When will The Queen’s next public appearance be?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the royals never failing to make headlines.

It has recently been the Queen’s health that has made the most news, with Her Majesty forced to cancel engagements after spending a night in hospital, and encouraged to rest for the next couple of weeks.

‘Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.

‘The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual Audiences, but not to undertake any official visits,’ a later statement explained.

Despite her determination to be there, Her Majesty was even sadly forced to cancel her attendance at the Remembrance Day service, due to a sprained back.

Buckingham Palace has since released a statement explaining that Her Majesty has been instructed to rest and would not be undertaking any major plans for the rest of 2021.

There have been questions therefore surrounding when The Queen’s next public appearance will take place.

Judging by the announcement, it looks likely that we won’t see The Queen out and about in a public appearance until next year.

It is thought however, that she will still broadcast her Christmas message, especially following such a difficult year.

The Queen’s Speech will be broadcast on the BBC on Christmas Day.

We’re sending our thoughts to Her Majesty.