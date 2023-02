Anthropologie FAQs

How can I get a discount at Anthropologie?

A popular way to save is with the newsletter discount, where new subscribers can claim 10% off their first order. Plus, you'll hear about all the latest products, sales, and style news.

Is there an Anthropologie student discount?

Students, you're in luck! Register your student status online to receive a voucher code good for 10% off, and save on everything from dresses to furniture to shoes, and so much more.

Does Anthropologie have furniture sales?

Yes, you can find discounts on selected furniture items in the sale section, with deals on things like coffee tables, chairs, dressers, and other home essentials for upwards of 20% off.

How do I get 20% off Anthropologie?

Students and NHS workers can enjoy Anthropologie student discounts and Blue Light discounts. To get an Anthropologie discount code for up to 20% off, join the AnthroPerks program. Anthropologie promo codes and Anthropologie voucher codes are also available for new email sign-ups.

Where can I find the best Anthropologie promo codes?

Right here at Marie Claire! We bring you the top active Anthropologie sales. Enjoy extra-special prices on Anthropologie home accessories, including rugs, mirrors, curtains, cushions, candles, mugs, and coasters. Don't miss limited-time offers on Anthropologie clothing, shoes, and fashion items like bags, belts, and headbands.

Does Anthropologie have free delivery?

Anthropologie currently offers free standard delivery on orders of £50 and more in the U.K. and Ireland. The offer doesn't include furniture delivery. Otherwise, standard U.K. delivery (5-7 business days) has a flat fee of £3.95. Express delivery (next working day) for the U.K. mainland costs £6.