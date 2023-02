Oasis FAQs

Does Oasis offer discount codes for new customers?

Although Oasis doesn't currently feature a special new customers offer, you can score exclusive Oasis offers with Oasis discount codes, student discounts, and more. Don't forget to sign up for the Oasis newsletter for extra special perks and new product sneak peeks.

How do I use a promo code on Oasis?

Enter your Oasis voucher code at checkout after loading your cart with your chosen Oasis fashion items like Oasis jumpsuits, trainers, or occasionwear. The discount will apply to your total payment amount. When using an Oasis gift card, enter your code in the Redeem Gift Voucher box.

Does Oasis have free delivery?

While Oasis currently doesn't offer a free delivery option, U.K. standard delivery (up to 5 working days) is only £3.99. You can also choose U.K. next-day delivery for £5.99 or Hermes Standard Parcel Collection for £3.99. Oasis orders are eligible for free returns in the U.K. and Ireland within 30 days.

How often does Oasis have sales?

The retailer regularly runs limited-time Oasis sales. Keep checking in to make sure you don't miss reduced prices on Oasis clothing, including trendy dresses, tops, T-shirts, coats, jeans, jumpers, and classy fashion items like Oasis bridesmaid dresses.

Is there an Oasis NHS discount?

You can access your Oasis NHS discount on the Health Services Discount website for up to 40% off original prices for a limited time.