intense scent has become my go-to for evening wear. Be it a party, date or night at the theatre, this is lovely for spritzing on once the sun sets. It may be a little 'much' for daytime, but TBH if you like it as much as I do, why not?!
5. & Other Stories Perle de Coco Roll on Perfume
& Other Stories Perle de Coco Roll on Perfume
This lovely perfume no longer appears to be available in a full-sized bottle at the & Other Stories website, but you may just luck out and find it in store. It's worth snapping up the smaller rollerball oil, however, which is perfect for travel. With coconut and vanilla hints, you'll love this if you prefer something sweet. Executive Beauty Editor, Shannon Lawlor adores it: "It smells like warm caramel and milk, combined with sun-soaked skin and coconuts. It's the most comforting perfume I've come across, and I don't even like sweet scents that much."
6. & Other Stories Moon Fiction Eau de Toilette
& Other Stories Moon Fiction Eau de Toilette
Moon Fiction is not a fruity scent, but it's not a smooth, creamy scent either—it's a mix of both, and that's why it's so lovely. With lime, peach and ginger, it has a vibrant kick, which is layered with more complex notes of sandalwood, bergamot and sugared musks.
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
