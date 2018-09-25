Joules FAQs

Does Joules have free returns?

You may return your items in-store free of charge. However, if you send back your order via post, you will only be refunded the purchase price of your item. Original and return delivery charges will not be refunded.

When is the next Joules 25% off sale?

This amazing sitewide sale doesn't happen often. But when it does, you can be sure to be the first to know by visiting this page! We'll always list the very best deal on Joules clothing, scarves, wellies, and more.

Does Joules have a student discount?

Students can take advantage of a 15% discount, applicable to full-priced items only. To claim the discount, just verify your student status, and you'll be sent a Joules discount code to use when you check out.

Does Joules do Black Friday?

Black Friday at Joules is the very best time to shop, with tons of stellar deals on everything from jewellery to raincoats. Not only do they offer deep discounts with Black Friday sales, but they also provide Joules discount codes for additional savings.

Does Joules have an NHS discount?

Currently, healthcare workers employed by the NHS are not offered any additional discount with Joules. However, they can still save on many items including everything from coats to wellies at Joules using the discounts and deals shown here. with free delivery on orders over £49.

Can I use a gift card and Joules promo code together?

Yes! Whether you’re browsing the Joules sale or stocking up on wellies, slippers, and scarves, you want to shop more and spend less at Joules. Fortunately, you can use both a gift card and a Joules discount code during checkout. Paste your Joules promotional code in the ‘Promotional code’ box in your shopping bag, then apply your gift card on the ‘Payment’ screen during checkout.

How do I get a Joules discount code?

Sign up for the Joules newsletter to receive an exclusive Joules £10 off first order voucher code. Alongside a Joules discount code on your first order, you’ll receive early access to sales and exciting Joules promo codes delivered directly to your inbox.