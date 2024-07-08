Almost every one of my beauty editor friends agrees: this affordable brand makes some of the best skincare products - these 7 are standout

If you were to ask a line-up of beauty editors about their skincare routines, I would happily bet large sums of money on them mentioning CeraVe at some point. Developed with dermatologists to be hardworking, affordable and enjoyable-to-use formulas, the best CeraVe products are staples amongst skincare experts.

Now we've only had—and thoroughly enjoyed—CeraVe in the UK for six years, but in that short time it has become a firm favourite. Which is no firm feat, considering how picky beauty editors and dermatologists can be. The reason it's so loved is all down to its no-frills and effective formulas; no matter your skin type there is something for you. There are no complex routines or confusion, just well-thought-out products that are easy to slot into your existing regimen.

From CeraVe cleansers that work on all skin types to the ultimate ointment that should be in everyone's beauty kit, these are the seven best products to buy from CeraVe.

Best CeraVe products, according to a beauty editor

1. CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser

This is a total mainstay in my routine as a second or morning cleanse. It has a thin almost jelly consistency that feels beautiful on the skin and does a great job at washing the face of any leftover grime from the day, or sweat from the night, and never leaves the skin feeling tight or stripped. Because of its texture, I'd recommend using this after a thicker oil or balm-based cleanser at night if you're wearing make-up to ensure you've removed it all. The Hydrating Cleanser is a fantastic formula for dry or sensitive skin, but in all honesty, it does such a good job that I'd recommend it to practically everyone.

2. CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF50

This is an SPF moisturiser that I consistently return to and every time I do, I wonder why it stopped in the first place. I love how it feels on the skin - super hydrating yet lightweight. It does leave a slightly tacky finish to begin with, but this settles down very quickly. In fact, it's actually perfect under make-up because it sits well under foundation and makes it last. It's fragrance-free and contains skin barrier-supporting ingredients like ceramides, so anyone can use it.

Since it's a facial moisturiser with SPF, you need to use enough to ensure you're getting the right amount of protection. Although sunscreens and moisturisers containing sunscreen are tested the same (i.e. they both meet necessary standards), people tend to use less moisturiser than they might a specific sunscreen. Aim to use two to three finger lengths of the formula to get a sun protection factor of 50.

3. CeraVe SA Smoothing Cream

In my opinion, this is an underrated product from the brand. The SA Smoothing Cream is a brilliant formula to help get rid of rough skin, and in particular for treating minor keratosis pilaris (and preventing it from returning). The formula contains salicylic acid (fantastic for exfoliation), three ceramides (hardworking skin barrier repairers) and 10% urea (brilliant for both moisturising and exfoliating). It has a thick ointment texture that dries almost instantly making it easy to slot into your routine, even if you're in a rush or don't love the feeling of moisturiser on your skin. It also feels surprisingly soothing for an ointment, never feeling suffocating as some can.

4. CeraVe Advanced Repair Ointment

The Advanced Repair Ointment is something that I think everyone should have in their cabinet. It's brilliant for the body, lips and face—basically anywhere that needs extra TLC. It's a petroleum-based ointment, which also contains hyaluronic acid and ceramides to help moisturise and repair severely dry skin. I disagree that this isn't a greasy formula (it's petroleum-based so by nature it's going to lean that way) but to be that isn't a bad thing; it's fantastic to use on cracked skin and sore areas, as well as being pretty useful for skincare slugging at night.

5. CeraVe Moisturising Cream

A basic (in the best kind of way) but brilliant moisturiser deserves a place in your routine. This huge tub (seriously, it lasts a long, long time) gets the job done and although isn't the fanciest or prettiest, it does a far superior job than many more expensive options in my rotation. The formula is packed full of hydrating ingredients to deeply hydrate the skin and protect its barrier. I layer this on at the first sign of dryness. You can use this on your face and on your body.

6. CeraVe Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum

A new one for me because it's a new one from the brand. I'm pretty apprehensive about vitamin C as my skin is on the sensitive side, but so far my skin has enjoyed it. It has a really thin consistency, which I like as it means it's easy to spread across the whole face without layering too much on. When starting a new vitamin C, I use a small amount and build it up slowly to avoid irritation. This clever tube contains the purest form of vitamin C, L-ascorbic acid in combination with hyaluronic acid and ceramides to hydrate as the active gets to work. Using this in the morning before your facial sunscreen helps to prevent free radical damage caused by UV rays.

7. CeraVe Reparative Hand Cream

I'm pretty passionate about hand creams and finding the perfect one can be a challenge. I like them to be thick and deeply moisturising, but I also like to be able to use my phone or hold my book in bed right after applying, so it has to dry fast. This formula does the near-impossible: moisturises with its cream-ointment consistency but dries instantly. It leaves my skin feeling incredibly soft, too. I also like to use this on my feet alongside the CeraVe SA Renewing Foot Cream.