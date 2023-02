Browns FAQs

Is there a Browns student discount?

There is not currently any sort of discount specifically for students. Luckily, we've listed a variety of other ways you can save, including the newsletter discount for 10% off!

When are the Browns sales?

Sales generally take place near the end of the season when clearing out old inventory. Although sale events don't happen very often, you can be the first to hear about them by signing up for our Browns discount code newsletter.

How do I get a discount at Browns?

There are a few ways to save on your order. First, if you're a new customer, you can enjoy a 10% sign-up discount by joining the newsletter. You can also get discounted delivery by spending £150 or more on your order.

Does Browns offer free delivery?

Unfortunately, Browns doesn't offer free delivery. For U.K. orders under £150, you'll pay £8 for delivery, and for orders over £150, you'll pay only £5. You can also shop the Browns sale page to get low prices, exclusive Browns offers, and discounts on Browns men's and women's designer threads, like trendy zip-up hoodies and jackets or a pair of Browns over-the-knee boots.

How can you redeem a Browns coupon code?

First, shop for a fresh pair of Browns lace-up boots or a new jumpsuit—anything that catches your eye. Next, find a valid Browns discount code from our site and type it in the correct box during online checkout to apply your Browns voucher and discount your order total.