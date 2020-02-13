Why You'll Love Club L London!

Designer-Inspired Style

You’ll never wonder what to wear again with the stunning selections available at Club L London! This brand offers flattering fits for every body type, as well as matching accessories, styles for every season, fashionable maternity options, and a wide variety of dresses fit for your prom, birthday, or even dream wedding.

Take a moment to browse through their categories or look at the “What To Wear” section for curated solutions that will solve any fashion emergency, including neutrals, statement pieces, date night sets, girls night out skirts, resort wear, or even tailored styles to streamline your silhouette for the most flattering look.

Whatever you’re shopping for, we recommend that you keep an eye on this page for the chance to receive all of your must-have wardrobe essentials at a more affordable price!

Make Fashion More Affordable

You’ll definitely want to make the most out of every purchase with some of these shopping tips. In order to snatch up the latest seasonal offerings without paying new arrival prices, customers can shop through their free mobile app to explore exclusive discounts that you won’t find anywhere else. Plus, combine their mobile offers with the first order discount available through the Club L VIP loyalty programme for an even better value.

Expecting moms have enough to worry about, so when a special event is coming up and you still want to look your very best, shop stress-free online at Club L London. Their exclusive, striking maternity collection offers an assortment of day-to-night styles designed to fit your bump and flatter your curves. Combine these affordable options with free UK delivery and a Club L London promo code for an even better checkout experience!

Club L London Shopping Tips

Join the VIP loyalty programme for a 20% off Club L London promo code for your first order, as well as additional VIP discounts, sale previews, birthday bonuses, and surprise gifts

Verify your academic ID or email address to receive an exclusive Club L London student discount for 15% off full-priced clothing and accessories

Become a newsletter subscriber to hear about upcoming Club L London sale events and other special promotions before they go live

Spend just £75 for free 48-hour delivery to your UK home address or £100 to be upgraded to free 24-hour delivery

Enjoy the convenience of buying now and paying later with Klarna; combine it with a Club L London voucher for an even better value

Wait For Sale Events

Update your wardrobe at super low prices by shopping in their Last Chance sale. This section, when live, sometimes offers their best-sellers for just £10 apiece, which means that they often clear out fast. Treat yourself to an incredible outfit for your office holiday party or a night out on the town for just a tenner— we’ll post the instant this sale goes live, so check back often to avoid missing out.

You may also want to wait for the Bank Holiday sale for even more featured dresses, skirts, and other formal clothing at prices you’ll have to see to believe. Grab that credit card and take advantage of these offers before they disappear forever!

Dresses For Every Occasion

No matter what colour or style you’re searching for, that perfect little black dress or pink corset dress are only a few clicks away. While their New-In section is guaranteed to have the most on-trend styles available, you may also want to browse in their sale to explore end-of-season bestsellers sporting a lower price tag. Their clearance dresses are sure to turn heads— but act fast, as they won’t stick around for long!

Two of their most popular styles include the structured Alfresco dress and iconic Aztec Sequin high-neck mini dress, both of which are perfect for a night out with the girls.

Want something a little more elevated for a special event? Why not take a look at their fishtail maxi dress options for an interesting silhouette or a trendy jumpsuit to stand out from the crowd. Formal wear is what they do best, so even if you’re short on time, customers can easily locate a wonderful wedding solution that won’t break the bank.