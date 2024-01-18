Monki discount codes for January 2024

FAQs

Is there a Monki discount code for free delivery? You can receive free shipping on your future purchases and it couldn’t be easier. Any UK orders over £35 will become automatically eligible for free standard delivery. If your order is less, it will cost £3.90. With this method, your order should arrive within 3-4 business days.

When is the next Monki UK sale? Monki holds dedicated sales at key points in the year such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Singles Day, Christmas, and Summer. During these seasonal sales, our savings experts have seen discounts of up to 70% on a myriad of products. If you happen to miss a Monki sale, you can save on your next order with one of our Monki promo codes.

Where can I find a Monki discount code for students? Students can save on their next purchase with the Monki student discount code. Once you’ve verified your student status with either Student Beans, UNiDAYS, Totem, or Monki themselves, you will receive an 11% student discount. You can sign up for a student discount from the Monki homepage.

Can I claim a Monki NHS discount code? Unfortunately, there isn’t a Monki NHS discount available at this time. If this changes, we will be sure to update our information right away. In the meantime, you can also save on your next order with one of our tried and tested Monki promo codes.

Where can I buy Monki clothing? The easiest place to find everything Monki has to offer is on their website. Monki is a new brand, with 8 exclusive flagship stores across the UK. To find your nearest store, utilize the ‘find a store’ tool on the Monki website menu.

What is Monki’s returns policy? You have up to 30 days to return your latest Monki’s order by post or online. If you choose to return your items in-store, you will need to bring your delivery note as proof of purchase. Monki returns from H&M can also be returned to a H&M or Monki store. Alternatively, opting to return products via post or a chosen pick-up point will incur a cost of £3.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter sign-up: Save on your first Monki purchase when you sign up for the Monki newsletter. Scrolling down to the bottom of their homepage, you will find a sign-up button where you can enter your email address. Once you’ve done this, you will receive a Monki 10% discount code right to your inbox which you can use on your next order.

Monki PreLoved: You can make money on your preloved items and enjoy secondhand fashion products when you join Monki PreLoved. All you have to do is pre-register your preloved items with Monki and then book an appointment at one of their stores. Staff will go through your haul and attach individual prices ready to be sold. Once your preloved items have been purchased, you will receive a 40% commission to your registered bank account. You can then use on whatever you’d like, including more Monki PreLoved items! It’s worth noting, Monki only accept 10 items at a time.

Save when you recycle: Give your preloved items to a new home with the help of Monki. Just take your bags to your closest Monki store (2 per visit) and they will be sorted into 3 categories; re-wear, re-use, and recycle. Whatever category your items end up in, you will receive a 10% Monki voucher code to use on your next purchase.

Sale Savings: Spend less on your next Monki order when you shop in their sale section. You can find some of their most popular items with previous discounts of up to 70%. Whether you’re looking for underwear, a coat, or something else, you can make countless wardrobe additions without an eye-watering bill.

How to use your Monki discount code

Take a look at our available Monki discount codes and find the one that works best for your shopping needs. Head over to the Monki website and add your favourite items to the bag. When you’re finished, click the bag icon found at the top right of the page to begin the checkout process. There, you will see your order total along with a promo code box where you can enter your chosen Monki discount code. Click the ‘Apply’ button to secure your latest savings.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an experienced team of 5 deal experts based in our offices in Cardiff and London, who are dedicated to finding promo codes, deals and sale highlights for Marie Claire vouchers.

Our London team keep in touch with retailers directly to get a heads up on upcoming discount codes as well as negotiate exclusive promo codes that you won’t find anywhere else. Meanwhile, our Cardiff team partners with affiliate networks and research the web to source the latest discount codes, and put them right here on our dedicated retailer pages. The offers we show you are updated at least twice a week.

To top it off, we have a Bath-based team of editors that have a background in saving money on fashion and beauty products. Using their experience and knowledge of the industry, our editors seek to offer additional ways to save at the retailer outside of using a promo code. Our FAQs and money-saving tips about each retailer are fact-checked and updated every three months.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

We try hard to avoid listing promo codes that don’t work. To do this we:

Test the promo codes ourselves to make sure they’re valid. We don’t list unique codes that only work once. We give as much information as we can to avoid any terms and conditions trickery.

However, sometimes details change or codes expire without us knowing. If you find this to be the case, you can get in touch by emailing vouchers.marieclaire@futurenet.com and letting us know.

How do we make money?

It’s simple, we get a small percentage of the money that you spend with a brand or retailer - a commission. When you use deals and promo codes listed here at Marie Claire vouchers, we get a small share of the retailer's profit as thanks for helping them connect with a new customer. And that’s how we make money while you save money.