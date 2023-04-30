FAQs

What is Debenhams’ return policy? If you would like to return your latest Debenhams order, you have up to 28 days from the date of delivery to do so. All returned items need to be in their original, resaleable condition to receive your full refund via your original payment method.

Can you cancel or edit your Debenhams order? When you place an order online with Debenhams, they try to get to work on it as soon as possible. Unfortunately, this means that you are unable to cancel or edit your order once it has been placed as it will already be being processed by their quick warehouse team. If you would like to change your order, you will need to return your original order and place a new one for the correct item.

Can you track your Debenhams order? When your order is dispatched, you will receive a confirmation email which will contain your order number and tracking information. You can enter these details in the ‘My Account’ tab or using the ‘Track Your Order’ box which can be found on the side of the FAQ page.

What payment methods does Debenhams accept? If you are about to place a Debenhams order, it is important to note what payment methods they accept to make your purchase as quick and easy as possible. The payment methods you can use are as follows: Visa, Visa Electron, Mastercard, Maestro, American Express and Klarna.

How do you contact Debenhams customer service? Can’t find your answer in their FAQ section? You can get in touch with their customer service team either via the email form which can be found on their ‘Contact Us’ page, Apple Messages, Facebook (@Debenhams) or Twitter (@Debenhams); unfortunately, they don’t have a phone number. However you choose to contact them, you will find a member of their customer service team who is happy to assist you with any queries or questions.

Where is your closest Debenhams store? Unfortunately, Debenhams stores around the United Kingdom were closed in May of 2019.

Hints and Tips

Shop the Sale: If you’re looking to update your wardrobe with clothes, shoes, accessories or lingerie, the Debenhams sales section may be your new best friend. Whether it’s dresses and jumpsuits you’re searching for or beachwear and sandals or something in between, you can find all of this and more with discounts of up to 70%.

Free Delivery: From time to time, you will find free delivery is available. Currently, when you spend over £15, you will be able to claim their free standard delivery option. Although this isn’t available all the time, there is another option in the form of their Unlimited Delivery service.

Unlimited Delivery: Debenhams offers an unlimited delivery service but what does this entail? For just £9.50, you can get your hands on next day delivery for an entire year. This delivery option usually costs £5.49 so after only two orders, you’ll be saving your pennies for the rest of the year.

Student Discount: If you are a student, it doesn’t mean you can’t upgrade your wardrobe or your home. You can utilise their 10% student discount for your next purchase when you verify your student status with Student Beans so you can make the most of your student standing with your next Debenhams shopping spree.

Newsletter Deals: If Debenhams is one of your go-to retailers, signing up for their newsletter is a great way to keep up to date with everything they have to offer. When you do this, you will be the first to hear about their newest arrivals, their latest sales and deals and it will all be sent right to your inbox.

Beauty Club: We all love a good loyalty programme and Debenhams Beauty Club is definitely one you will want to join. When you sign up for this club, you will gain exclusive access to special offers, information on the latest releases and you will also earn points to spend on your favourite products. With perks such as discounts, birthday treats, free delivery, free returns and so much more, there’s no reason to not sign up on your next Debenhams visit.

How to use your Debenhams discount code

1. Do you want to overhaul your wardrobe but don’t want to break the bank? Check out our available Debenhams discount codes to find the one that works best for you and then head to the Debenhams site to begin your shopping spree.

2. There are loads of categories to dig through on their site so take your time and create your ideal basket. When you’re happy with everything you’ve added, click the basket icon in the top right of the page to begin the checkout page.

3. You will be displayed with your order total along with a promo code box where you can enter your Debenhams discount code. Make sure you hit the ‘Apply’ button to secure your savings on your newest purchase.

