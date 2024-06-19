Rejoice! I have dermatitis and rosacea and this is hands down the only skincare line I can rely on

I'm often asked which products I'd use or buy if I didn't work as a beauty editor (who gets dozens of samples a week for free) and without a doubt the first product I rave about is La Roche-Posay Cicaplast B5 Baume. I've used the original for years to help soothe my rosacea and more recently rid me of my perioral dermatitis.

It wasn't until last year that I twigged that the magic of Cicaplast extended beyond just the Baume. It's not an exaggeration to say that I was beyond thrilled that I could incorporate Cicaplast into other areas of my skincare routine. As a huge Cicaplast stan, here's what you need to know about each product.

What makes Cicaplast so great?

Cicaplast is basically a cashmere blanket for your skin. If your skin is fussy, it's like beauty products equivalent of a comforting hug. The original balm formula contains 5% panthenol - a humectant that's derived from vitamin B5 - making it fantastic for dry skin. The other active ingredient is madecassoside, which comes from the centella asiatica plant (also known as cica—hence the name cicaplast) and is ideal for wound healing and combatting inflammation. La Roche-Posay was one of the first brands to bring centella asiatica to the consumer making it a first-in-market. It's a thick occlusive formula so is a great last step in your routine over the top of thinner moisturisers or serums.

Thanks to its soothing and healing properties, Cicaplast is great for all skin types—even the most sensitive skin types like mine. And since La Roche-Posay is so good to us, there are now lots more products in the Cicaplast range to treat your skin to.

Best Cicaplast products

1. La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Repairing Balm

(Image credit: Look Fantastic)

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Repairing Balm Specifications Size: 100ml Today's Best Deals £18.90 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Brilliant multi-purpose product + Safe to use for perioral dermatitis Reasons to avoid - Might be a little too thick for some skin types

Starting off with the OG, the Baume. I like to use this in place of regular moisturiser (particularly when I'm having a perioral dermatitis flare-up) but if you don't have dry skin, try using a small amount pressed into the skin over the top of your regular moisturiser. It's ideal if you have an impaired skin barrier, need a cream post-treatment or want an extra layer when it's cooler outside. I think everyone should have a tube of this stashed in their cupboard.

2. La Roche-Posay Cicaplast B5 Anti-Bacterial Cleansing Wash

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast B5 Anti-Bacterial Cleansing Wash Specifications Size : 200ml Today's Best Deals £16 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Great for perioral dermatitis + Foams well without drying the skin out Reasons to avoid - Isn't great for make-up removal

The cleanser is a newer discovery of mine, but it's proved really helpful in keeping my skin happy and clean without stripping or aggravating. It's a gel formula, which I like to apply to dry skin before emulsifying with a little water to create a cream-foam. It cleanses really well (as a second cleanse, I don't use this to remove my make-up) and doesn't leave my skin feeling tight.

3. La Roche-Posay Cicaplast B5 Soothing Repair Spray

(Image credit: La Roche-Posay)

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast B5 Soothing Repair Spray Specifications Size: 100ml Today's Best Deals £16 at Face The Future Reasons to buy + Incredibly soothing, particularly for inflamed skin + Fantastic for laying hydration Reasons to avoid - More expensive than other facial sprays

The spray is definitely a luxe addition to my routine, it's not necessary by any means but I absolutely love it. It's fantastic when my skin is being fussy and I don't want to layer too many products on, but feel like it needs extra hydration. I alternate between this face mist and Clinisoothe+ Skin Purifier.

4. La Roche-Posay Cicaplast B5 Serum

(Image credit: Boots)

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast B5 Serum Specifications Size: 30ml Today's Best Deals View at Escentual View at Sephora UK View at Cult Beauty Global Reasons to buy + Works brilliantly with the other products in the range Reasons to avoid - The most expensive product in the line-up

The serum is a product I slept on for a long time, but it's one of the few serums I can use without my skin flaring up so it's now a staple. It's got a slight tacky texture, which I think is due to the hyaluronic acid in the formula, but I find it works well under make-up. It's one of the best face serums I've used to stop dehydration. If it's tight and uncomfortable, this feels instantly soothing. Having said that, it's one of those products that I didn't realise was so expensive (beauty editor sample perks) until I looked it up for this story. Despite loving this product, I don't think I'd part with £40 for it.

5. La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume Lips

(Image credit: La Roche-Posay)

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Lips Specifications Size: 7.5ml Today's Best Deals View at Sephora UK View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK View at Cult Beauty Global Reasons to buy + Great for chapped lips + Sensitive skin-friendly Reasons to avoid - Can get a little grainy in cold weather but nothing massaging it in can't fix

If you feel like other lip balms aren't up to scratch or make much difference to your dry lips, consider trying this. The cream formula is thicker than a lot of lip balms but coats the lips in goodness. I like to layer it on before bed. It doesn't contain fragrance, which means it's great for eczema and other sensitive skin conditions.

6. La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Hands

(Image credit: Boots)

This is definitely going to be a marmite product but the key is how you use it. Since it's a thick ointment versus a traditional cream, I'd recommend using this at bedtime to layer on thick or to spot treat particularly dry areas of the hands. It's quite a sticky formula and is similar to petroleum jelly in its texture so it isn't one to throw in your bag to use on the go. Although not the most luxurious experience, it's one of the best hand products to moisturise exceptionally dry skin. I like to use it as a cuticle moisturiser after I've had gels removed.