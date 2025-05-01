Thriving with Ateh: Community, connection and letting go

If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that community and connection are everything. Whether it’s gathering with new friends, rekindling old bonds, or simply feeling seen, these moments heal and restore me.

My divorce is still rumbling on, and while it's draining, I've shifted my energy. Instead of irritation, I’ve chosen acceptance and detachment—not in a way that condones bad behaviour but in a way that refuses to let it consume me. My new mantra? I’m an energy converter. I take negativity and transform it into something beautiful.

I’ve channelled my experiences into a new podcast with my mate Buzzy Randal, @TheBigDwithAtehandBuzzy, where we demystify divorce, post-divorce dating, and practical advice. Guests like Jo Wood, Val Garland, and grief expert Lizzie Pickering have been bringing us wisdom, humour, advice, giggles and hard-earned lessons. As Carrie Fisher said: "Take your broken heart and make it into art."

The power of laughter and seaweed baths

I’ve been travelling a lot over the past few weeks, and it’s been magical. I’ve been hopping on and off planes and trains, and using REN’s new Sensitivity Relief Mist. This is a milky mist formulated to help irritated, dehydrated skin, and it is packed full of soothing fermented aloe vera, white mushroom extract and meadow foam seed oil—all of which has been keeping my skin hydrated.

Recently, I found myself in County Mayo, Ireland, at The Ice House Hotel and Spa for a press trip with Ella & Jo, and the experience was nothing short of rejuvenating. I indulged in a seaweed bath, which is renowned for its detoxifying properties and its ability to soften the skin. It was also a chance to discover their product range, and I just love their Melt The Day Away Cleansing Balm, a luxurious balm-to-oil cleanser, which has raspberry seed oil and squalene. It melted away my mascara and left my skin feeling fresh and not greasy

There’s something profoundly healing about immersing yourself in nature’s remedies while surrounded by a supportive gang of women. We laughed, shared stories, as well as helped each other get money shots for our socials.

Embracing fire and ice with Seabody

The picturesque Chewton Glen set the stage for another trip with Seabody. In the past, mum guilt and fear of being too shiny would have kept me from travelling so much, but I remember a doctor once told me that "your kids don’t listen to you, they watch you," so I'm taking that advice on board.

I love Seabody as they offer supplements and innovative marine-based skincare, and my hero product is their Aquasurge Day Serum, which plumps, smooths and softens the skin thanks to hyaluronic acid.

We also hit the sauna and ran into the sea, which felt bonkers and brilliant in equal measures. My friend who has known me for decades said I would have never done that in the past... Having a go and not holding back makes the world technicolour.

Parisian glow and beauty giggles

I also hit Paris with a soul sister for the launch of Haus Labs’ new Bio-Radiant Glassy Highlighter Balm. It's packed full of skin loving ingredients like sea fennel and wakame extracts that make your skin glow, and they have shades for all skin tones—I've been calling them my love sticks.

I was feeling low before the trip, but between makeup giggles, rolling in laughter, dancing, and literally strutting and batty rolling in the streets of Paris, I remembered that joy is an inside job—and sometimes, a little highlighter and a lot of silliness and great friends help.

Rituals and anointing myself with love

This month, I had a past life regression this month, which was conducted by Ruth Adams. I told her that I was a high priestess in Ancient Egypt (obviously) because I do love rituals. Each night, I take time to anoint myself in luxurious oils, and pillow mists because touch, self-connection and the breath are powerful. Throw in a nightly massage with the Hayo’u Method Body Sculptor, and it’s my way of reconnecting with myself, and something we all need to do more often.

Twirling into my power

Tapping into joy has been life-changing. For years, I felt disconnected, numb, and stuck in a cycle of eating my feelings. Instead, I now choose joy and make-up. Recently, I've been running around Sephora more excited than my generation alpha twin daughters. I’m rediscovering the thrill of simply being.

I've also become obsessed with Danessa Myricks Beauty—she is a powerhouse who embodies the new era of lifting each other up. Her latest release, Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder, is an absolute game-changer. It gives skin that perfect soft-focus glow while feeling lightweight and breathable. Gone are the days when there could only be one Black woman succeeding in beauty. We’re in a new world where together, we rise.

This month has been all about community, connection, peace, joy, and most importantly, releasing what no longer serves me. I’m grateful for my mistakes, my broken heart, and my battle scars. They’ve shaped me, but they don’t define me; instead, they fuel me. So here’s to stepping into the light, embracing the future, and twirling into the next thrilling chapter. I can’t wait to see what’s next!