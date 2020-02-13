  1. Vouchers
Club L London Discount Codes 2023

Club L London coupon codes: Save on trendy occasionwear with 30 active promo codes and discounts

All (30)
Codes (7)
Deals (23)

Exclusive: Enjoy 16% off your purchase with this Club L London discount code

View Details 8 people used today
Get CodeCLUBLMC16

16%
OFF

Treat yourself to this season's newest collections for 16% off when you apply this exclusive Club L London promo code at checkout. Choose from a wide variety of dresses, jumpsuits, bodysuits, trousers, and more!

Club L London Voucher Code: Treat yourself to 15% off all your favourites

View Details 3 people used today
Get CodeWEL982-12

15%
OFF

Stock up on all your favourite clothing and accessories for an upgraded look at discounted prices! Simply apply the attached promo code to get 15% off your order.

Apply this Club L London discount code for 10% off your order

View Details 1 person used today
Get Code5QT4J1AB

10%
OFF

Get your hands on the latest tops, dresses, jewellery, and more favourites sitewide! Plus, take advantage of 10% off your order using the provided voucher code.

Club L London Promo Code: Score 15% off your favourite styles

View Details 1 person used today
Get CodeCL15-UK2

15%
OFF

Apply the attached code for 15% off your favourites and save more on dresses, tops, skirts, and more!

Apply the attached Club L London discount code for 15% off your order

View Details
Get CodeBL1622

15%
OFF

Shop your favourite styles sitewide and save on looks for special events, parties, or everyday wear. Apply the attached code for 15% off!

Redeem 15% off your order with this Club L London coupon code

View Details
Get CodeCL15CHJ

15%
OFF

Shop your favourite dresses, jewellery, and other items to enjoy 15% off your purchase with the attached coupon code.

Grab 15% off your order with this Club L London discount code

View Details
Get CodeBB39-22

15%
OFF

Get the hottest dresses on the internet for less with this Club L London discount code for 15% off!

Flash Offer: Download the Club L London app today to earn an EXTRA 15% off your order

View Details
Get Offer

15%
OFF

Get the free app to score a further 15% off the Club L London sale for a limited time! Earn extra savings before this offer ends.

Get 15% off when you join the Club L London newsletter

View Details
Get Offer

15%
OFF

New here? Grab that dress you've had your eye on and enjoy 15% off your first order with a Club L London voucher code when you join the email newsletter.

Receive 15% off your order with the Club L London student discount

View Details 1 person used today
Get Offer

15%
OFF

Whether you're shopping for a prom dress or evening dress, enjoy saving 15% on your order with your unique Club L London student discount code.

Knock 20-60% off dresses, and other styles in the Club L London sale

View Details
Get Offer

60%
OFF

Shop the online outlet for discounts on dresses, swimwear, trousers, crop tops, and other styles at up to 60% off!

Rewards Club Exclusive: Receive a £5-50 voucher with your style points at Club L London

View Details
Get Offer

£50 VOUCHER

Sign up to become a Rewards Club member today and start earning points on every purchase. Get rewarded at every level and receive up to £50 off your order using your style points.

Enjoy 20% off with the UNiDAYS student discount at Club L London

View Details
Get Offer

20%
OFF

Verify your student status and get 20% off! Shop dresses, jumpsuits, and more for less.

Shop selected Club L London sequin dresses for over £20 off

View Details
Get Offer

£20
OFF

Get flashy with discounts on selected sequin dresses for over £20 off! Find your next party look for less right here.

Click here for mini Club L London dresses for up to 80% off

View Details
Get Offer

80%
OFF

Find the perfect cocktail dress or a girl's night out look, with mini dresses on sale for up to 80% off!

Enjoy select Club L London maxi dresses on sale for over 25% off

View Details
Get Offer

25%
OFF

Save more on glam maxi dresses for extra special events and knock over 25% off a variety of styles in the online outlet.

Shop maternity jumpsuits and dresses for up to 30% less at Club L London

View Details
Get Offer

30%
OFF

Browse through stylish maternity wear for less! Find jumpsuits, glam dresses, and more for up to 30% less.

Purchase Club L London corset tops, and other tops for over 30% off

View Details
Get Offer

30%
OFF

Trade out your basic t-shirt for a more fitted crop top or a sexy corset top, and save on the latest styles for over 30% off!

Click here for affordable standard delivery from Club L London under £5

View Details
Get Offer

UNDER
£5

No need to spend it all in one place! Enjoy affordable standard delivery and pay only £4.99!

Enjoy a £5 voucher on your birthday with your Club L London Rewards Club membership

View Details
Get Offer

£5 VOUCHER

Sign in or sign up to become a Rewards Club member, enter your birthday, and voila! On your birthday, you'll receive a £5 voucher to spend on your next haul!

Take advantage of Club L London express delivery for just £8.99

View Details
Get Offer

EXPRESS DELIVERY

Place your order before 4:00 pm Monday to Friday, or 2:00 pm on Saturday, and choose express delivery for just 8.99!

Discover classic midi dresses in the Club L London sale for over 40% off

View Details
Get Offer

40%
OFF

No matter the occasion, a midi dress is a classic. Plus, take advantage of discounted styles at over 40% off!

Shop all Club L London dresses here from £25

View Details
Get Offer

FROM
£25

Find the perfect dress to suit the occasion with trending styles starting at just £25.

Enjoy 12 months of free next-day delivery for £14.99 at Club L London

View Details
Get Offer

FREE
DELIVERY

Sign up for Premier Delivery at a cost that works out to £1.25 per month, and receive unlimited free next-day deliveries on every order!

Receive £20 cashback when checking out with this payment service through Club L London

View Details
Get Offer

£20 CASHBACK

Checkout with Revolut to enjoy £20 cashback on your order and use it towards your next online purchase.

Browse glam Club L London prom dresses for over 30% off

View Details
Get Offer

30%
OFF

Be ready for your big send-off and save on the latest prom dresses, with styles on sale for over 30% off!

Enjoy free returns within 14 days at Club L London

View Details
Get Offer

FREE
RETURNS

Enjoy free returns and exchanges within 14 days of the purchase date!

Purchase iconic Club L London sequin dresses from £27

View Details
Get Offer

FROM
£27

Get your glam on for any event and pick up iconic sequin dresses, in various colours and fits starting at £27.

Pick up Club L London jumpsuits from £25

View Details
Get Offer

FROM
£25

No matter the occasion, get an all in one look to suit any and every event with stylish jumpsuits from as low as £25.

Pick up tailored blazers and jackets for winter from £40 at Club L London

View Details
Get Offer

FROM
£40

Suit yourself with a classy blazer or jacket in a range of colours and styles.

Club L London FAQs

Is there a Club L London NHS discount?

Although there is not discount specific to NHS staff, there are still many ways to save on everything from jumpsuits to dresses from Club L London. Check out the offers on this page for more info!

Does Club L London have a student discount?

Yes, students can claim a Club L London student discount code for 15% off by registering online with their verification platform of choice. This discount excludes sale items.

How do I get a discount at Club L London?

There is no shortage of ways to save on your favourite styles! For example, you can join the newsletter to get 10% off. Or, refer a friend to get 20% off for each of you. And be sure to check out the sale section for discounts of up to 50%! Bookmark our page to never miss out on all the latest discounts and offers. Codes are regularly updated and ready for use immediately. Use a code today and you could save on your next purchase!

Does Club L London have free delivery?

Use our free delivery Club L London promo codes - or if you're in a pinch - pay as little as £4.99 for express delivery when you order before 7:00 pm.

How often does Club L London have sales?

Club L London regularly slashes the prices on its chic wedding, party, and maternity wear. Browse the Club L London sale section to save, grab a Club L London coupon code, or use your Club L London student discount for 15% off.

Popular Club L London Discount Codes & Deals

OfferDiscountStatus
Shop Club L London prom dresses on sale for up to 50% off50% OffActive
Get a Club L London free delivery code for a limited timeFree DeliveryExpired
Find Club L London trousers for up to £30 off£30 Off
Expired
Limited Time: Enjoy Club L London free next day delivery on all ordersFree NDDExpired
Use this Club L London 15% off discount code on full-price styles15% off
Active

Designer-Inspired Style

You’ll never wonder what to wear again with the stunning selections available at Club L London! This brand offers flattering fits for every body type, as well as matching accessories, styles for every season, fashionable maternity options, and a wide variety of dresses fit for your prom, birthday, or even dream wedding.

Take a moment to browse through their categories or look at the “What To Wear” section for curated solutions that will solve any fashion emergency, including neutrals, statement pieces, date night sets, girls night out skirts, resort wear, or even tailored styles to streamline your silhouette for the most flattering look.   

Whatever you’re shopping for, we recommend that you keep an eye on this page for the chance to receive all of your must-have wardrobe essentials at a more affordable price!

Make Fashion More Affordable

You’ll definitely want to make the most out of every purchase with some of these shopping tips. In order to snatch up the latest seasonal offerings without paying new arrival prices, customers can shop through their free mobile app to explore exclusive discounts that you won’t find anywhere else. Plus, combine their mobile offers with the first order discount available through the Club L VIP loyalty programme for an even better value.

Expecting moms have enough to worry about, so when a special event is coming up and you still want to look your very best, shop stress-free online at Club L London. Their exclusive, striking maternity collection offers an assortment of day-to-night styles designed to fit your bump and flatter your curves. Combine these affordable options with free UK delivery and a Club L London promo code for an even better checkout experience!

Club L London Shopping Tips

  • Join the VIP loyalty programme for a 20% off Club L London promo code for your first order, as well as additional VIP discounts, sale previews, birthday bonuses, and surprise gifts
  • Verify your academic ID or email address to receive an exclusive Club L London student discount for 15% off full-priced clothing and accessories
  • Become a newsletter subscriber to hear about upcoming Club L London sale events and other special promotions before they go live
  • Spend just £75 for free 48-hour delivery to your UK home address or £100 to be upgraded to free 24-hour delivery
  • Enjoy the convenience of buying now and paying later with Klarna; combine it with a Club L London voucher for an even better value

Wait For Sale Events

Update your wardrobe at super low prices by shopping in their Last Chance sale. This section, when live, sometimes offers their best-sellers for just £10 apiece, which means that they often clear out fast. Treat yourself to an incredible outfit for your office holiday party or a night out on the town for just a tenner— we’ll post the instant this sale goes live, so check back often to avoid missing out.

You may also want to wait for the Bank Holiday sale for even more featured dresses, skirts, and other formal clothing at prices you’ll have to see to believe. Grab that credit card and take advantage of these offers before they disappear forever!

Dresses For Every Occasion

No matter what colour or style you’re searching for, that perfect little black dress or pink corset dress are only a few clicks away. While their New-In section is guaranteed to have the most on-trend styles available, you may also want to browse in their sale to explore end-of-season bestsellers sporting a lower price tag. Their clearance dresses are sure to turn heads— but act fast, as they won’t stick around for long!

Two of their most popular styles include the structured Alfresco dress and iconic Aztec Sequin high-neck mini dress, both of which are perfect for a night out with the girls. 

Want something a little more elevated for a special event? Why not take a look at their fishtail maxi dress options for an interesting silhouette or a trendy jumpsuit to stand out from the crowd. Formal wear is what they do best, so even if you’re short on time, customers can easily locate a wonderful wedding solution that won’t break the bank.

About Club L London

Now the go-to online destination for fashion-savvy shoppers, when you shop the latest Club L London dresses with Marie Claire, you’re guaranteed to enjoy a huge discount! Their garments are designed and manufactured in-house in the UK; with figure-flattering designs and high-quality fabrics, Club L London reviews rave about their attention to detail. Ready to help you find that something special no matter your budget, just grab a Club L London discount code from our page to browse the most on-trend styles before anyone else today! Bookmark our page and you'll never miss out on the wide selection of discounts, offers and promotions we have available. They are a great way to keep the costs low when placing your next order with Club L London. There's always a way to save while looking your best. Whether you'd like to pay all at once or with a financing option to spread the cost, Club L London has got you covered. 

Customers can cut costs on trousers, plus dresses, prom dresses, a bridesmaid or one-shoulder dresses. Cut costs with the rewards club or use financing options to split your payments. Get Premier Delivery or save with newsletter offers. You can always redeem a coupon, discount or voucher code to keep costs competitive. It's a reliable way to save. Use a Club L London promo code or discount to save on evening dresses and more!

