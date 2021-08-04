Sarah Ferguson has stepped in to defend son-in-law Jack after those controversial photographs

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royal family is undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors never failing to make viral news.

This past year, it has been all about Princess Eugenie, who announced to the world earlier this year that she and her husband Jack Brooksbank had welcomed a baby, later releasing their son’s first official portraits and announcing his name themselves.

‘We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank,’ captioned the Instagram post. ‘Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣’

‘[Photo taken] by our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy.’

This week, the couple shot into the headlines as photographs of Jack hanging out on a boat in Capri with three women went viral.

The ‘controversial’ photographs set tongues wagging, but mother-in-law Sarah Ferguson was quick to quash all controversy, explaining that Jack is a ‘superhero’ and that the press are simply twisting photos of Jack doing his job as an ambassador of Casamigos.

‘He’s just a superhero in my book,’ Sarah Ferguson told HELLO! while promoting her first book, Her Heart For A Compass. ‘He’s a great father, a fabulous husband, and he’s never at front of house, he always likes to be at the back. So for them to make this story is completely fabricated. He works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was on doing his job, and so I think it’s really important that we clarify that for Jack’s sake.’

The Duchess of York also opened up about her daughter, explaining: ‘I’m very proud of Eugenie – and Jack because they’re very good parents and, as any new parents out there know, it’s very challenging, isn’t it? And they worry so much about the night duty and getting it right, and are they good enough? And are they getting it right? And Eugenie is really a great mother so I’m very proud of her.’

Well, that’s lovely.

Her Heart For A Compass is out this week.